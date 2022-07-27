U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.25
    +37.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,895.00
    +163.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,304.00
    +191.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.30
    +12.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    -0.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9150
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,341.75
    +426.34 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.53
    +7.42 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.10
    +53.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Crypto SNACK Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

·2 min read

TALLINN, Estonia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto SNACK, the world's fastest growing iGaming token, today announced they've secured a $50 million investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm that actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs worldwide.

Crypto SNACK Secures $50 Million&nbsp;Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited (PRNewsfoto/Crypto SNACK)
Crypto SNACK Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited (PRNewsfoto/Crypto SNACK)

Earlier this year, Crypto SNACK partnered with RCD Espanyol, making the team the first La Liga club to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, the first of many future partnerships designed to bring the efficiency of digital assets further into the world of sports, entertainment, and beyond by onboarding crypto payments for real-world experiences.

The company plans to invest its new funding from GEM into further connectivity with top crypto exchanges, add to its growing portfolio of global professional sports partnerships, as well as continue to build out its blockchain technology and infrastructure.

"Together we are taking the right steps for #SNACK to become the #1 token in the iGaming industry," Stuart Morrison, CEO of Crypto SNACK, said. "This investment will further accelerate our plans to make the future of decentralised finance possible."

About Crypto SNACK
Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia with offices around Europe. Crypto SNACK seeks to be a transparent, community-focused utility token, connecting the digital and physical worlds. Crypto SNACK is accepted as a method of payment for more than 800 businesses online. Snack holders enjoy the cheapest and fastest transactions in the crypto e-commerce and gaming network.
https://www.cryptosnacks.org

About GEM Digital
GEM Digital Limited is a Bahamas-based digital asset investment firm that actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs worldwide. Global Emerging Markets (www.gemny.com) was founded in 1991. GEM is a USD 3.4 billion investment group having completed 540 transactions in 70 countries. The firm is an alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles across the world. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. Our family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs), and select venture investments. GEM's funds include CITIC-GEM Fund (matured in December 2015), Kinderhook Industries (GP and LP non-voting stakes), GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS, GEM India and VC Bank/GEM Mena Fund (GEM exited both its GP and LP stakes in these funds in 2015 and 2010 respectively).
www.gemdigital.com

Media contact:
Steve Hirsch
steve@hirschleatherwood.com
+1 914 844 4978

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866821/Crypto_SNACK_1.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-snack-secures-50-million-investment-commitment-from-gem-digital-limited-301594263.html

SOURCE Crypto SNACK

Recommended Stories

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets

    A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleFirm

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Teva Stock Soars After Reaching $4.25 Billion Opioid Settlement

    The Israeli drugmaker used a second-quarter update to signal it will pay up to $4.25 billion spread over 13 years to settle lawsuits.

  • Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

    Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ClevelandCliffs Inc. (CLF) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • PayPal Rises Premarket on News of Elliott Stake

    PayPal shares rose premarket after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor [Elliott Management has a stake](https://www.wsj.com/articles/activist-elliott-management-holds-stake-in-paypal-11658877844) in the digital payments company. PayPal stock was recently up more than 6%. The size of the stake, as well as Elliott's intentions, have not been reported. PayPal last year scrapped a deal to acquire Pinterest, in which The Journal reported [Elliott also has a stake](https://www.wsj.

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.