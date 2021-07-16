U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,349.46
    -10.57 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.61
    -107.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.38
    -30.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.08
    +1.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    -13.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.63 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.2900 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,033.64
    +355.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    773.59
    -5.96 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Crypto investors like Terraform Labs so much, they're committing $150 million to its 'ecosystem'

Connie Loizos
·2 min read

There are many blockchain platforms competing for investors' and developers' attention right now, from the big daddy of them all, Ethereum, to so-called "Ethereum Killers" like Solana, which we wrote about in May.

Often, these technologies are seen as so promising that investors are willing to fund not only the blockchains but an ecosystem of products and projects that are built on their blockchain networks. On Wednesday, for example, Phantom, a digital wallet that resides on the Solana blockchain network, announced $9 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (which in June also splashed out a lot of money for Solana's digital tokens).

Solana, a blockchain platform followed by top crypto investors, says it’s far faster than Ethereum

Similarly, a syndicate of investors today is casting their votes for Terraform Labs, a three-year-old platform that originally set out to mint different so-called stablecoins for e-commerce that mimic the value of various fiat currencies and has since expanded its offerings.

There is so much more to be built off the platform, in fact, that backers including Pantera Capital and Arrington XRP have just committed to investing $150 million on products tied to the Terra ecosystem, commitments that will be deployed over several years, says the company, and commitments that, should they prove fruitful, will boost Terraform's underlying growth in a kind of virtuous circle.

Why are they so excited about Terraform? The Singapore-based company has apparently been gaining ground fast with merchants in users in South Korea by shortening settlement time from days to seconds, often without e-commerce customers knowing that their online (and sometimes offline) transaction involved a blockchain.

It's been doing so well, says investor Mike Arrington, that it launched an e-commerce wallet called Chai that's grown popular in Asia. It also launched Mirror Protocol, which creates fungible assets, or “synthetics," that track the price of real world assets. (Arrington XRP led Mirror's first round.)

Indeed, the market cap of Terraform's tokens -- they're called LUNA -- has skyrocketed from $300 million in January to $2.6 billion as excited buyers snap them up.

Whether these backers are getting ahead of themselves is an open question, but the company's equity investors -- which also include Coinbase Ventures and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital -- are plainly betting there is more to come.

Back in January, when Galaxy co-led a $25 million round in Terraform, Novogratz talked with Bloomberg about the investment. Among other praise heaped on the company, he said that: “What’s great about Terra is they are one of the first sandbox experiments that’s getting outside the sandbox. We are always looking at those projects because they are the canaries in the coal mines of what else is going to happen.”

Recommended Stories

  • More Than Vaccines: Tonix Programs Address the Spectrum of Covid-19 Problems from Prevention, to Infection to Post-Viral Syndrome

    The following article is sponsored by the clinical communications unit of Redington, Inc., which is paid by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. to provide investor communications services. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. With the Covid-19 pandemic becoming more contained in certain geographic areas, medical researchers are turning their attention to

  • Moderna Surges as S&P 500 Inclusion Boosts Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. jumped to a fresh record after S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Thursday it plans to add the company to its benchmark index next week.The Covid-19 vaccine maker rallied as much as 11% to $288.88 Friday as the company will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the S&P 500 Index before the opening of trading on July 21. Alexion is set to be acquired by U.K. drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.Moderna shares have skyrocketed more than threefold over the past 12 months with its

  • Moderna is the ‘Tesla of biotech’: analyst

    Jefferies Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Michael Yee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Moderna’s move to the S&P 500 and Biogen’s stock dive after some hospitals decided to not administer the company’s Alzheimer drug.

  • Why NVIDIA Stock Just Dropped 4%

    What happened Shares of graphics (and crypto-mining) chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a third straight day Thursday, falling 4% in 1:25 p.m. EDT trading despite getting a boost in its price target from Wall Street bank Mizuho.

  • Why Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) slumped 13.5% by 10:30 a.m. EDT on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources reported that personnel shortages due to COVID-19 restrictions affected its mining operations during the second quarter. Surging cases in Mongolia forced the country to enact a series of lockdowns, which limited the mining company's ability to maintain the employee levels needed to meet its production goal.

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks With 158% to 329% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Despite the stock market hitting seemingly one new high after another since the year began, Wall Street still sees value in equities. Based on the highest Wall Street price target for each of the following small-cap stocks, implied upside ranging from 158% to as much as 329% may await. The first tiny tot that Wall Street appears to be really excited about is clinical-stage biotech stock Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT).

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Stock market crashes can be frightening. In this way, a market crash can provide you with an opportunity to build tremendous wealth -- if you know which stocks to buy. To help you in this regard, here are three excellent companies to put on your stock market crash shopping list.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    You can make money from investing in stocks in two primary ways. Your shares can appreciate, or you may also receive dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in July (and beyond).

  • It's Game Over for AMC, but These Stocks Can Still Go to the Moon

    Retail investors looking for businesses with tangible growth prospects should consider buying this trio of companies.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Revenue Growth Needs To Accelerate for the Company to Turn a Profit Any Time Soon

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has recently become a favorite stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets board. The stock is apparently now being purchased by hedge funds too. As an investor you may be wondering if you are missing out and whether you should also be buying the stock.

  • Bond King Jeff Gundlach says there is a simple reason Treasury yields are so low even as inflation surges

    Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.

  • Why BlackBerry, GameStop, and Kodak Stocks Got Destroyed This Week

    Meme stocks' bad news actually began a week ago, when investment bank Goldman Sachs observed that retail investors' willingness to risk their money betting on short squeezes -- that might or might not happen -- was waning. Result: Meme stocks took a tumble, with Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) closing Thursday down 8.5% from Friday's close, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) losing 10.4%, and GameStop (NYSE: GME) crashing to a 12.8% loss. In fact, more than half of GameStop's losses for the week came on just one trading day -- Wednesday -- when Bloomberg reported that Netflix is eying an entry into the video game space, in which it will de facto compete with GameStop.

  • Fearing a stock market crash? These are two strategies for surviving them

    What portfolio changes should you make if you’re worried about a black swan event? Black swans in the stock market are sudden, unpredictable and rare — like a market crash. Just because you can’t predict when a black swan event will occur doesn’t mean you can’t predict that one is likely at some point.

  • Moderna is the Tesla of biotechs, stock price could hit $325: analyst

    Moderna is likely to stay on a roll, says this top-ranked Wall Street analyst.

  • Bank of America(NYSE: BAC) Hikes the Dividend Despite a Minor Earnings Miss

    Bank of America just delivered a slight miss on the earnings at US$21.6b, below the US$21.8b estimates. The bank blamed it on low interest rates that are influencing the whole financial sector. Meanwhile, earning-per-share (EPS) came in at US$0.80, outperforming the expectations of US$0.77.

  • Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

    Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Fell This Week

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) completed a historic milestone last Sunday, successfully launching founder Richard Branson into space. Branson's flight into space happened nearly a year after it was originally planned, due to a combination of COVID-related delays and some testing setbacks. Richard Branson (second from left) and the mission specialists ahead of the July 11 flight.

  • B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Total Gold Production for Q2 2021 of 211,612 oz, 5% Above Budget; On Track to Meet or Exceed the Upper End of its Annual Guidance Range of 970,000 to 1,030,000 oz

    B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2021. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 3 Things to Look for in IBM's Next Earnings Report

    Unanswered questions could make this the most important earnings report since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020.

  • This May Be Your Last Chance to Buy AMD Stock for Cheap

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been in resurgent mode over the past couple of months, rising close to 25% since the middle of May. Shares of the chipmaker seem to be finally putting disappointed investors at ease after underperforming for almost the entire first half of 2021. It is now trading at 37 times trailing earnings, which is significantly higher than the multiple it was trading at in the middle of May. Once AMD releases its second-quarter 2021 earnings report at the end of July, that multiple is likely to head higher and make the stock more expensive.