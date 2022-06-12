Crypto Work Survey

Motley Fool

Working helps us pay our bills throughout most of our adult lives, so it's unsurprising that those struggling to save for retirement fall back on a job to help them through this phase of life as well. Seven in 10 workers say they expect to do some work in retirement, according to the latest Employee Benefits Research Institute (EBRI) Retirement Confidence Survey, but some of them could be in for an unpleasant surprise. Working in retirement can be a great way to supplement your personal savings, and it has other benefits too.