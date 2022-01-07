U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,174.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,731.25
    -27.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.77
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.88
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8550
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,375.00
    -726.07 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.44
    -32.90 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.08
    +3.71 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Crypto Trends Coming at us in 2022 at Warp Drive Speed

Hannes Graah
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Crypto Trends: 2021 has been a breakout year for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Token prices, technological advancements and layer 2 adoption have surpassed all expectations. NFTs have had everyone talking. The ERC-721 non-fungible token standard became the first-ever non-human entity to top ArtReview’s annual “Power100” list. A Wall Street trading firm recently hired a crypto podcaster and DeFi trader with no previous financial market experience for its newly-launched crypto arm. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin will see its 'dot-com moment' over next year or two: Charts technician

    It's been a bad start of the year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and 2022 could bring more pain.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • Even Mainland Traders Are Dumping China Mega Caps: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- While technology stocks around the globe got hit this week, shares of Hong Kong companies already had taken a pounding in part because a key constituency -- mainland Chinese investors -- has walked away from the market. For the first time since 2018, shareholders from China were net sellers of Hong Kong stocks in the second half last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. Tech was among the hardest hit during the period, led by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.