Crypto Twitter Reacts to Arkham’s New 'Dox-to-Earn' Intelligence Exchange

Arkham Intelligence, a blockchain intelligence company, today announced on Twitter that it's launching “the world’s first on-chain intelligence exchange.”

A thirty-second promo vid informs the viewer that the platform will let users anonymously buy and sell information on the identities of any crypto wallet address through smart contracts.

One central feature of the platform is “intel bounties” where those who need it can offer cash to blockchain-savvy analysts to dox (identify) any crypto wallet owner's name or address.

Arkham says its new platform will bridge the gap between analysts on the one hand and traders, investors, journalists, researchers, and protocols on the other.

The trailer also promises “alpha and insights from elite on-chain researchers,” implying that the information acquirable will include wallet contents and detailed assessments of the performance of the addresses' investments.

Needless to say, Crypto Twitter had an absolute field day.

Arkham under fire

Twitter user and avid crypto fan Capoordart (@poordart), whose biography describes themselves as a commodities trader, coined the phrase “dox-to-earn program” to describe Arkham’s new oddity.

Other features we're adding to our dox-to-earn program soon: - Wallet owner physical address - Telephone number, email - Social security number - Family background, children's kindergarten location and many other identifying information! All in a single app! https://t.co/9IgptuNpRv pic.twitter.com/Fbg6S8QJBV — Capoordart (@poordart) July 10, 2023

Another user who goes by the handle @farp_farp asked Arkham if the subject of kidnappings as an enterprise came up in their meetings.

hey isn't the most profitable use of this just to put a bounty on whale wallets and then kidnap people? like did that come up in any meetings? — farp (@farp_farp) July 10, 2023

The hilariously-named “fart connoisseur the third [sic]” went one step darker.

We are now one step closer to onchain assassination markets https://t.co/nZIUr5Ro1J pic.twitter.com/B19hoVGMwi — fart conneisseur the third (@fartconthird) July 10, 2023

Mark Zeller, founder of an Aave DAO service provider initiative called Aave-Chan, posted a more sober response, calling the idea a “massive net negative.”

"Buy and sell information on the owner of any blockchain wallet address" Doxxing is not cool, and I'm massively disappointed with y'all selling the ecosystem ethos for a shitcoin. Massive net negative. — Marc Zeller 👻 💜 🦇🔊 (@lemiscate) July 10, 2023

One developer and crypto trader who tweets under @veH0rny is all in, apparently.

User @DevDoSomething appeared to be impressed and even directed their followers to a waitlist signup page.

Intel to Earn. Now that is absolutely brilliant. If you havent used it then use my link to skip the waitlist. Brilliant for onchain snooping.https://t.co/AQ3DAiXgK4 https://t.co/xMIOCWdQOh — DevDoSumthing 🛸(🌸, 🌿) (@devdosumthing) July 10, 2023

Finally, proud Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and Fantom holder @remy_bull spoke about Arkham and the new exchange in superlative terms.

Transacting on Arkham's Intelligence Exchange will be done via the protocol's native ARKM token. The initial token sale starts tomorrow and runs for six days through Binance Launchpad, according to an announcement by Binance today.

Early users, however, are enjoying a mid-Summer airdrop, per the project's Twitter page.

The total supply is capped at a billion, 50,000 of which (5%) have been allocated to Binance for the launch.