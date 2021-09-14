New Crypto Tax Plan Regulations Introduced by House Democrats

BeInCrypto –

The new addition of regulations to the House tax infrastructure plan erases the “wash sale” loophole for crypto investors.

Yet again the question of regulations from U.S. officials plagues the crypto industry. On Sept 13, House Democratic released a proposal to the ominous tax infrastructure bill which could raise billions of dollars but restrict investors.

Included in the $2 trillion in tax hikes, is the proposal which adds commodities, currencies, and digital assets to the “wash-sale” rule. If passed, it would raise close to $16 billion in the coming decade.

