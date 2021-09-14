U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,870.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,424.75
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.60
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.91
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -1.36 (-6.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9930
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,787.48
    +1,458.35 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.72
    +24.84 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.07
    -24.36 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

New Crypto Tax Plan Regulations Introduced by House Democrats

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The new addition of regulations to the House tax infrastructure plan erases the “wash sale” loophole for crypto investors.

Yet again the question of regulations from U.S. officials plagues the crypto industry. On Sept 13, House Democratic released a proposal to the ominous tax infrastructure bill which could raise billions of dollars but restrict investors.

Included in the $2 trillion in tax hikes, is the proposal which adds commodities, currencies, and digital assets to the “wash-sale” rule. If passed, it would raise close to $16 billion in the coming decade. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

