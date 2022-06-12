Crypto Work Survey

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,847.25
    -51.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,094.00
    -294.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,617.50
    -222.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.80
    -24.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.44
    -2.23 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    +1.66 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9330
    +0.5130 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,161.92
    -2,153.79 (-7.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.49
    -106.12 (-16.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,067.93
    -756.36 (-2.72%)
     

