Crypto-Linked Fraud Surges in UK With Roughly $200M Lost This Year

Nicholas Pongratz

BeInCrypto –

By the end of September, fraud linked to cryptocurrency had swindled £146 million from victims in the UK, according to authorities.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

