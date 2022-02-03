U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.80
    -73.58 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,338.52
    -290.81 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,053.29
    -364.26 (-2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.22
    -25.30 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.58
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8250
    +0.0590 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8760
    +0.4260 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,862.19
    -545.39 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.32
    -2.73 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Crypto regulation is coming, just not this year: SEC's Pierce

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ETH-USD
  • BITO-USD
  • SOL-USD
  • BTC-USD
  • SHIB-USD
  • ADA-USD
  • DOGE-USD

Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce expects an SEC proposal to expand the definition of an exchange as a backdoor way to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges, but does not anticipate the commission will formally introduce direct crypto regulation this year.

“The expansive definition that's being proposed for exchanges will cover a lot of potential platforms that haven't thought necessarily that they would be covered and that's in the traditional security space, as well as in the crypto space,” Peirce told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview.

Peirce – a Republican appointee dubbed “Crypto Mom” for her enthusiastic advocacy of the sector – believes the Commission is moving too quickly with a comment period of 30 days, which she said is too short to properly consider expanding the regulatory net for trading platforms.

Last week, Peirce dissented against an SEC proposal that seeks to amend regulating trading systems, including expanding the definition of what constitutes an exchange. While aimed at targeting deficiencies in the Treasury market Peirce sent a warning to all trading platforms.

“Even if you have nothing to do with government securities or even fixed-income, or with traditional securities, read this release,” she said at the time. “It covers a lot of ground, and you should not assume that it has nothing to do with you, because it probably does.”

Debate over exchanges heats up

A representations of cryptocurrency Ripple is seen in front of a stock graph and U.S. dollar in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A representations of cryptocurrency Ripple is seen in front of a stock graph and U.S. dollar in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has urged cryptocurrency exchanges to voluntarily register with the Commission independent of the latest proposal.

“Regardless of what happens with this proposal, I think he's trying to pull those crypto platforms into our orbit,” said Peirce. “That proposal, if it's adopted, will make that a lot easier.”

While the SEC is pursuing a potential method to regulate crypto trading platforms, the agency hasn’t put out formal rules or guidance on regulating crypto exchanges while Gensler told Yahoo Finance last month that he hopes this is will be the year that the SEC will put out rules to regulate exchanges.

“We don't have a rulebook in place that works for crypto exchanges as they currently operate. So absent some kind of adjustments or exemptions, it's going to be very difficult for these entities to register with us,” said Peirce.

The commissioner says she has yet to see any formal, direct proposals for regulating crypto exchanges or crypto in general on the SEC’s agenda this year.

“If you look at the agenda that chair Gensler has put out, I don't see anywhere on that agenda, a rule directed toward crypto exchanges and registration of those exchanges other than the one that we just proposed, but that's not specifically tailored to addressing these questions about what does it actually look like for one of these entities to be registered? So I think that's there's a disconnect there.”

Peirce says she sees the SEC regulating through enforcement this year rather than creating new rules or adjusting existing rules to accommodate digital assets.

“We should be working on creating that kind of a framework that works,” says Peirce. But I just don't see it on the horizon based on what's in the regulatory agenda. And that leads me to fear that a lot of this work is going to be done through enforcement.”

According to Peirce, the SEC needs to offer the digital asset industry a clear framework on how they will regulate crypto. She suggested applying the so-called Howey test – a rule that for years has been used to determine whether an asset is a security – to digital assets to see if it makes sense, but that may be somewhat of a challenge.

“It gets a little more difficult because the token works in a different way than some of these other assets do; and the information that you might want about that token is a little bit different than you might want about other kinds of assets,” Peirce told Yahoo Finance.

The official believes the SEC could craft a sort of safe harbor for digital assets that would offer disclosures for investors, such as transparency of the code, who’s behind the cryptocurrency, how many tokens will be minted and how they are being sold. The SEC would then make sure that the disclosures and information are backed up by anti-fraud rules under securities laws.

Stablecoins, Spot ETFs and NFTs on the radar

Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares, rings the opening bell celebrating ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trading as BITO on the NYSE Arca, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares, rings the opening bell celebrating ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trading as BITO on the NYSE Arca, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Biden administration last fall tasked Congress with coming up with a framework for regulating stablecoins – cryptocurrencies tied to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.

The administration recommended that only banks be allowed to issue stablecoins while directing regulatory agencies to use their existing authorities to regulate stablecoins as best they can right now.

Some have debated whether stablecoins should be overseen like money market funds. Yet Peirce contended that would depend on what the stablecoin looked like, given that not all coins are designed the same, and would have to be evaluated on a coin-by-coin basis.

“I can imagine that we might look at some of them and say they have securities-like features or money market-like features, but is it really one?” she asked. “It's a facts and circumstances analysis.”

Also on the SEC’s agenda is Bitcoin (BTC-USD)-based exchange traded funds (ETFs). While the SEC has approved Bitcoin futures ETFs, the Commission has repeatedly turned down attempts to greenlight funds that physically hold bitcoin – a so-called “spot ETF.”

Peirce doesn’t think the SEC will approve spot ETFs until Bitcoin markets are regulated like stocks. The agency’s resistance is rooted in perceived problems with crypto markets that lack the same oversight as equities.

“We're applying a crypto specific framework here and denying these products,” said Peirce. “My suspicion is that it's going to take seeing the Bitcoin markets regulated, just the way our equity markets are regulated before one of these things gets approved.”

With the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exploding to more than $40 billion, Commissioner Peirce says she would like for the SEC to take a look at the space and offer those involved guidance about where there might be potential intersections with securities laws.

“Whether it's people who are fractionalized in NFTs and selling pieces of them or other types of financialization of NFTs, it's something that we should be thinking about again and again,” Peirce told Yahoo Finance.

That means “not leading with enforcement, but leading with a regulatory hand to help people navigate this very difficult territory,” she added.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged 24% in January

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) took it on the chin again in January, falling another 24.8% for the month, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It follows a 23% crash in December, meaning the solid state battery maker has lost more than three quarters of its value from its November 2021 high. The passage of the infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden had sent QuantumScape's shares soaring as $10.3 billion in the massive $1 trillion plan was specifically targeted toward electric car grid and battery-related investments.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Amazon Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    The earnings spotlight turns to Amazon.com, and scrutiny will be even more intense than usual in the wake of reports by Meta and Alphabet.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0...

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Is Investing in Amazon (AMZN) A Great Move?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • Oil giant Shell posts huge profit, airlines ask to drop COVID testing, Tesla recalls 817K cars

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights top business news as Shell posts highest quarterly profit in eight years, U.S. airlines urge the Biden administration to remove testing requirements, and Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over a seat belt alert.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Resolute Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results

    Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced a net loss for the quarter ended December 31 of $128 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $52 million, or $0.63 per share, in the same period in 2020. Sales were $834 million in the quarter, an increase of $65 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $37 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, i

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • 1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

    Investors using the Robinhood Markets trading platform tend to be big fans of growth stocks, so it's not surprising to find Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on the list of the 100 most widely held stocks among users on the stock trading app. Zoom stock skyrocketed in 2020 as the videoconferencing app became an essential utility during the pandemic, but more recently the stock price has taken a hit. Share prices plunged 45% in 2021, and have continued to slide in the first weeks of 2022.

  • Is it a Great Time to Dispose Your fuboTV (FUBO) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]