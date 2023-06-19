Crypto Investigator ZachXBT Receives $1 Million in Donations Following Defamation Lawsuit

Crypto investigator ZachXBT has garnered over $1 million in donations from the cryptocurrency community following a defamation lawsuit. Notable figures like Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, and Justin Sun, Tron founder and Huobi advisor, have shown their support for ZachXBT. The lawsuit, filed by musician and tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Huang, relates to an article posted a year ago where ZachXBT accused Huang, known by his online handle “Machi Big Brother,” of embezzling Ethereum from a defunct crypto treasury management platform. ZachXBT's call for help on Twitter prompted a surge of contributions, with his wallet address showing substantial amounts of stablecoins like USDC and Tether, as well as Ethereum and Polygon tokens. ZachXBT plans to return any excess funds to donors proportionally once his legal expenses are covered.

ZachXBT, known for his investigative work in the crypto space, has been instrumental in uncovering scams and highlighting security vulnerabilities. The defamation lawsuit against him has revealed his identity, previously shrouded in anonymity. Nevertheless, the Web3 community has rallied behind him, demonstrating solidarity by contributing funds to aid in his legal defense. ZachXBT's commitment to transparency includes his pledge to return any remaining donations to supporters based on their proportional contributions. As the legal battle unfolds, the outpouring of financial support reflects the recognition of ZachXBT's valuable contributions to the industry and the crypto community’s willingness to assist someone dedicated to making a positive impact.