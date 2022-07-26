U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,921.05
    -45.79 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,761.54
    -228.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,562.57
    -220.09 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.25
    -12.53 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.54
    +0.56 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0122
    -0.0102 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9110
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,984.76
    -1,026.26 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.84
    -9.27 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Crypto Lender Celsius Files to Retain Former CFO to Advise on Bankruptcy Proceedings

Cameron Thompson
·1 min read

Celsius Network has filed a motion to bring back former Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger to assist as the company makes its way through bankruptcy restructuring.

  • Bolger resigned from Celsius on June 30 after serving as its CFO for just five months. The company subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-July.

  • Bolger – who previously had been CFO at Royal Bank of Canada – joined Celsius after its previous CFO, Yaron Shalem, was arrested in Israel.

  • “The Debtors recognize that they need Mr. Bolger’s services and expertise as they manage their transition into chapter 11 and begin negotiating a path forward,” said Celsius attorneys in a motion filed with the bankruptcy court. “His institutional knowledge and experience concerning the unique features of cryptocurrency are invaluable.”

  • The motion asks that Bolger be retained for a minimum of six weeks at a salary of C$120,000 per month.

Recommended Stories