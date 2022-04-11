U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -3.08 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3790
    +1.0590 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,810.46
    -3,365.04 (-7.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- IPI Labs/

·2 min read

In the news release, Crypto Shorting Protocol Shorter Lands $4M Raise Led by IDG Capital, issued 11-Apr-2022 by IPI Labs over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a subheadline was added and the city should read "MIAMI" rather than "HANGZHOU, China" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Crypto Shorting Protocol Shorter Lands $4M Raise Led by IDG Capital

Shorter Protocol is an infrastructure remolding the way of shorting tokens.

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance on DeFi keeps getting more refined, with an eye to really taking on the banks. Shorter Protocol, a decentralized shorting infrastructure that will work on multiple blockchains at once, has raised $4 million in a round led by IDG Capital. Circle Ventures, Hedgue Fund, Halls Investment, NFV, and others also joined this angel round.

IPI Labs, the startup behind Shorter, has not previously raised funding, though the startup has long been courting attention from VCs eager to back a gifted player in the DeFi craze. It builds this unprecedented infrastructure that has brought margin trading and real-time physical delivery to the land of decentralized derivatives trading so users can short any tokens, with the ability to submit orders 100% on chain.

Since Shorter is EVM-compatible, users of Ethereum, BNB Chain and other EVM-compatible chains will be able to interact with Shorter using familiar tools like MetaMask.

The IPI team currently stands at over 80 members, which include analysts, developers and crypto experts. "The team is expected to grow to over 150 by the end of this year and potentially as large as 200 by 2023, it wouldn't take a long time to play out for Shorter", co-founder Brady said. He believes that long-term engagement in a nascent infrastructure will present enormous value when the needs from professional traders are met.

Over time, IPI Labs is increasingly doubling down on its position. Earlier this year, the startup announced it started to cooperate with a number of exchanges and wallets. Shorter Protocol launched its testnet this spring with a mainnet launch shortly thereafter.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-shorting-protocol-shorter-lands-4m-raise-led-by-idg-capital-301522919.html

SOURCE IPI Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Baseball: GMC 2022 schedule through Saturday, April 16

    Here is the Greater Middlesex Conference baseball schedule through April 16

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday

    Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • Pair of Drugmakers Soar in Meme-Like Session on Study Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Two biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed a meme-like day on Monday, surging at least twofold on promising results.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistVeru Inc. more than tripled in

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Checking In on the Charts of Nvidia

    A fundamental analyst at Baird downgraded semiconductor maker Nvidia to a "neutral" rating this morning. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices have been on the defensive since late November. The trading volume has been more active since November telling us that this stock has attracted more attention.

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped Today

    The stock of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) surged this morning, shooting as high as 8.1% at 10:24 a.m. ET before giving up some gains and trading up 3.8% as of 11:33 a.m. Monday. You'd have expected the electric vehicle (EV) stock to fall, but that's not the case. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Rivian stock, but gave it an underperform rating with a price target of $35 a share.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • BlackRock Dismisses Three PE Executives Who Plan to Join Apollo

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. said it dismissed three managing directors from its private equity division because they were coordinating an effort to leave the world’s largest asset manager.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer