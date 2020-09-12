Crypto trading volumes for August saw the biggest month-over-month increase since early 2018

Cryptocurrency trading volumes for August saw the biggest month-over-month increase — some 75% — since February 2018, according to The Block's volume index.

[caption id="attachment_77052" align="alignnone" width="1716"]Source: CryptoCompare, The Block Research[/caption]

August’s volume clocked in at $191.2 billion compared to $109.3 billion in July, according to the August 2020 report by The Block Research. August’s spot exchange volume was the third-highest monthly volume since 2017, per the report.

Binance had the largest market share, amounting to roughly 65% of the total traded volume in August, followed by Coinbase (11.2%), Kraken (4.8%), and LMAX Digital (4.8%), among others.





