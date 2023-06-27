Crypto is sweeping South and SE Asia. Here’s why it matters to the rest of the world

A new dawn is breaking in the world of cryptocurrencies, and it’s rising in South and Southeast Asia. An intriguing phenomenon is unfolding, as five countries from this region — with Vietnam and the Philippines in the top two spots, followed by India, Pakistan and Thailand ranking 4th, 6th and 8th, respectively — have risen to the top 10 of the Global Crypto Adoption Index. This compelling development paves the way for an exploration of the driving forces behind this extraordinary progress and a contemplation of what the future might hold.

Southeast Asia accounts for 8.6% of the world population, or approximately 688 million people. And that’s not including India and Pakistan — countries on the periphery of Southeast Asia — which more than double this number. While these numbers are vast, what’s truly fascinating is how individuals in each country are turning toward cryptocurrencies en masse, heralding a significant shift in global financial norms.

Let’s take a closer look at a few of these key players in the global crypto scene. In India, the flourishing of cryptocurrency defies the odds, in spite of its squeeze of taxes and regulatory restrictions. Several reasons make this possible. Firstly, notwithstanding its government, the Indian people are embracing blockchain with open arms, and the technology’s usage has permeated across diverse sectors like banking and supply chain management. By enhancing efficiency and transparency, blockchain — the cornerstone of cryptocurrency — has secured a firm footing in India’s economy.

The digital economy in India is on an upward trajectory, with cryptocurrencies making significant contributions. While India’s regulatory environment remains somewhat uncertain, this hasn’t deterred the nation’s businesses and people from exploring cryptocurrencies.

A noteworthy factor is the burgeoning user base of cryptocurrency enthusiasts in India. India is currently on track to have 156 million crypto users by the end of this year, which could account for more than half of the world’s crypto users.

India’s investors also aren’t shying away from cryptocurrencies, despite a hefty 30% tax on crypto income. This persistent interest has also prompted several technology firms to accept crypto payments, further bolstering adoption rates.

Lastly, the undeterred activity in India’s crypto market can largely be attributed to the global essence of cryptocurrencies, transcending local regulatory constraints.

While this narrative might be unique to India, similar stories of perseverance and innovative approaches can be found in Vietnam, the Philippines, Pakistan and Thailand. In Thailand, for example, over 50% of cryptocurrency transactions were related to decentralized finance, demonstrating strong retail demand for decentralized financial services.

The broad implications of this trend are significant. The proactive approach by the people in the region toward adopting and integrating cryptocurrencies into their lives sets a precedent for other regions, encouraging a global shift towards decentralized financial systems. It also hints at a future where cryptocurrencies play a more mainstream role in other economies around the globe, paving the way for a more inclusive financial system that reaches the world’s masses of unbanked and underbanked populations.

Aside from cryptocurrency, blockchain technology also has immense potential to revolutionize supply chains in South and Southeast Asia, a region known for its dynamic economic activity and significant role in global trade. At its core, blockchain provides a secure, decentralized ledger for transactions, effectively eliminating the need for a trusted third party and facilitating faster and less expensive transactions​.

In the context of supply chains, this means enhanced transparency and traceability of goods, from producer to consumer. Companies implementing blockchain in their supply chains can expect to realize significant cost savings, with reports indicating an average reduction of 15% in supply chain costs and a 50% decrease in exposure to risk​​. One key area where blockchain can make a difference is in combating fraud, a growing concern in the region. By providing an immutable record of transactions, blockchain can help reduce fraud in supply chains, thereby increasing trust among participants.

This is not to say the path toward this future is devoid of challenges. Issues of security, regulatory measures, and the need for robust financial literacy among South and Southeast Asia’s crypto users are pertinent matters that need addressing. But the people’s determination instills confidence in their ability to navigate these challenges effectively.

The rise of cryptocurrency in South and Southeast Asia brings with it the necessity of addressing and prioritizing security. As digital assets, cryptocurrencies are susceptible to cyber-attacks, scams and technical vulnerabilities. High-profile incidents of hacking, theft and fraud have underscored the critical need for robust security measures. These risks, if not effectively managed, can have significant consequences, including undermining user trust, hampering adoption and causing financial losses for individuals and businesses alike. It is crucial for the region to invest in developing secure cryptocurrency platforms and implementing comprehensive cybersecurity measures. Additionally, education about safe practices in cryptocurrency use becomes paramount, ensuring users are well-equipped to protect themselves. As South and Southeast Asia charges ahead in adopting blockchain and cryptocurrency, prioritizing security is not just important, it’s essential to sustain and support the region’s remarkable growth in its digital assets economy.

As we stand at this junction, South and Southeast Asia’s progress in its cryptocurrency adoption is an affirmation of the transformative potential of blockchain technology. By harnessing the power of cryptocurrency, DeFi and blockchain, the region is not only embracing a more financially inclusive future but also demonstrating the art of turning challenges into opportunities. This is a toast to the vibrant spirit of South and Southeast Asia and a testament to its emerging leadership in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.