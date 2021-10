Reuters

Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery. Brent crude dropped 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.64 a barrel by 0655 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 89 cents, also a 1.1% drop, at $81.77 a barrel - a one-week low after dropping 2.4% on Wednesday.