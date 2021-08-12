U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.66
    +4.96 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,441.41
    -43.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,784.03
    +18.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.08
    -9.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0220 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3800
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,950.54
    -2,453.90 (-5.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.97
    -66.61 (-5.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Crypto tax software provider TaxBit raises $130M at a $1.33B valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Just five months after raising a $100 million Series A, TaxBit announced today it has raised $130 million in a Series B round of funding.

The latest financing officially makes the Salt Lake City, Utah-based provider of crypto tax and accounting software a unicorn, with a valuation of $1.33 billion. It also brings the startup's total raised to $230 million since brothers Austin and Justin Woodward founded the company with their cousin Brandon Woodward in 2017.

IVP and Insight Partners co-led the Series B, which also included participation from Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group and Anthony Pompliano.

TaxBit connects digital asset transactions across exchanges so individuals and enterprises can more accurately file their taxes, manage their portfolios and make tax-optimized trades through its platform, explains CEO and co-founder Austin Woodward. Put simply, its software automates all aspects of cryptocurrency tax compliance.

Since its early March raise, the company has tripled its headcount to about 100 people, launched an office in Seattle, deployed services with the IRS and inked partnerships with a number of digital asset platforms. For example, it's connected to exchanges such as Coinbase, BlockFi and Gemini.

The digital economy's need for tax and accounting software is growing with the industry as regulators require more formal reporting practices. As a result, TaxBit has seen impressive growth. In 2020, it issued over two million tax forms. This year, it is on track to issue over 50 million forms, according to Austin Woodward.

“The digital asset space experienced a watershed moment during the pandemic, resulting in an accelerated push toward digital payments and alternative stores of value,” Austin Woodward told TechCrunch. “The momentum of adoption across the digital economy is quickly becoming the new normal among the traditional financial institutions and disruptors.”

Crypto community slams ‘disastrous’ new amendment to Biden’s big infrastructure bill

Indeed, the crypto world can be a very complex one and TaxBit’s products, designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, provide tax filing and accounting services to not just financial institutions but also to individuals and governments so they can “more easily” navigate those digital complexities.

Those products include Tax Center Suites, which was built for end users and automates back-office accounting functions for finance teams, and TaxBit Consumer, which aims to make filing taxes on digital asset investments “simple and painless, while equipping users with real-time directional insights to optimize their tax liability throughout the year.”

The startup also works with governmental agencies, including the IRS, to provide data analysis and tax calculation support for taxpayers with digital assets.

Dozens of financial institutions are integrating TaxBit’s Tax Center Suite technology, the latest being FTX US.

The company plans to use its new capital to scale its tax and accounting offerings across enterprise, consumer and government sectors. TaxBit also plans to double its headcount by year’s end and continue to open new offices in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Long term, the company has plans for global expansion, with the U.K. “on the horizon and other jurisdictions to quickly follow,” Austin Woodward said.

Its investors are bullish on the company’s offerings, and potential.

Tom Loverro, general partner at IVP, believes TaxBit is in the right place at the right time. He’s taking a seat on the company’s board with the raise.

“Almost every company touching crypto needs tax reporting software. As we all saw with the recent legislation, crypto tax reporting obligations are only getting more rigorous,” he said.

And crypto-native companies are not the only ones that need tax reporting. Every fintech and financial institution that is rolling out a crypto offering does too, Loverro added.

“And don’t forget about state and federal governments here in the U.S. and abroad,” he said. “Then there is the buy side, which includes both consumers and institutions. It’s a deceptively large and rapidly growing market.”

Loverro went on to say that a common refrain that he hears with regards to anything crypto is “Why can’t [incumbent] just add that as a feature?”

As a former board observer for Coinbase, the investor can attest that crypto is “incredibly deep and complex.”

“Crypto requires intense dedication and focus. Calculating taxes on buying and selling a single lot of bitcoin may not be that complicated from a tax perspective but what about airdrops, staking and DeFi,” Loverro asked. “Things get pretty complex quickly!”

Nikhil Sachdev, managing partner at Insight Partners, points out that crypto is already a $1.5 trillion market and that is continually expanding as new asset classes begin transacting on blockchains.

“Our current tax, accounting and ERP software infrastructure isn’t equipped to manage this shift, yet TaxBit has built a platform to help manage tax compliance financial reporting on crypto transactions across industries,” Sachdev said. “TaxBit is the only scaled B2B solution across crypto taxes and already won contracts with blue chip logos.”

Coinbase’s direct listing alters the landscape for fintech and crypto startups

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Mawson Infrastructure Purchases 17.3K Bitcoin Miners From Canaan

    The ASIC miners will be deployed across Mawson’s flagship facility in Georgia, US and its Australian site from Q4 2021 through 2022.

  • Wine Could be Your Next Great Investment

    Alternative investments have gained a lot of popularity recently as the stock market continues to prove just how unpredictable it can be. While many alternative assets like commercial real estate, artwork and fine wine have historically been reserved for institutional investors, a few innovative companies have made some of these asset classes accessible to retail investors. One alternative investment with little correlation to the stock market and strong historical returns has been fine wine. In

  • To Win in Washington, Crypto Needs a Campaign Strategy

    The infrastructure bill shows it is time for serious crypto activism. That means mapping out campaigns, says a professional campaigner.

  • Crypto Fundraising DAO Loses Over $7M in Latest Crypto Exploit

    Another day, another DeFi hack.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Down Thursday

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were down 6.4% at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock to equal weight and cut his price target by $30 to $75. The stock has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index over the last year, up 46%. Moore sees a weak environment coming for the global memory chip sector, particularly with respect to the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which comprised 73% of the company's revenue in the recent third quarter.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Blink Charging's second-quarter 2021 investor call. On the call today, we have Michael Farkas, founder and CEO; Brendan Jones, president; and Michael Rama, chief financial officer. This conference call contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Here's Why Citigroup Is a Top Value Stock to Buy Now

    When I'm looking for good value stocks with growth potential, there are a few different qualifying criteria I consider as a starting point. Then I look at the industry, the macroeconomic environment, how well managed the company is, and its competitors, among other factors. In the banking industry, there's one stock, in particular, that jumps out for consideration as it delivers on all these fronts.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 15 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the stocks on the rise and the 15 best to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. Investors looking to capitalize on the post-pandemic economic boom at the stock market have started […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.