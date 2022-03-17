With Crypto Poised to Rebound, Estonia-Based Fintech Startup Opens Store in Amsterdam

With dozens of physical stores soon to be opened across Europe, Miracle Cash&More lets customers buy and sell cryptocurrency – quickly, easily and with total security

Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Miracle Cash&More, an Estonia-based fintech startup specialized in cryptocurrency services, is set to open its first store in Amsterdam this week, company officials say. The move comes amid predictions by experts that crypto prices will soon see a significant rally after falling considerably in the final weeks of 2021.

Incorporated in 2019, Miracle C&M provides services that allow users to trade crypto on its website (www.miraclecash.com), through its mobile app, and at its growing network of physical stores strategically located throughout Europe. Users can now make transactions in six major digital currencies, with more to come soon – including Miracle C&M’s own Miracle Token.

Total Security against Digital Threats

As the global financial system transitions into the digital age, Miracle C&M is devoting its resources to developing novel digital-finance technologies, with an emphasis on security and risk mitigation. Unlike other crypto-exchange platforms, all transactions conducted through Miracle C&M are fully insured and enjoy total security against hacks and other digital threats.

With a view to protecting customers’ digital assets, Miracle C&M employs security measures that are largely unprecedented in the cryptocurrency world. In this regard, it has forged close partnerships with leading players in the cybersecurity and insurance fields, including both Trulioo and Fireblocks.

A part of the Miracle Technologies Group, Miracle C&M is a virtual currency service provider registered by De Nederlandsche Bank.

Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, the relative volatility of crypto prices often serves to deter investors. The Miracle Token, by contrast, will be fully insured, thus preventing fluctuations and maintaining its price at exactly $1. In the same month as its token launch, Miracle C&M (in cooperation with General Bytes) plans to open a chain of crypto ATMs.

Due to its emphasis on security and its rapidly expanding physical presence, Miracle C&M, despite its relative youth, has already made a name for itself as one of the world’s most secure – and accessible – crypto-exchange platforms.

Miracle Cash&More address: Kalverstraat 163 1012XB Amsterdam

Website: https://miraclecash.com

CONTACT: Name: Mehmet Tacan Email: mehmet.tacan@miraclecash.com Organization: Miracle Cash&More



