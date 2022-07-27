Crypto SNACK Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

TALLINN, Estonia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto SNACK, the world's fastest growing iGaming token, today announced they've secured a $50 million investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm that actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs worldwide.

Earlier this year, Crypto SNACK partnered with RCD Espanyol, making the team the first La Liga club to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, the first of many future partnerships designed to bring the efficiency of digital assets further into the world of sports, entertainment, and beyond by onboarding crypto payments for real-world experiences.

The company plans to invest its new funding from GEM into further connectivity with top crypto exchanges, add to its growing portfolio of global professional sports partnerships, as well as continue to build out its blockchain technology and infrastructure.

"Together we are taking the right steps for #SNACK to become the #1 token in the iGaming industry," Stuart Morrison, CEO of Crypto SNACK, said. "This investment will further accelerate our plans to make the future of decentralised finance possible."

 

About Crypto SNACK
Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia with offices around Europe. Crypto SNACK seeks to be a transparent, community-focused utility token, connecting the digital and physical worlds. Crypto SNACK is accepted as a method of payment for more than 800 businesses online. Snack holders enjoy the cheapest and fastest transactions in the crypto e-commerce and gaming network.
https://www.cryptosnacks.org

About GEM Digital
GEM Digital Limited is a Bahamas-based digital asset investment firm that actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs worldwide. Global Emerging Markets (www.gemny.com) was founded in 1991. GEM is a USD 3.4 billion investment group having completed 540 transactions in 70 countries. The firm is an alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles across the world. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. Our family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs), and select venture investments. GEM's funds include CITIC-GEM Fund (matured in December 2015), Kinderhook Industries (GP and LP non-voting stakes), GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS, GEM India and VC Bank/GEM Mena Fund (GEM exited both its GP and LP stakes in these funds in 2015 and 2010 respectively).
www.gemdigital.com

Media contact:
Steve Hirsch
steve@hirschleatherwood.com
+1 914 844 4978

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866821/Crypto_SNACK_1.jpg

