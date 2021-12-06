U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,558.29
    +19.86 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,029.69
    +449.61 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,018.61
    -66.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.56
    +13.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.68
    +1.42 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3820
    +0.0390 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3245
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1970
    +0.3970 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,244.72
    -739.50 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.56
    -25.60 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.72
    +87.40 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.37
    -102.20 (-0.36%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Crypto is 'one of the biggest bubbles ever': Strategist

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to cryptocurrency, financial adviser Ryan Payne agreed with billionaire Charlie Munger when he said, "This era is even crazier than the dot-com era."

"This whole Bitcoin (BTC-USD) thing — this whole cryptocurrency — is one of the biggest bubbles ever," Payne, president of Payne Capital Management, told Yahoo Finance live on Friday. 

"I do think that bubble is eventually going to burst. It's going to be ugly," he added. 

The global crypto market "is somewhere over $2 trillion. When the dot-com bubble burst, those dot-com stocks where worth like half a billion dollars. Inflation adjusted that's like $1 trillion in today's dollars. Most of those stocks became worthless," said Payne.

Payne's prediction is bold, even if crypto has been volatile recently. Over the weekend Bitcoin plunged to below $50,000, dashing hopes of $100,000 run by the end of the year. Still, year-to-date the cryptocurrency is up 70%. 

Many would agree 2021 has become the year crypto went mainstream. Big banks have been hiring crypto talent, and the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS) are even exploring loans backed by Bitcoin. Not to mention a growing number of companies are in some way exposed to at least Bitcoin, including Meta's (FB) Facebook, Square (SQ), Tesla (TSLA), and MicroStrategy (MSTR), among others. 

Despite its volatile nature, Payne believes Bitcoin can still go higher because of excess liquidity looking for a home. 

"There's too much money out there that can funnel into this market. it's just becoming a bigger and bigger casino," said the adviser.

"At the end of the day we're not using it for that much more commercial use. It's just more people speculating and I think it's very analogous to when the tech bubble burst, or you go back to the housing bubble ... where everybody's involved," said Payne.

The strategist is a proponent of putting money into cyclical stocks instead, even amid the recent Omicron variant threat. 

"The cyclical trade is the long game, because things are going to continue to get better," he added.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: Buy these 4 'bargain basement' stocks to take full advantage of the omicron selloff — wait too long and you'll kick yourself

    The market is nervous about omicron. Cramer says it's time to pounce.

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -1.31% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 0.09% for the same period. You can […]

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    It goes without saying that last week was pretty brutal for most growth investors. My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- down 23%, down 6%, and down 9% -- averaging out to an 12.7% decline. The S&P 500 slipped 1.2% for the week, so I was the relative winner with my bearish calls for the seventh week in a row.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first seven months of 2021, Davis Global Fund returned 0.40%, underperforming the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) return of 13.08% by −12.68%. You can take a look at […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with high prices no longer 'transitory,' it might be time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plummeted 38.3% in November

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) sank 38.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Digital Turbine published its Q2 results on Nov. 2, delivering sales and earnings for the period that came in ahead of the average analyst estimates. Digital Turbine posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.44 on revenue of $310.2, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.39 on revenue of $306.5 million.

  • Applied Materials Is Citi’s Top Chip Pick for 2022. Nvidia Is No. 3.

    Citigroup has named Applied Materials as its top chip pick for next year, with Lam Research and Nvidia rounding out the bank’s top three stocks in the semiconductor sector in 2022. The bank is now favoring semiconductor capital equipment companies, which supply devices and components used in the production of computer chips. Applied Materials (ticker: AMAT) is the best-exposed equipment pick for 3-D devices as well as heterogeneous computing, which describes systems that use multiple processors, according to Citi.

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Pinterest (PINS) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -1.31% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 0.09% for the same period. You can […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell 19.8% in November

    Shares of Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) declined 19.8% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While MercadoLibre reported third-quarter earnings during the month, that doesn't seem to be the culprit behind the fall, as the stock rose immediately after reporting. Rather, an unexpected mid-month equity offering started the decline, which was later accentuated by a sharp drop in growth stocks brought on by tightening financial conditions.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December

    Believe it or not, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done basically nothing over the past year and half. Looking underneath the hood, AWS accelerated 39% versus 37% in the prior quarter and 29% in the prior-year period. Operating margins came in over 30%, despite Amazon's heavy investments in growth.

  • Here's Why Biotech Stocks Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Ocugen All Crashed in November

    A mix of marketwide headwinds and company-specific events weighed on these three biotech stocks in November.

  • Will Affirm Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    It went public in January at $49 per share, opened at $90.90 on the first day, and currently trades at nearly $120, which gives it a market cap of nearly $30 billion. Can Affirm disrupt traditional credit card companies? Affirm's primary goal is to disrupt traditional credit card companies.

  • 3 Surefire Stocks Set to Soar in 2022

    To give you a reference point, the Federal Reserve targets an annual inflation rate of about 2%. The question is whether it's transitory (pushed higher by temporary supply chain issues), or whether it's here to stay, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell might have just conceded that it's set to remain higher for much longer. It might be time to prepare for this new environment, and three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are great ways to combat -- and even benefit from -- inflation.

  • DocuSign Stock Edges Higher. Cathie Wood’s ARK Bought Friday’s Flop.

    FEATURE Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds purchased nearly 747,000 shares of DocuSign on Friday following the e-signature company’s steep decline. ARK’s flagship fund, (ticker: ARKK), bought 461,662 of DocuSign (DOCU), while the  (ARKW) bought 178,334 shares.

  • Apple Stock Is an Attractive Buy, Says KeyBanc. Price Target Set at $191.

    KeyBanc initiates coverage on Apple with a bullish outlook, foreseeing significant growth in the company's iPhone and services segments.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks -- Are They Bargins Now?

    Rising quarterly payouts and above-average yields make these dividend stocks worthy of your immediate attention.

  • When Can We Expect A Profit From The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at The Lion Electric...

  • 3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks in This Chaotic Market

    U.S. equities have reversed course this month because of inflationary pressures, the omicron variant, and year-end tax-loss harvesting. Dividend stocks are always worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Equities that dole out regular dividends to shareholders, after all, can smooth out the rough patches during volatile periods in the market.