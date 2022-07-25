U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Crypto Platform Phemex Becomes Partner of Université Paris Dauphine-PSL to Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, the renowned institution of higher education is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore-based crypto platform that's quickly risen the ranks amongst the top crypto derivatives exchanges. It now sees over $6 billion in daily average trading volume and serves over 5 million users around the world. Research is being led by Prof. Alexandre, a well-known and respected professor of Finance at Université Paris Dauphine-PSL.

Phemex &amp; Dauphine-PSL Partnership
Phemex & Dauphine-PSL Partnership

Université Paris Dauphine-PSL is the premier institution of higher education in the field of organizational and decision-making sciences. The only French university with the EQUIS accreditation (European Quality Improvement System), Dauphine-PSL is ranked among the 15 best universities in the world in mathematics and is growing a strong international reputation.

Phemex management speaks highly of Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, an extremely respectable institute that aligns with all of their views on constantly adapting towards change for a better tomorrow. They look forward to working together with Université Paris Dauphine-PSL and Professor Herve Alexandre to showcase how the comprehensive and easy-to-use platform empowers users to break through and break free in their financial journey. The platform is humbled to be a partner of Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, and sees its ethos to embrace change, educate future minds, and be an example to look up to. The two parties join forces to signal the change of how DeFi and cryptocurrency is solidifying itself in education.

Phemex has been on a rise as of late, with the launch of several new exciting products such as Phemex Earn, which allows users to earn interests on their crypto assets. Phemex Earn will continue to launch more high APY products during the bear market to provide users with more high yield investment options. Another new product release would include Phemex Launchpad, where users can buy prospective project tokens at a discounted price before it launches on the market. All of these new products have been received very well and seem to only be the starting point for many more products to come.

Professor Herve Alexandre commented, "My interest in cryptocurrency is something that I have always wanted to share with the world  and I am thrilled Phemex asked me to join forces with them. I have been really impressed with what the platform offers and I am really looking forward to working together with them to further develop and explore the future of DeFi cryptocurrency."

Phemex's mission is to provide excellent investment opportunities for all to leverage their full capacity. By building a cutting-edge crypto trading exchange, Phemex empowers users in a world with boundless opportunity, greater equality, and freedom. By handing people the ability to craft their own destiny, Phemex eliminates privilege and exclusivity.

Within just over two years, Phemex has burst onto the crypto landscape and at times reached into the top 5 crypto derivatives exchanges worldwide, according to CoinMarketCap. This explosive growth could only have been achieved by the project's unwavering commitment to providing value for users.

Catherine Li
Events & Sponsorships
catherine.li@phemex.com
Related links
www.phemex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-platform-phemex-becomes-partner-of-universite-paris-dauphine-psl-to-support-research-on-defi-and-cryptocurrency-301592238.html

SOURCE Phemex

