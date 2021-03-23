U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.00
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,565.00
    -54.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,042.50
    -29.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.20
    -9.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    -0.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1923
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.39
    -1.56 (-7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7530
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,932.09
    -3,890.86 (-6.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.37
    -69.08 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Crypto social network BitClout arrives with a bevy of high profile investors, and skeptics

Lucas Matney
·5 min read

While much of the recent wave of relentless hype around NFTs -- or non-fungible tokens -- has been most visibly manifested in high-dollar art auctions or digital trading cards sales, there's also been a relentless string of chatter among bullish investors who see a future that ties the tokens to the future of social media and creator monetization.

Much of the most spirited conversations have centered on a pre-launch project called BitClout, a social crypto-exchange where users can buy and sell tokens based on people's reputations. The app, which launches out of private beta tomorrow morning, has already courted plenty of controversy inside the crypto community, but it's also amassed quite a war chest as investors pump tens of millions into its proprietary currency.

Early backers of the platform's BitClout currency include a who's who of Silicon Valley investors including Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, the startup's founder tells TechCrunch. Other investors include Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Winklevoss Capital and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. A report in Decrypt notes that a single wallet connected to BitClout has received more than $165 million worth of Bitcoin deposits suggesting that huge sums have already poured into the network ahead of its public launch.

BitClout falls into an exploding category of crypto companies that are focusing on tokenized versions of social currency. Others working on building out these individual tokens include Roll and Rally, which aim to allow creators to directly monetize their internet presence and allow their fans to bet on them. Users who believe in a budding artist can invest in their social currency and could earn returns as the creator became more famous and their coins accrued more value.

Why Terry Crews is launching a social currency

"If you look at people's existing relationships with social media companies, it's this very adversarial thing where all the content they produce is not really theirs but it belongs to the corporation that doesn't share the monetization with them," BitClout's founder, who refers to themselves pseudonymously as "diamondhands," tells TechCrunch. (There's been some speculation on their identity as a former founder in the cryptocurrency space, but in a call with TechCrunch, they would not confirm their identity.)

The BitClout platform revolves around the BitClout currency. At the moment users can deposit Bitcoin into the platform which is instantly converted to BitClout tokens and can then be spent on individual creators inside the network. When a creator gets more popular as more users buy their coin, it gets more expensive to buy denominations of their coin. Creators can also opt in to receive a certain percentage of transactions deposited into their own BitClout wallets so that they continue to benefit from their own success.

The company's biggest point of controversy hinges on what has been opt-in and what has been opt-out for the early group of accounts on the platform. Most other social currency offerings are strictly opt-in. Users come to the platform in search of a way to create tokens that allow them to monetize a fanbase and build a social fabric across multiple platforms. The thought being that if the platforms own the audience then you are at their mercy.

BitClout has taken an aggressive growth strategy here, turning that model on its head. The startup has pre-populated the BitClout network with 15,000 accounts after scraping information from popular public Twitter profiles. This means that BitClout users can buy shares of Kim Kardashian's social coin or Elon Musk's without those individuals ever having signed up for a profile or agreeing to it. This hasn't been well-received by all of those who unwittingly had accounts set up on their behalf including many crypto-savvy users who got scooped up in the initial wave of seeding.

The startup's founder says that this effort was largely an effort to prevent handle squatting and user impersonation but he believes that as the platform opens, a sizable pre-purchase of creator coins reserved for the owners of these accounts will entice those users to verify their handles to claim the funds.

Perhaps BitClout's most eyebrow raising quirk is that the platform is launching with a way to invest into the platform and convert bitcoin into BitClout, but at launch there's no way to cash out funds. The project's founder says that it's only a matter of time before this is resolved, and points to Coinbase and the Winkelvoss twin's status as coin holders as a sign of future exchange support to come, but the company has no specifics to share at launch.

While the founders and investors behind the project see a bright future for social currencies on the blockchain, many in the decentralized community have been less impressed with BitClout's early efforts to achieve viral adoption among creators in a permission-less manner.

"BitClout will make a great case study on how badly crypto projects can mess up incentive engineering when they try to monetize social networks." Jay Graber, a decentralized platform researcher involved in Twitter's bluesky effort, said in a tweet. "Trust and reputation are key, and if you create a sketchy platform and mess with people’s reputations without their consent it is not going to go well."

If BitClout comes out of the gate and manages to convert enough of its pre-seeded early adopter list that there is value in joining its closed ecosystem version of a social token then it may have strong early momentum in an explosive new space that many creators are finding valuable. The concepts explored by others in the social currency space are sound, but this particular execution of it is a high-risk one. The network launches tomorrow morning so we'll see soon enough.

Recommended Stories

  • EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

    The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population. The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Shares in companies linked to non-fungible tokens soar

    Shares in companies with an online art presence such as Takung Art and Oriental Culture extended gains soon after news that Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet - "just setting up my twttr" dated March 21, 2006 - as an NFT for just over $2.9 million on Monday. "Its the buzz, the hot thing on Wall Street," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas, who said the moves without a clear catalyst were likely due to a combination of retail traders looking at stocks mentioned in connection with NFT on social media and algorithmic traders picking up on the momentum.

  • Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up again for an AR 'Pikmin' game

    Remember Pokémon Go? Now Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up on a new Pikmin game.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • India to launch supercharged push for global electric vehicle players

    India plans to offer fresh incentives to companies making electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broad auto sector scheme it expects to attract $14 billion of investment over five years, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The country's efforts to promote EVs to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution have been stymied so far by a lack of investment and weak demand, as well as the patchwork nature of existing incentives that vary from state to state. The new automotive sector scheme, however, has been under discussion since mid-2020 to provide a more focused approach, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

  • Gold falls as U.S. yields, Wall Street gains hurt appeal

    Gold slipped 1% on Monday, with a lull in the dollar's rally offering little respite as U.S. equities gained and U.S. Treasury yields remained near a one-year peak. Spot gold had fallen 0.4% to $1,737.16 per ounce by 10:49 A.M EDT (1449 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,735.10.

  • India market regulator relaxes valuation norms for some bonds after push back

    India's market regulator on Monday relaxed new valuation norms that were set to affect certain bonds worth more than $12 billion after the government flagged concerns of disruption in debt markets. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 10 had directed mutual funds to consider the maturity of so-called AT1 bonds as 100 years for valuation and limit exposure to such bonds to 10% of its debt assets, effective April 1. In a letter sent to SEBI the next day, the finance ministry asked the regulator to withdraw the valuation rule, saying it will cause "huge" mark-to-market losses, take away the appetite for such instruments and hurt capital raising by state-run banks.

  • Bitcoin, crypto investors will be watching these 5 questions facing the Biden administration

    The fate of the dizzying rally in crypto assets could depend greatly on the Biden administration's regulatory stance to the burgeoning crypto economy

  • China's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020

    China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a joint venture for electric vehicles (EV) and launch a new brand called Zeekr, after its profit fell 32% last year. In a stock exchange filing, Geely Automobile said the venture will work on research and development, purchase and sale of smart electric vehicles under Zeekr brand. Geely Automobile and parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will jointly invest 2 billion yuan in the new venture.

  • Bitcoin’s Price Volatility Expectations Slip to Lowest in 3 Months

    "Falling implied volatility suggests that markets are expecting sideways price action," one analyst said.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • Goldman Says Global Stock Markets Are Nowhere Near Risky Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- While equities across major markets are hovering around record highs, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say many of the characteristics of a dangerous bubble are absent from global stocks.Typical signs of systemic risk, such as increased leverage in the private sector and a collapse in savings, aren’t present, the strategists led by Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a report to clients on Monday. Moreover, the rally is unfolding against the backdrop of market concentration in companies that are fast-growing, generate cash and transform their industry, such as major technology businesses, they added.“There are signs of complacency and heightened optimism in the market,” the Goldman strategists wrote in the 46-page report titled “Bubble Puzzle.” “Nevertheless, the fundamental factors that drive the market and the early stage of the economic cycle would suggest that we are far away from a bubble or bear market.”European stocks rose last week to their highest in a year, despite prolonged lockdowns and delays in the continent’s vaccination rollout, which could delay a nascent recovery from the steepest recession in memory. In the U.S., the S&P 500 rose to another record high last week.Still, not everything is fine. The analysts see “pockets of exuberance,” while “high valuations imply lower longer-term returns.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global spending on renewables is quickly catching up to oil and gas

    Saudi Aramco is tightening its belt. In a March 21 earnings call, the world’s largest state-owned oil company reported a 44% decline in net profits in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. With global oil demand unlikely to bounce fully back until at least 2022, the company said it will shave up to $10 billion off its capital spending plans this year.

  • Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.In one of the sharpest selloffs in years, the Borsa Istanbul Index lost more than 9%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading. The lira also weakened more than 9%, while yields on Turkish local and dollar bonds soared.Investors also sold shares of European banks with ties to Turkey. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, which owns about half of lender Garanti, sank over 7%.The turmoil underscores concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s removal of Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks an end to a period of policy orthodoxy that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, a columnist and university professor, has been a critic of the recent interest-rate increases enacted under Agbal’s stewardship, including last week’s larger-than-expected hike.“The replacement of the CBRT governor is a major blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Not surprisingly, geographical proximity leaves Europe most exposed.”BBVA $60 Billion Turkish Assets a Focus; ING, BNP Exposure SmallThe lira’s decline puts it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.919 to the dollar at 10:45 a.m. in New York after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The rush to sell the currency as markets reopened Monday overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign-currency trader familiar with the transactions who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, has sparked speculation that the country will once again start easing interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.The dismissal “has ignited policy uncertainty and points to institutional challenges, adding risks to financial conditions,” wrote Moody’s Investors Service analysts including Madhavi Bokil and Dima Cvetkova in a note.Some 875 basis points of interest-rate increases since November, including Thursday’s 200 basis-point increase, had helped made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back into Turkish markets.A “haze of volatility” has returned to Turkish markets, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note. “The market had been warming up to a more normalized monetary policy since November. This move is a big blow to these hopes.”Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Monday that Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.“Markets can take some encouragement from recommitment to no capital controls and fact that state banks and presumably central bank have been selling dollars and have got the lira back below 8,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. “I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira.”Market SnapshotThe Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners have a larger presence, fell 9.9%.The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond rose 483 basis points to 18.89% at close.The 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield increased 138 basis points to 7.344%.Turkey’s five-year credit-default swaps jumped the most on record, to 455 basis points.Three-month options volatility on the lira reached 34%.Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.“Right now, the bigger question is whether we can avoid a liquidity shock/credit event and whether it makes sense to sell into a market that’s already pricing in quite a bit of risk,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates market pricing throughout, adds Moody’s comments in ninth paragraph and Columbia Threadneedle comments in fifth to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More Canadians Than Ever Before Are Expecting Higher Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A record share of Canadians expect home prices will continue hitting new highs, an exuberance that adds to concern the housing market is entering a speculative bubble.Six in 10 Canadians believe the value of real estate in their neighborhood will increase over the next six months, according to the latest weekly survey by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News. It’s the first time such readings have surpassed 60% since polling began in 2008, underscoring how the rally in home prices is beginning to feed expectations of future high returns.The concern is these so-called extrapolative expectations will attract the wrong sort of demand -- from speculators or investors fearing they will miss out -- that will hyper-inflate the market, exacerbate inaffordability for young or low-income families, add to rising mortgage debt and amplify the risks of a destabilizing market crash.“This fear of missing out is out there and it’s driving people to make decisions they’ll have to live with,” Robert Hogue, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by phone.The poll result isn’t the only housing indicator that’s flashing red:Prices for new homes rose at the fastest monthly pace in more than three decades in February, Statistics Canada reported last week.A separate home-price index calculated by the Canadian Real Estate Association shows prices nationally are up 17% over the past 12 months.Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.There are good underlying reasons for the rally. For one, mortgage interest rates dropped to all-time lows last year, making it a lot cheaper to carry all that debt. That’s why home ownership costs are only growing about 2.2% annually -- which is in line with recent historical averages -- despite soaring housing values.A shift to remote work during the pandemic has also led to increased demand for single-family homes, particularly in suburban areas and small towns. At the same time, inventory has been tight and that’s driving up prices.But concerns are beginning to mount. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem cautioned last month there are some early signs of “excess exuberance.” Flippers, who buy with the intention of reselling quickly for major profit after minor improvements, are becoming more prominent. And stories abound of modest-sized homes being sold at exorbitant prices.Canadians aren’t expecting it to stop. In the Nanos poll, the share of respondents who say the value of real estate will increase is up from a pandemic low of 9% last May.Nor are there many signs government is going to step in to slow things down. The housing rally has been a key driver of new wealth and confidence at a time of great uncertainty, and policy makers will be wary of tampering. There is also a political constraint to action, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government weighing whether to trigger an election this year.“At the minimum, I’d say they need to state they are concerned and are considering options to cool the market down,” Hogue said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple, Tesla Trigger Wall Street Dreams of $3 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of Wall Street professionals is predicting that electric and autonomous vehicles sales will propel Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. to $3 trillion each in market value by 2030.The blockbuster targets come as shares of both companies -- though two of the most popular in the S&P 500 index -- have slumped this year and are lagging the benchmark’s 4.9% rise. That hasn’t dented the enthusiasm of a handful of analysts and investors betting big on the future of driver-less cars.Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, for example, sees a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jim Suva said developing the Apple Car could boost the company’s sales by up to 15% after 2024.“Tesla is the perfect example of a momentum stock that is really all about the optimism of the future and optimism of what they can do with everything that they are working on,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. “And conversely Apple has almost become the new defensive stock. It’s the company with one of the best balance sheets out there. And it’s become almost the new defensive that when people buy the market, they buy Apple.”Wood was the latest to predict that Tesla would reach the eye-popping milestone after she boosted her share price forecast to $3,000, giving the company a valuation of almost $3 trillion. That follows New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu, who forecast the electric-vehicle maker can have a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion to $3.3 trillion by 2030.Read more: Tech Recovery Proved Fragile With Index Down Again For YearShares of Tesla rose 2.3% to $670 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $643 billion.“A $3 trillion market cap has to be a function of both the promise of a technology and some very tangible proof that it’s economic model is profitable, and deeply profitable,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “So you don’t get to $1 trillion, let alone $3 trillion by just talking. You get there by showing the numbers, by showing the profitability.”And while Apple has a solid track record of strong profit generation, Tesla is still in the early stages of that.“Tesla has yet to prove remarkable profitability. And it doesn’t exactly operate in a sector that has remarkable profitability. I understand why it has the valuation it has today -- breaking through on EVs and making them a mass market concept is worth this valuation. However, getting a triple out of it, requires, that you then show that that business model is profitable,” Colas added.High ValueCitigroup and Wedbush see potential for Apple to hit the $3 trillion target, an increase of about $1 trillion from its current market capitalization. Apple is already the most valuable stock in the world.Apple is down 7% this year and Tesla has slipped about 5%, pushing it further away from the recent bull calls. Analysts covering Apple expect the stock to rally about 23% this year on average, with 32 of them posting buy ratings, 10 with holds and three suggest selling the shares. Those that report on Tesla forecast a further 5.3% decline, with 15 of them having buy recommendations, 14 with holds and 12 with sell ratings. Both stocks make up a total of more than 7% of the S&P 500 Index.Part of the decline for these high-flyers is a general rotation by investors out of growth and momentum stocks and into the value trade this year as optimism about economic growth and concern about inflation fueled a selloff in bonds. The Nasdaq 100 Index, where both these stocks are listed, has wiped out this year’s gains twice within a matter of two weeks. The index is now up 1.5% for 2021. “It’s hard to discount anything right with the amount of money printing that’s going on. I think it all comes back to just how much money is in the system. As long as money keeps being printed at the rate that it has been, then it’s going to be put into risk assets in the equity market,” Taylor said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Bank of Erdogan Sends Foreign Cash Rushing Out of Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his third central bank governor in less than two years, Turkey’s dominant political leader of the past century has demonstrated yet again his determination to fight the conventions of modern economics.Markets are again unpersuaded.Investor flight drove the lira down as much as 15% on Monday, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits for the past 16 months. The yield on 10-year lira bonds rose by the most on record and stocks had their steepest drop since 2013.“This is a sudden stop in capital flows,” similar to the currency meltdown in 2018, said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “The result back then was a deep recession due to tighter financial conditions. It’ll be the same now.”Erdogan’s decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor in the early morning hours Saturday followed a stunning 200 basis point interest-rate increase last week that drove the benchmark rate to 19%. In his four months in the office, Agbal had lifted the gauge by a cumulative 875 basis points -- a direct contrast to the president’s unusual belief that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation. His moves helped stabilize the currency and attract investment.What’s at StakeWhile the Turkish president was looking at a year of strong growth and a stable lira as recently as last Thursday, his actions over the weekend have made Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors. They’re critical to helping finance the country’s current-account deficit, which exceeded $36 billion in 2020.The abrupt move at the central bank wrongfooted lira bulls who had come to believe in Erdogan’s apparent switch to mainstream economic policies in November, when he installed Agbal and appeared to cede to economic choices needed to contain spiraling prices that were eating into his popularity.Erdogan hasn’t addressed the matter since naming a new chief of monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu, a Marmara University economics professor. Kavcigolu has occasionally written in support of Erdogan’s unorthodox ideas on interest rates in his column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.The appointment stoked fears of a rerun of monetary policies of the past two years, pushing the lira 8.9% lower to trade at 7.8609 per dollar as of 4:53 p.m. in Istanbul on Monday. The currency did pare losses from as low as 8.35, with both state and private banks selling dollars from local investors, who saw the weak lira as an opportunity to take profit on dollar holdings, according to traders familiar with the flows.State lenders didn’t appear to be defending a specific lira level as they did for much of the past two years when they were selling Turkey’s foreign FX reserves, the traders said, asking not to be identified, in line with their companies’ regulations.Market BacklashThe yield on Turkey’s 10-year lira bonds rose 483 basis points to 18.89%, the biggest jump in the 11 years since Turkey started selling those securities. Stocks slumped nearly 10%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading twice at Borsa Istanbul during the day.The cost of borrowing the local currency for one week surged to as high as 2,067% on Monday as traders scrambled to get their hands on lira liquidity needed to unwind their long bets.The approach under Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who resigned from that position in November, was to use foreign reserves to prop up the lira. Goldman Sachs estimated that policy cost Turkey more than $100 billion in lost assets -- leaving little ammunition to defend the currency now.“We will never turn bullish on the lira as long as Erdogan is effectively running the central bank,” Nordea Bank currencies and rates strategist Andreas Steno Larsen said on Twitter.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.Foreign CashTurkish growth and portfolio inflows are closely correlated as strong domestic demand -- traditionally the main driver of activity -- usually results in a wide deficit in the country’s current-account balance.Weakening inflows and intermittent bouts of currency weakness resulted in boom-and-bust cycles that saw gross domestic product get stuck at under $800 billion for much of the past decade. While Erdogan continued to win most elections in that period, his approval rating failed to recover from the 46% level seen in 2019, according to a February survey by Ankara-based pollster MetroPOLL. That’s when he suffered the most stinging electoral defeat ever, losing the mayor’s post in Istanbul to the opposition.“Not many are surprised that Erdogan is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But to do it so quickly is remarkable even by his standards,” Renaissance Capital Chief Economist Charles Robertson wrote in a note to clients. “In the long-term, Erdogan may have lost himself the 2023 election – but by then Turkey might be a Frontier market or Frontier Emerging Market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Push Worries Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets, or what some call a digital dollar and others call a Fedcoin.As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.A digital currency could fundamentally change the way Americans use money, leading some financial firms to lobby the Fed and Congress to slow its creation -- or at least ensure they’re not cut out.Seeing the threat to their profits, the banks’ main trade group has told Congress a digital dollar isn’t needed, while payment companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are trying to work with central banks to make sure the new currencies can be used on their networks.“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.Lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Department officials and the Fed haven’t yet approved the rollout of a U.S. virtual currency, which could still be years away. Nor have they decided how a digital dollar would interact with the existing global payments network. Still, the U.S. and other countries seem committed enough to digitizing their currencies that it’s making financial industry executives nervous.“The fire has been lit,” said Josh Lipsky, who has helped convene government officials from the U.S. and other countries working on digital currencies as director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. “The world is moving very quickly on these projects.”At issue are forms of digital cash being considered by the U.S. and other governments. The growing popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, whose market value has grown to more than $1 trillion, inspired the projects. Unlike those privately created tokens, the new currencies would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but its use would likely decline.Using the currencies could be as simple as holding up the screen of a mobile phone to be scanned. Behind the scenes, the digital cash would move from one account to another. This is similar to how most money already works -- the majority of U.S. dollars are just digital entries in bank accounts -- but the new currency could potentially avoid the go-between of a commercial bank or credit-card network. For vendors, settlement would happen almost immediately, without having to wait for the money or worry about fraud.The U.S. effort got an extra push last month, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help Americans who don’t have access to the banking system.In video remarks last week to a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said “digital currencies would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside cash and other forms of money.”Powell in a Bank for International Settlements panel on Monday said the Fed has “an obligation to be on the cutting edge of understanding the technological challenges” and the costs and benefits of a digital dollar but wouldn’t rush the project. Powell also said the Fed wouldn’t proceed without support from Congress, ideally in the form of legislation.Cunha said the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in the third quarter, including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars. He wouldn’t say if either platform uses the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Once the prototypes are released, Cunha said, others will be able to see and build on the code.The Fed’s work is meant to show what’s possible without taking a stand on major issues that the central bank, Treasury and Congress must address, Cunha said. These include whether the Fed itself should host customer accounts, whether to allow anonymity, and what protections consumers would have in case of a cyber-breach or mistaken transaction.“We think it’s important that we not wait for the policy debate because then we’ll be a year or so behind,” Cunha said. “This will take significant outreach to the industry and serious debate.”The potential that the central bank could cut banks out of their middleman role in the lucrative U.S. payments system is causing angst among banks.So is the push coming from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown is urging the Fed to move quickly to create digital-currency accounts for Americans who can’t easily access the financial system and have been forced to deal with payday lenders who charge higher fees and interest rates. Brown’s plan could threaten the deposits that commercial banks rely on to make mortgages and other loans.“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.The ABA, which says it’s lobbying Congress on the issue, last year in written testimony called the digital dollar a costly solution in search of a nonexistent problem.Two lobbyists for a large bank said they’re in contact with lawmakers to keep track of the issue. They expect lobbying to pick up once banks can actually see the Fed’s work and how it might affect them, said the lobbyists, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations.Interest in a digital currency has gathered momentum in part because many banks take days to give consumers access to checks deposited in their accounts and some charge stiff overdraft fees. Those without bank accounts sometimes must pay high fees to cash paychecks or transmit money to relatives.Some of the profits of credit-card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, could be at risk if the new currencies let Americans more easily make transactions without their involvement and fees.Spokespeople from both companies say their firms are working with central banks to ensure the new currencies can run over their networks. Mastercard in February began to issue pre-paid debit cards loaded with the “Sand Dollar,” a digital currency issued by the Bahamas.“We’re increasingly having conversations with central banks as they think about designing potential central bank digital currency, CBDC, and we’re talking to them about how they think about design,” said Visa’s North America president Oliver Jenkyn, at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month. “So there’s a lot of talking, but there’s actually a lot of action alongside it as well.”Other countries are further along. China is currently piloting a digital yuan in several cities. Lipsky said there’s a chance its currency could be ready for a broader debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which he said could cause tensions if American athletes are asked to use a currency that the Chinese government can completely track.Brown earlier this month sent a letter to Powell urging him to speed up the research. “We cannot be left behind,” Brown wrote.Among other threats, Brown pointed to the development by Facebook Inc. and other companies of their own cryptocurrency, once called Libra. That currency, since renamed Diem, was slated to launch in 2020 but has struggled to win regulatory approval.Advocates of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have mixed feelings about the Federal Reserve muscling into the industry.A Fedcoin could acclimate Americans to purchasing Bitcoin, said Jerry Brito, who heads Coin Center, a cryptocurrency advocacy group. But depending on the government’s direction, such a currency could be used to track Americans’ spending, destroying the partial anonymity that was once the promise of crypto, he said.A U.S. digital dollar could also put the final nail in the coffin for Bitcoin as a means of exchange, Brito said. Crypto enthusiasts have already started to acknowledge that’s happening anyway, and instead tout the currency as a store of value or “digital gold.”(Adds Powell comments from BIS panel in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What we have learned in the 12 months since 'the bottom'

    It's been a year since the stock market hit its lows during the Coronavirus Crash. Here are some of the things that we've learned.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher, extending earlier gains

    Traders on Tuesday will be closely eyeing remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen