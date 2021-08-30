Crypto Issuers Need Same Conditions as Other Asset Providers, Says ECB VP

BeInCrypto –

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos believes the same conditions should apply to cryptocurrency issuers as those required of other financial asset issuers.

Although he says he wouldn’t prohibit cryptocurrencies, the ECB VP said that applying regulatory conditions consistently is necessary to prevent money laundering or terrorist financing.

De Guindos made this statement during a presentation last week at the 3rd Annual European Summer Courses. This event is sponsored by the European Parliament and the collaboration of the European Commission.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto