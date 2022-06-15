Crypto Lender Celsius Hires Restructuring Attorneys, WSJ Reports

TechCrunch

At this year’s TechCrunch Sessions: Climate 2022, Bill Gates joined me on stage in a far-ranging conversation that included an updated assessment of our progress on mitigating climate change since the publication of his 2021 book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." In terms of why he remains optimistic about the ability for global social action to address climate issues, he pointed to countries outside the U.S. who stood as exemplars of how to minimize the health impacts of COVID, despite in every case having fewer resources to do so.