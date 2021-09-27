U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,430.50
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,740.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,172.50
    -22.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.20
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9660
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,235.73
    -972.81 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Crypto liquidity is ready to eat cross-border payments’ lunch

Asheesh Birla
·7 min read

Every day, we see another traditional financial institution scrambling to figure out its crypto strategy, and it’s clear why. Crypto is past the tipping point of mainstream consciousness, and use cases like cross-border payments are firmly outside of the sandbox stage.

Cross-border payments are one of the earliest crypto use cases for obvious reasons. Qualitatively, public blockchains and their native cryptocurrencies are global by nature and built to be secure, censorship-resistant, cheap to transact with (depending on the token) and (possibly most importantly) can settle transactions instantly 24/7/365.

However, it’s taken a few years for crypto to make a significant dent in this $130 trillion a year industry that incumbents -- like money-transfer companies and big banks -- have held a monopoly on. For example, the vast majority of Western Union’s revenue comes from individual transaction fees from cross-border payments.

It all comes down to crypto having the same or better level of global liquidity than fiat and readily available on-off ramps. Good news: Both these lines are trending positively.

Antiquated systems favor big banks

The world of traditional foreign exchange (FX) has remained fairly stagnant for years -- you can only make payments during regular banking hours, and while messages are sent via SWIFT, payments aren’t actually settled until a few days later.

There are at least two distinct steps to this antiquated correspondent banking system, and as we all are painfully aware, transactions are slow, error-prone, costly and inefficient. While there are larger payment flows in corridors such as U.S.-to-Mexico, there are still costs to consumers.

As you move into non G-20 currencies, it’s anybody’s guess as to when your money will arrive from one country to the next, and you’ll be paying fees anywhere from 5%-10%. This system has long served the big-money-center banks that monopolized access to liquidity among themselves, raking in trillions of dollars over the years.

For years (pre-2017), crypto liquidity was limited to a handful of exchanges with a few million dollars in volume across all assets. That’s dramatically changed in the past few years.

Image Credits: Asheesh Birla

Ripple early on focused on the thesis that it will become cheaper to source liquidity for cross-border payments with crypto over traditional fiat if (1) crypto grows in volume around the world (measured by the level of liquidity on exchanges) and (2) you can make bigger payments with it (measured by order book size). What was a lofty vision in 2015 is now reality.

On- and off-ramps are required to access crypto liquidity

A key factor required to use crypto for cross-border payments is easy on- and off-ramps to move from fiat to crypto and vice versa to get access to crypto liquidity. I could once count on one hand the available methods, and today, the different venues, such as stablecoins and exchanges, for moving in and out of crypto are growing quickly. Everyone from the major money transfer companies and card networks to global crypto exchanges is taking advantage of tokenization to address this first hurdle.

Fiat-backed stablecoins have emerged as one of the most popular on- and off-ramps because they ensure a relatively easy way to get access to crypto without having to immediately convert money into fiat when making a payment and therefore eliminating the conversion taxes headache and high volatility in crypto.

This is evident in the growing market cap of stablecoins, which shot up to well over $100 billion in July 2021 from $4 billion in 2019. They provide access and liquidity into crypto exchanges, decentralized finance platforms and less liquid fiat-to-fiat corridors, showing the power of what tokenized assets can do. As the world trends toward tokenizing all kinds of value (fiat, crypto, identity, loans, NFTs, etc.), the more liquidity there is within the system to support moving from one asset to the next.

Getting into the data

Now onto the quantitative reasons -- data shows that sourcing liquidity from crypto becomes more cost-effective than fiat over time. The fundamental question is at what data point does sourcing from crypto become consistently cheaper than traditional fiat foreign exchange (FX)?

Using the chart below, we can see how crypto volume, an indicator of liquidity, has grown over the past five years by using five of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap (Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash) on Bitstamp as a proxy for the larger crypto market. These assets combined consistently accounted for about 85% of all crypto volume (outside of stablecoins) from 2016 to 2021.

Image Credits: Asheesh Birla

We specifically looked at USD and EUR monthly volume for the five tokens compared to the USD and EUR average difference in spot and implied FX rates, as well as the USD and EUR order book size from April 2016 to June 2021. Spot rate shows the immediate FX rate at that specific moment in time, while implied rate shows the FX rate achieved from bridging sending currency to destination currency with an intermediary (such as using a crypto asset as the bridge).

As the years passed, the difference between the spot FX rate and the implied rate gets closer to zero, evident from the average trend line, meaning it’s becoming on par or cheaper to send payments through crypto than it is with fiat.

Extrapolating the trend line further, we could forecast the trend line going past zero to a negative difference within the next two years (provided crypto volume continues to double at the current rate). It’s also worth noting other factors at play here, such as that payment providers like PayPal or Western Union charge a fee per fiat transaction (between 0.2%-1% margin).

Image Credits: Asheesh Birla

Over the same time period, the chart above shows how order book size is quickly increasing -- meaning there’s enough liquidity to support payments as high as $4 million total in 2021 with these five cryptocurrencies.

Traditional transaction-based payments revenue will become obsolete

To all the money-transfer companies that make a huge chunk of their revenue from FX transaction fees, there should be alarm bells going off when seeing this data.

Here’s the reason why companies are pushing to use crypto for cross-border payments -- it’s no longer just about the qualities of blockchain and crypto that make it useful for this use case, but also that global liquidity can truly support these payments at scale. As more options are available for consumers, traditional companies will have to lower transaction fees to keep market share, which will partially mitigate the issues.

To all the consumers that have previously gone to PayPal or the like to make a cross-border payment: Why stick with them when it’s cheaper, faster and just as -- if not more -- secure to use crypto?

These companies will need to change their revenue models, which currently rely heavily on transaction fees, or risk becoming obsolete. While some are going in the opposite direction (i.e., PayPal has already upped its transaction fees for cross-border merchant payments in Europe, and Western Union is pushing further into digital payments to stave off competitors), the proverbial wave is already crashing down. Other services that they provide (compliance, addressing, etc.) will not save them either -- many crypto companies are already implementing robust anti-money-laundering and know your customer (AML/KYC) programs.

While this data using BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and BCH in a few corridors is a proxy for the entire market, the trend lines are directionally obvious. Crypto is above a $2 trillion market cap today -- imagine what could be possible when it’s at $5 trillion or $10 trillion.

Crypto liquidity is changing the game. We’re past the “if” -- it’s now onto “when.”

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Facebook pauses plans to release Instagram app for kids

    Today’s TechCrunch news is big news, so instead of jamming it into the intro, we’re just going to dive in! Say hello to TechCrunch+: TechCrunch’s Extra Crunch product is now called TechCrunch+ for a host of very good reasons. Facebook pauses kids’ Instagram: Today’s other big news comes from Facebook, a company that has been in the news just a little bit lately.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin remained in a tight trading range over the weekend as volatility and volume both experienced a notable downturn.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Will rising interest rates scupper the startup surge?

    Sharma is someone with quite a lot of experience with both technology cycles and capital flows, so he's not asking the generic question -- he wants us to go a level deeper on the concept. One reason why startups are able to raise as much money as they are -- record sums, recall -- is today's low interest rate environment. Interest rates are slim around the world, which means that money is cheap.

  • LinkedIn is testing a new, paid ticketed events service

    LinkedIn earlier this month unveiled a new push around creators to bring more original content (and engagement) to its platform, but that's not the only effort they are making to bring more activity to its networking site. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that LinkedIn is also running a test around events -- specifically, paid events. “Amid the changing world of work and transition to a nearly all-remote workforce, LinkedIn Events has seen a surge in growth, with 21 million people attending an Event on LinkedIn in 2020," said Nicole Leverich, LinkedIn spokesperson.

  • Facebook will publish some of its research on teens and Instagram

    Facebook will publish two internal slide decks detailing its research into how Instagram affects teens’ mental health sometime “in the next few days.”

  • Fallout of China's ban on all crypto transactions  

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the latest in the crypto market amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency.

  • Looking for Vintage Lenses from the 90s? We Found a Bunch at Great Prices!

    The 90s are back! These lenses were made in the 1990s and have all the character and render that you're craving for your camera. Of course, these lenses are fantastic for anyone shooting film or that wants a vintage look. Of course, they're all designed for SLR film cameras. With that said, lots of these mounts went on to get new life as DSLR cameras. So they're easily adaptable to your mirrorless camera if you choose. But that's not all! The Rare Camera store has listings on a bunch of fantasti

  • Democratic lawmakers say Facebook 'must completely abandon' Instagram Kids

    Mere hours after Facebook said it was pausing work on Instagram Kids, a group of Democratic lawmakers has called on the company to instead completely abandon the project.

  • Skype reveals a colorful redesign, new features and performance upgrades

    You can show off yourself and your pet at the same time using the TwinCam feature.

  • iPhone Assembler Starts Energy-Saving Measures in China

    (Bloomberg) -- iPhone assembly operations in China are beginning to reduce their energy consumption because of a sudden power crunch in the country, which has triggered government-imposed curbs on a range of businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPegatron Corp

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

    Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.