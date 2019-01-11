Crypto Markets Attempt to Stem Recent Losses, Some Top Alts See Solid Green

Friday, Jan. 11 — after a major price rout yesterday, many cryptocurrencies are today clawing back lost ground, with most of the major coins tipping back into the green, as Coin360 data shows.





Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized around $3,700 to press time, seeing a slight 1 percent recovery over the past 24 hours. Yesterday, Jan. 10, Bitcoin fell sharply in value from ~$4,000 to ~$3,650 — an over 8 percent intraday loss.

Having reclaimed the $4,000 mark Jan. 6 — which it comfortably held for several days — the fresh downturn has brought Bitcoin to a mild 2.4 percent loss on the week. On the month, the coin remains up by 8 percent.





Ripple (XRP) — which yesterday dislodged Ethereum yet again as largest altcoin by market cap — has seen little price change on the day, growing 1.5 percent to trade ~$0.33 at press time. Before yesterday’s steep losses, the asset had hit an intraweek peak of ~$0.38. Ripple is now down close to 5 percent on the week, but remains up a solid 15 percent on the month.









Ethereum (ETH) is seeing minor negative price fluctuation on the day, currently down just 0.22 percent to trade at $128. With a market cap of $13.3 billion, Ethereum has only just fallen behind Ripple, which has a market cap of nearly $13.8 billion to press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.