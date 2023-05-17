U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.50
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,104.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,515.25
    +32.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.50
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    +0.0410 (+1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    17.99
    +0.87 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5300
    +0.1700 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,081.95
    -33.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.62
    +1.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.08
    -26.62 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,064.04
    +221.05 (+0.74%)
     

Crypto Regulatory Framework Accepted by European Union Member States

Kyle Torpey
·1 min read
Crypto Regulatory Framework Accepted by European Union Member States
Crypto Regulatory Framework Accepted by European Union Member States

Crypto Regulatory Framework Accepted by European Union Member States

The EU has adopted a new regulation on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) that will provide a clear and harmonized legal framework for crypto-asset issuers and service providers across the bloc. The regulation covers various types of crypto-assets, including utility tokens, asset-referenced tokens and stablecoins, as well as crypto-asset trading platforms and custodial wallets. MiCA aims to ensure financial stability, investor protection, and innovation in the crypto-asset sector.

The regulation was approved by the European Parliament on April 20, 2023, following a proposal by the European Commission in September 2020. It is part of the digital finance package, which also includes a pilot regime for distributed ledger technology (DLT) market infrastructures, a digital operational resilience act (DORA) and amendments to existing EU financial services rules. The regulation will enter into force in mid-2024, after being published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

MiCA is the first and only legislation of its kind in the world and sets a precedent for other jurisdictions. It introduces registration and authorization requirements for crypto-asset issuers and service providers, as well as compliance with anti-money laundering rules. It also establishes disclosure obligations, consumer rights, and supervision mechanisms for crypto-assets. MiCA will create a single market environment for crypto-assets in the EU and foster the development of this emerging industry.