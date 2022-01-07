Crypto Trends Coming at us in 2022 at Warp Drive Speed

Motley Fool

After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.