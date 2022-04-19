U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.25
    +11.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,383.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,958.25
    +50.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.70
    +7.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.67
    +0.46 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.50
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2993
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7540
    +0.7540 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,732.13
    +897.64 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.60
    +20.68 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,830.82
    +31.11 (+0.12%)
     

Crypto Upvotes Is Expanding Its Business by Entering the Asian Market

Crypto Upvotes
·3 min read

“Crypto-upvotes” is starting to conquer the Asian market by offering advertisements for crypto projects on billboards in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

Australia. Sydney, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto marketing agency “Crypto-upvotes” is starting to conquer the Asian market by offering advertisements for crypto projects on billboards in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. The company will also offer promotions on local social networks such as Weibo and WeChat. The company is expected to offer similar services in Japan and Korea in a month after the full launch in China.

“Despite bans and strict existing laws, the popularity of cryptocurrencies in China is growing every day, and the Asian market has not yet reached its potential. Cryptocurrencies in China are only at the stage of development and implementation into normal life”, says “Crypto-upvotes” CEO Daniel Lazovsky.

The decision to expand into the Asian market was made after the successful expansion of Western markets. Until 2022, the company was engaged in advertising and promotion in the United States and Europe. In particular, at the end of last summer “Crypto-upvotes” started advertising cryptocurrency projects on billboards across the United States. The first billboards appeared in downtown New York City. To date, the company offers placement on more than 300,000 billboards across the U.S.

"We're taking a really innovative approach", claims Daniel Lazovsky. “While the overwhelming majority of the advertising for cryptocurrency projects is online, we offer offline promotion. It may sound clumsy, but it works!". According to the CEO, this approach provides a comprehensive promotion. A person sees an advertisement for a cryptocurrency project online, then gets behind the wheel - and observes it on a billboard.

Billboard advertisements are a very popular form of advertising in China. Therefore, in all major cities, billboards can be seen literally on the walls of every house. The marketing team assumes that such a way of advertising cryptocurrency projects will fit organically into the overall picture of the Chinese advertising market and bring the expected effect.

As for online activities, the company pays special attention to WeChat, the main communication software used by Chinese Internet users. It is the local equivalent of WhatsApp. WeChat is known for having various groups about cryptocurrencies. The company will leverage this opportunity by creating new groups for its customers.

Also, most people in China like to use Weibo, which is equivalent to Twitter in other countries. There are many Internet celebrities on Weibo, such as Musk and CZ. The marketing team is considering involving different well-known personalities to create influencer marketing campaigns for its customers.

“Crypto-Upvotes” have been in the cryptocurrency world since 2014. In addition to billboard advertising spots, it offers crypto copywriting services, placing a crypto project on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and other services to extend cryptocurrency business globally. It has contracts with major advertising agencies in the USA and Europe. In a month, "Crypto-upvotes" is planning to enter the media markets of Japan and Korea to provide comprehensive solutions to promote various crypto projects.

Media contacts:

Crypto Marketing Agency “Crypto Upvotes”

Daniel Lazovsky, CEO

founder@crypto-upvotes.com

Australia. Sydney

Website: https://crypto-upvotes.com

TG: https://t.me/marketing_crypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crypto_upvotes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crypto_upvotes


Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research. Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


