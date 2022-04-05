Crypto staking provider RockX raises $6M in Series A funding
RockX Tuesday said it raised US$6 million in series A funding, valuing the crypto staking platform serving institutional and high net worth investors at about US$30 million.
Fast facts
The funding was led by digital asset platform Amber Group and other crypto industry leaders including Matrixport, Primitive Ventures, FBG Capital, Draper Dragon, IMO Ventures, Alpha CW and Megastake.
RockX will use the funds to enhance its product and service offerings, as well as grow its team for quality staking and data services.
RockX doubled headcount and assets under management (AUM) to almost US$ 1 billion since the beginning of the year, the firm said in a press release.
The amount of crypto staked by institutional and high net worth investors in the Singapore-based firm grew by 35% in the past month, with Terra Luna being the most popular token at over US$137 million staked.