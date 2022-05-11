U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.21
    -65.84 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,833.84
    -326.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.50
    -42.29 (-2.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.09
    +5.33 (+5.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +12.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9600
    -0.4700 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,477.22
    -1,855.80 (-5.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.06
    -57.63 (-7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Crypto market bloodbath hits Solana particularly hard

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

The past several days have been trying times for crypto investors as a broader market pullback has wreaked havoc on token prices. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have sustained over 20% declines each over the past week, a number of emerging projects have been hit even harder, including Silicon Valley darling Solana which has seen its token price decline some 40% week-over-week.

The Solana token now sits around $52, a near 80 percent decline from its November all-time-high of $260.

As broader market uncertainty is pushing investors across the board to minimize risk, emerging crypto networks are finding themselves in a tough position. Solana has been one of the year's breakout success stories, thanks in no small part to a close embrace of venture capitalists who see the blockchain as a worthwhile competitor to Ethereum. The platform's lower fees have attracted developers, though the network has come under fire for lengthy outages.

The question investors are asking is whether Solana's developer ecosystem has matured enough to weather a potential crypto winter.

In a tweet Wednesday, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko gave advice to others in the crypto space, "[B]eing a founder means building with fanatical conviction, through the ups and downs. It can be a lonely experience, try to make friends."

Terra’s UST crash will make life harder for crypto as regulation looms

Subscribe to TechCrunch’s crypto newsletter "Chain Reaction" for news, funding updates and hot takes on the wild world of web3 -- and take a listen to our companion podcast!

Recommended Stories

  • SEC chair Gary Gensler takes aim at crypto exchanges for trading against their customers

    US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler made his concerns clear in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, calling out crypto exchanges for offering multiple services that are often in conflict with one another, such as custody, market-making, and trading. Traditional exchanges are required by law to keep certain functions separate to prevent them from front-running, or trading ahead of their customers' orders. Gensler has warned about front-running in crypto before, advocating last year before the Financial Services and General Government subcommittee for rules similar to those that govern public listings on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

  • Stock Market Volatile After Hot Inflation Report, As Apple, Techs Lag

    The stock market remained volatile after the latest inflation report came in higher than expected, but indexes were mainly higher in midday trading.

  • Coinbase Tumbles to Record Lows as Crypto Meltdown Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares and bonds plunged to new lows, signaling investor skepticism about the prospects of the crypto exchange in a worsening bear-market. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Pers

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling But Not Enough; Dow Jones Falls

    The CPI inflation rate began to pull back from a 40-year high, but it came in hotter than expected. The major indexes fell to fresh 2022 lows.

  • Georgia Police Search Delaware State University's Lacrosse Team Bus

    Nothing illegal was discovered during the search.

  • MARA raises $23M from Coinbase Ventures and FTX to build Africa’s portal to the crypto economy

    The use of cryptocurrency in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly among its young people, cannot be overstated. Data from blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis says the region's crypto usage grew 1,200% last year, making it the third-fastest growing cryptocurrency economy. This reflection has led to new upstarts such as MARA, a pan-African crypto exchange platform that wants to "increase the number of Africans who can participate in the crypto economy."

  • Does the cryptocurrency crash pose a threat to the financial system?

    On Tuesday, bitcoin fell briefly below $30,000 for the first time in 10 months, while cryptocurrencies overall have lost nearly $800 billion in market value in the past month, according to data site CoinMarketCap, as investors fret about tightening monetary policy. Compared with the Fed's last tightening cycle which began in 2016 crypto is a much bigger market, raising concerns about its interconnectivity with the rest of the financial system. HOW BIG IS THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET?

  • Coinbase stock down on plunging trading volume in Q1

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses the Coinbase stock plunge.

  • How to avoid ‘rug pulls,’ the latest cryptocurrency scam

    A new type of scam has emerged in the hype-filled world of cryptocurrency: the “rug pull.” The scam, which gets its name from the expression “pulling the rug out,” involves a developer attracting investors to a new cryptocurrency project, then pulling out before the project is built, leaving investors with a worthless currency. Cryptocurrency projects often use “smart contracts,” agreements that are governed by computer software, not the legal system.

  • Fanhouse was built by creators, for creators (and they mean it)

    Nguyen is the CMO of Fanhouse, a creator monetization platform that rivals Patreon and OnlyFans, but at the same time that she's building Fanhouse, she's also building her career as a content creator. Online, Nguyen is known as jasminericegirl, whether she's streaming games like Valorant on Twitch or posting raunchy jokes to her 157k Twitter followers. “I am a creator at heart and I always will be, and just because I’m also a founder now doesn’t mean I’m not a creator,” Nguyen said.

  • Google launches Google Wallet to help you store your credit cards, tickets and more

    At its I/O developer conference, Google today launched Google Wallet, a new Android and Wear OS app that will allow users to store things like credit cards, loyalty cards, digital IDs, transit passes, concert tickets, vaccination cards and more. Google, after all, has long offered the Google Pay app (and yes -- a Google Wallet app, too), where you could store your credit cards for online and contactless payments. Back in 2020, Google made some major changes to Google Pay to refocus it more on tracking your spending and sending and receiving money between friends and family members.

  • Cryptocurrency TerraUSD Plunges as Investors Bail

    The selloff in the algorithmic stablecoin that was supposed to be pegged to $1 accelerated, briefly sending its price to less than a quarter of that value.

  • Bitcoin Falls. Cryptos Pressured as Stablecoin Terra’s Meltdown Intensifies.

    TerraUSD was one of the largest cryptocurrencies, meant to be pegged to the U.S. dollar. It has all come undone in recent days, pressuring digital assets.

  • EU Commission Favors Ban on Large-Scale Stablecoins, Document Shows

    The tough approach could see rivals to fiat currency outlawed in the bloc.

  • Nike lawsuit claims NFT creator sold counterfeit shoes

    In an amended filing submitted Tuesday, Nike claims it bought four pairs of “authenticated” Nike-branded shoes from StockX that the shoe company has verified as being counterfeit.

  • Coinbase Says Users’ Crypto Assets Lack Bankruptcy Protections

    The cryptocurrency trading firm is warning that its customers could be viewed as general unsecured creditors during bankruptcy proceedings.

  • Sail On, Saylor? MicroStrategy Is Feeling Bitcoin's Pain

    MicroStrategy is trading sharply lower Wednesday, reflecting the company's increased expenses and losses on its bitcoin holdings. Let's check out the charts and indicators of this company helmed by billionaire Michael Saylor.

  • Coinbase stock careens toward worst drop on record but fears are ‘greatly overblown,’ says analyst

    Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. were cratering Wednesday after the cryptocurrency marketplace delivered a disappointing earnings report amid a slowdown in the trading of digital assets.

  • Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections as he increasingly tries to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices, but he sought to channel the anger against the GOP. “The MAGA Republicans are counting on you to be as frustrated by the pace of progress, which they’ve done everything they can to slow down, that you will hand power over to them ... so they can enact their extreme agenda,” Biden said.

  • The Funded: Two SPACs have lined up Bay Area mergers while a local SPAC raised $80M in an IPO

    Special purpose acquisition companies may have fallen out of favor with public investors, but they haven't exactly gone away. A pair of Bay Area companies this week announced plans to go public through mergers with such blank-check entities, also known as SPACs.