Crypto staking provider RockX raises $6M in Series A funding

RockX Tuesday said it raised US$6 million in series A funding, valuing the crypto staking platform serving institutional and high net worth investors at about US$30 million.

Fast facts

  • The funding was led by digital asset platform Amber Group and other crypto industry leaders including Matrixport, Primitive Ventures, FBG Capital, Draper Dragon, IMO Ventures, Alpha CW and Megastake.

  • RockX will use the funds to enhance its product and service offerings, as well as grow its team for quality staking and data services.

  • RockX doubled headcount and assets under management (AUM) to almost US$ 1 billion since the beginning of the year, the firm said in a press release.

  • The amount of crypto staked by institutional and high net worth investors in the Singapore-based firm grew by 35% in the past month, with Terra Luna being the most popular token at over US$137 million staked.

