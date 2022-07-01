U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.25
    -21.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,615.00
    -166.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,453.00
    -76.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.80
    -12.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.70
    +2.94 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -20.40 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.82 (-4.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    -0.0047 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.79
    +0.63 (+2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0139 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2990
    -0.4290 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,189.29
    +104.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.00
    -18.46 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.44
    -20.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Crypto traceability and market rules agreed by EU lawmakers

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

European Union lawmakers have agreed a way forward on regulating crypto -- covering the traceability of crypto assets being traded in the bloc and wider market rules, to protect against market manipulation and set conditions for assets like stablecoins.

The traceability rules are intended to curb the use of crypto for money laundering and terrorism financing by bringing in compliance requirements for crypto service providers, such as trading platforms.

The provisional agreement on a new EU bill on crypto transaction traceability was reached earlier this week after negotiations involving the European Parliament and Council. Further steps to passing a pan-EU law remain -- including a number of committee votes -- but there's now firm momentum turning the legislative wheels.

Commenting in a statement yesterday, MEP Ernest Urtasun (Greens/EFA, ES), a co-rapporteur for the parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee, said: “This new regulation strengthens the European framework to fight money-laundering, reduces the risks of fraud and makes crypto-asset transactions more secure.

"The EU travel rule will ensure that CASPs [Crypto-assets service providers] can prevent and detect sanctioned addresses and that transfers of crypto-assets are fully traceable. This regulation introduces one of the most ambitious travel rules for transfers of crypto assets in the world. We hope other jurisdictions will follow the ambitious and rigorous approach the co-legislators agreed today."

The agreement reached extends the so-called 'travel rule', which already applies in traditional finance, to cover transfers in crypto assets -- requiring that information on the source of the asset and its beneficiary travels with the transaction and is stored on both sides of the transfer.

EU lawmakers decided there should be no minimum limit -- meaning all crypto transactions that involve CASPs will need to comply with the travel rule, regardless of how much or how little cryptocurrency is being moved.

That toughens up the Commission's earlier proposal -- removing a €1,000 limit for anonymous transactions the EU's executive had originally suggested.

"Crypto-assets service providers (CASPs) will be obliged to provide this information to competent authorities if an investigation is conducted into money laundering and terrorist financing," said the parliament in a press release.

"As crypto-asset transactions easily circumvent existing thresholds that would trigger traceability requirements, Parliament negotiators assured that there is no minimum thresholds nor exemptions for low-value transfers, as originally proposed."

Prior to releasing crypto assets to beneficiaries, providers will be required to verify that the source of the asset is not subject to restrictive measures or sanctions, and there are no risks of money laundering or terrorism financing. So the law will bring in a 'know your customer' style compliance requirement for crypto platforms wanting to do business in the EU.

The incoming crypto traceability rules will also cover crypto transactions from un-hosted wallets (i.e. wallets maintained by a private user) -- when they interact with hosted wallets managed by CASPs.

The negotiators agreed that in a scenario where a customer sends or receives more than €1,000 worth of crypto to or from their own un-hosted wallet, the CASP will need to verify whether the un-hosted wallet is "effectively owned or controlled by this customer".

"The rules do not apply to person-to-person transfers conducted without a provider, such as bitcoins trading platforms, or among providers acting on their own behalf," the parliament added.

The EU has an existing legal framework to protect personal data -- which could raise questions about whether a new law mandating transfers of personal data of those carrying out crypto transactions risks undermining other legal requirements on data processors operating in the region to adequately secure and protect people's information.

But, per the parliament, the co-legislators factored in data protection considerations by agreeing that "if there is no guarantee that privacy is upheld by the receiving end, [personal data such as data and address] should not be sent".

How that will work in practice remains to be seen.

Welcoming the provisional agreement, the Commission said today that the new traceability rules will "significantly enhance the monitoring and traceability of crypto-asset transfers and ensure compliance with the relevant measures called for in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations".

MiCA

The co-legislators also agreed that additional incoming crypto legislation -- aka the Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) rules -- will provide for the establishment of a public register for non-compliant and non-supervised CASPs, with which EU CASPs would not be allowed to trade.

A deal on the details of the wider MiCA package was sealed late yesterday -- with MEP, Stefan Berger, tweeting about a trilogue "breakthrough" over a "balanced" and "technology neutral" approach.

MiCA is slated to contain a package of strong measures against market abuse and manipulation -- and is being billed by legislators as the world's first comprehensive regime for crypto assets. Although fuller details of the provisional agreement have yet to emerge.

But as part of the incoming package, The Guardian reports that EU lawmakers have also agreed on future environmental disclosures for CASPs -- such as requiring they report the energy consumption and environmental impact of crypto assets.

The Commission welcomed the trilogue deal, writing: "This new framework will protect consumers, market integrity and financial stability. It will provide a clear legal framework in the EU enabling further innovation on a safe and sound basis. The MiCA framework covers crypto-assets that are not already regulated by other EU financial legislation."

"For 'stablecoins', the agreement sets out strict requirements on establishment, authorisation and reserve management, including EU supervision for significant 'stablecoins' that are systemically important. Crypto-asset service providers will also need to be authorised in the EU, and as a result, will be able to provide their services throughout the Union using the EU passport," it added.

In a statement, Mairead McGuinness, commissioner for financial services, financial stability and capital markets union, also said:

“I warmly welcome the two political agreements between the European Parliament and Council on MiCA and the Transfer of Funds recast. Together, these proposals will bring crypto markets into the regulated space and address risks related to consumer protection, market integrity, financial stability, and financial crime. At the same time, MiCA will bring legal certainty for market participants and promote innovation in the single market with a new EU passport for crypto service providers. The EU is the first jurisdiction to set up such a comprehensive framework for crypto-assets. I hope that other jurisdictions will follow and international cooperation will continue in that area.”

This report was updated with a correction: We originally reported that MiCA was still being negotiated -- however MEPs reached agreement on a deal late yesterday. We also added the Commission's response to the two provisional agreements

Barely outpacing snails, US lawmakers ponder regulating crypto

Recommended Stories

  • Three Arrows Crypto Fund CEO Wants to Sell Singapore Mansion

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of beleaguered crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is seeking to sell one of his luxury homes in Singapore as the company faces liquidation. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantChief Executive

  • A Finra Arbitration Descended Into Acrimony. Fallout Lingers a Decade Later.

    Wall Street regulator Finra has been facing scrutiny over an alleged secret agreement with a brokerage industry attorney. Here's what court records, emails, and a new report reveal.

  • Celsius Shareholder BnkToTheFuture Proposes Bitcoin Investments, Restructuring in Rescue Bid

    Community investing protocol BnkToTheFuture put forth three proposals in a bid to save Celsius from going under.

  • Bitcoin Spikes Briefly, Then Falls Back Below $20,000. Cryptos Remain Vulnerable.

    The price of the largest cryptocurrency has fallen back after Bitcoin spiked more than 10% in a matter of hours.

  • UK Business Chiefs Are Most Gloomy Since Early Days of Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUK business executives are the most gloomy on their outlook for the economy si

  • Most Countries Lack Crypto Information-Sharing Laws, Watchdog Says

    Only about 30% of jurisdictions surveyed said they had passed travel-rule legislation to help prevent illicit use of crypto

  • DeFi Tokens to Keep an Eye on in July

    Following an extended sell-off through the first half of 2022, investors will be eyeing buying opportunities. DeFi tokens will look attractive at these levels.

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi, in Talks With FTX, Also Gets Ledn Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Troubled crypto lender BlockFi Inc., already in talks with industry giant FTX, has been approached about a deal with another party that includes rival Ledn, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv La

  • VanEck files for spot Bitcoin ETF despite Grayscale rejection

    Investment firm VanEck has filed an application for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), despite Grayscale’s application getting rejected on Tuesday. See related article: Next step for spot Bitcoin ETF in the US may be a courtroom battle Fast facts VanEck had filed for a spot Bitcoin […]

  • China’s Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com push for NFT self-regulation

    Chinese tech giants including Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com are joining yet another self-disciplinary initiative on eliminating speculation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), also known as “digital collectibles.” See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts The companies pledged to resist secondary trading and ensure real-name identification in a […]

  • EU’s new crypto rule requires stablecoin issuers to hold more reserves

    European Union officials agreed to the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law on Thursday, placing cryptocurrencies, issuers and service providers under the EU’s first regulatory framework for the industry. The rules are expected to kick in as early as 2024. See related article: European Union to track all crypto transfers Fast facts All stablecoins will fall […]

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Fear & Greed Index Unmoved by Late BTC Rally

    On Thursday, BTC recovered from sub-$19,000, with a late rally continuing into this morning. Avoiding a reversal of the early gain will be key.

  • VanEck Files New Application for Spot Bitcoin ETF

    The application comes about eight months after the SEC rejected the investment firm’s last application.

  • Bitcoin drops below US$19K as crypto bleeds further losses

    Bitcoin dropped below US$19,000 for the first time since December 2020 as the crypto market wrapped up Q2 with further downturns as of Friday morning in Asia. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$18,729 and was trading at US$20,352 […]

  • The EU introduces new crypto rules to protect against fraud and climate impact

    Europe and its member states have agreed on new crypto regulations that "ensure high standards for consumer protection."

  • Grain Futures Edge Higher After Biggest Monthly Drop in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Grain futures edged up in Chicago, after posting the biggest monthly rout in years.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantCorn slumped 18% in June, the most in a decade, while wheat tumbled the most since 2015 wit

  • Bitcoin Swings Buffet Traders After Token Suffers Worst Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, fresh off its biggest-ever monthly decline, whipsawed traders with wild swings on Friday as digital assets struggle to regain their footing. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantThe largest token rallie

  • As companies offer abortion benefits, experts warn it could compromise employee privacy

    While work-based benefits may expand access to abortion in areas where it is not legal, experts warn administrative and bureaucratic hurdles to claim benefits may create evidence that might be used against a patient in a court.

  • XPeng stock rallies after June deliveries more than double from a year ago

    The U.S.-listed shares of XPeng Inc. surged 2.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported big jumps in June deliveries from a month ago and from last year. The company also said it expect to begin accepting pre-orders for its G9 sports utility vehicle in August, ahead of an official launch in September. For June, the company delivered 15,295 EVs, up 51% from May and up 133% from a year ago. The June deliveries consisted of 8,045 P7 sports sedans, 5,598 P

  • Skyrocketing Inflation Hasn’t Burnished Gold in 2022

    Gold, Wall Street’s favorite hedge against inflation, is being weighed down by rising bond yields and a strengthening dollar, despite persistent inflation and market turmoil.