Crypto wallet and exchange company Blockchain.com raises $300 million at $5.2 billion valuation

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

As Coinbase is about to go public in the U.S., another cryptocurrency company is having a blockbuster first quarter of 2021. Blockchain.com, the company behind a popular cryptocurrency wallet, an exchange, a block explorer and more, has raised a $300 million Series C round.

If you’ve been paying attention, you may remember that I wrote about Blockchain.com last month. At the time, the company announced a $120 million funding round. In other words, the company is raising once again just a few weeks after its previous funding round.

Crypto wallet and exchange company Blockchain.com raises $120 million

This time, DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital are leading the round. Existing investors also participated. Following today’s funding round, the company has reached a post-money valuation of $5.2 billion.

Originally named Blockchain.info, the company first launched a blockchain explorer. If you’re not familiar with the blockchain industry, an explorer lets you enter the hash of any transaction that occurs on a blockchain to get more information — you can retrieve the transaction amount, the number of confirmations, the wallet addresses of the sender and the reveiver, etc.

But Blockchain.com is better known for its open-source wallet. The company offers a noncustodial wallet, which means that you’re in control of your private keys. Blockchain.com can’t directly access your funds.

31 million users have verified their identities on Blockchain.com. The number of active users have tripled over the past 12 months.

Blockchain.com has diversified its activities over time. It has launched an exchange so that you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies from Blockchain.com directly. The startup also offers services to institutional investors. Blockchain.com can help you when it comes to buying and selling cryptocurrencies, custody, large over-the-counter transactions, etc.

When it comes to revenue, “Blockchain.com is highly profitable across each of our business lines,” co-founder and CEO Peter Smith wrote. The new influx of funding is all about working with late-stage investors and growing rapidly. You can expect some Blockchain.com acquisitions down the road for instance.

  • 4 ICO Stunts You Should Know

    From feats of daring and danger to cringe-worthy PR blunders, ICOs have gone to great lengths to get investors to notice them.

  • Chord, a headless commerce startup led by former Glossier execs, raises $18M

    Last year, former Glossier executives Henry Davis and Bryan Mahoney unveiled a new e-commerce startup called Arfa. The name first: Moving forward, the New York startup will be known as Chord, which Davis (Chord's chairman and COO) said reflects the fact that the startup is now "exclusively focused on our technology offering," rather than on launching its own direct-to-consumer brands. Mahoney (Chord's CEO) said the platform provides brands with "commerce as a service."

  • Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid slow vaccine rollouts in Europe hurt oil and travel companies as investors priced in a longer road to economic recovery. Germany extended its lockdown until April 18, and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holiday.

  • Bevy raises $40M Series C with 20% coming from Black investors

    The round was led by Accel with participation from Upfront Ventures, Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith and LinkedIn, but what makes this investment remarkable is that it included 25 Black investors representing 20% of the investment. One of those investors, James Lowery, who is a management consultant and entrepreneur, and was the first Black employee hired at McKinsey in 1968, sees the opportunity for this approach to be a model to attract investment from other under-represented groups.

  • How to make your podcast stand out from the crowd

    You have all the gear and a great idea. Now what? Four industry experts weigh in with their pro tips on how to turn your podcast into a career.

  • Botswana says preliminary probe rules out bacterial infections in latest elephants deaths

    Preliminary investigations into a fresh wave of elephants deaths in Botswana have ruled out anthrax and bacterial infections as the cause, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, as this year's death toll rose to 39 from the 11 reported in January. The latest deaths in the Moremi Game Reserve are happening months after hundreds of elephants died from ingesting toxic microorganisms. The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism also ruled out suspicions of poaching as the tusks of the elephants were found intact.

  • ‘Mind-boggling.’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls out Ted Cruz over gun control comments

    “We have to address it. We cant just turn it into a political issue and romanticize this idea that Americans get to have guns and it’s a God-given right,” Kerr said.

  • AI Is Booming: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The COVID pandemic may be receding, but it has left a mark on across multiple aspects of our lives. From mask mandates to travel restrictions, we chafe at some of the changes – but in the business world the use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems has dramatically expanded in the past year. This was probably inevitable – but AI brought advantages in coping with the pandemic for companies that could make use of it, and the expansion accelerated. AI has found its place in a huge range of applications, at both the front and back end of businesses. It’s prevalent in software management and data systems, as well as in communications, where AI systems filter emails and conduct robochats. And this has not been ignored by Wall Street. Analysts say that plenty of compelling investments can be found within this space. With this in mind, we’ve opened up TipRanks’ database, and pulled two stocks which are stand to benefit from AI technology. Importantly, both have amassed enough bullish calls from analysts to be given “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Nuance Communications (NUAN) We’ll start with Nuance, a company in the communications software niche. This Massachusetts-based company offers solutions for business clients in the healthcare and customer service industries, with products that enhance speech recognition, telephone call steering systems, automated phone directories, medical transcription, and optical character recognition. It’s a full range of AI-powered, cloud communications software, applied in real time. Nuance’s flagship product, the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) is marketed to the healthcare industry, where it uses AI to automate the paperwork burdens on physician practices and hospitals. This streamlines operations allow doctors more time and resources to spend on patients, and provides greater satisfaction to health care providers and users. The applications of Nuance’s product and solution lines to the current environment is clear: when the pandemic locked down so many people at home, businesses still had to maintain their customer-facing systems, and software automation, based on AI tech, made that possible with fewer personnel. Since the pandemic started last winter, the company seen its shares grow tremendously, up 205% in the last 12 months, far outpacing the overall stock market. The most recent quarterly report, for fiscal Q1, showed quarterly revenues above the forecast at $81.4 million. EPS showed a net loss, as expected, but at 27 cents the loss was a 28% sequential improvement from Q3. The company’s balance sheet is strong, with zero debt, $256 million cash on hand, and a credit facility up to $50 million. The company’s most recent quarterly report, for fiscal Q1, beat the forecasts on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings beat expectations by 11%, coming in at 20 cents per share, while revenues of $345.8 million were a modest 2% above the estimates. As a result, operating cash flow grew 22% year-over-year, to $54.6 million for the quarter. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Daniel Ives, of Wedbush, who rates NUAN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $65 price target implies an upside potential of ~44%. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here) "We believe Nuance overall continues to be laser focused on building a global cloud healthcare and AI driven business with growing ARR and a sustainable revenue/ earnings stream going forward with larger deals in the field as more hospital- wide deployments shift to the cloud are playing out and gaining further momentum based on our checks," Ives opined. The analyst added, "From a valuation/ SOTP perspective, we believe over time the DAX business alone could be worth between $3 billion to $4 billion to NUAN's stock as this AI next generation platform represents a potential paradigm changer for hospitals/healthcare clinics/specialists over the coming years." Ives is no outlier on Nuance, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus on the stock. Nuance has received 6 recent reviews, and all are to Buy. The shares are trading for $45.20, and the $59.67 average price target suggests a 32% one-year upside. (See NUAN stock analysis on TipRanks) Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) The second AI stock we’ll look at, Dynatrace, is another cloud software company – but Dynatrace’s products are designed to power business data. The company’s AI platform brings intelligent automation to network management and cloud monitoring. DT’s platform allows for cloud automation, business analytics, digital experience, application security, applications and microservices, and infrastructure monitoring. It’s sold as a one-stop-shop for network and system managers seeking an intelligent software agent. Dynatrace’s shares have been showing consistent growth over a long term. The stock is up a robust 133% in the past 12 months, and revenues have also been growing over that period. In the most recent report, for Q3 fiscal year 2021, the company showed $182.9 million in top-line revenue, beating the forecast by ~6% and growing 27% year-over-year. EPS came in at 6 cents, flat from Q2 and far better than the break-even reported for the year-ago quarter. Three key metrics stand out in the quarterly report, and both for the right reasons. Subscription revenue grew 33% year-over-year, to reach $170.3 million, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) – which is an important predictor of future performance – grew 35% yoy and came in at $722 million. At the same time, license revenue dropped by more than 93%, to just $300,000. Taken all together, these results point toward a strong shift toward recurring cloud customers – a common trend in the software space. Needham’s 5-star analyst Jack Andrews has been closely following Dynatrace, and he believes DT’s AI products may replace incumbent tools as customers expand to additional modules. “Embedded AIOps and automation creates a compelling value proposition… Compared to competitors in the market, DT's AI Engine is embedded within its core platform and can be levered across the portfolio to deliver answers from data. Moreover, its One Agent technology automatically discovers high-fidelity data from applications and thus can map the billions of dependencies in complex environments," Andrews said. The analyst summed up, "In our view, DT is well-positioned to serve as a single source of truth that can help users trace a line between written code and business outcomes (i.e. BizDevSecOps)." Andrews named Dynatrace as a top pick, and in line with this upbeat assessment, the analyst rates the stock a Buy along with a $66 price target. Ivestors stand to pocket ~28% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Andrews’ track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock who strong performance has inspired unanimity from the Wall Street analysts. DT shares have 13 Buy reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock sells for $51.76 and its $59.69 average price target suggests ~15% upside from that level. (See DT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey's economy, potential

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged foreign investors Wednesdays to have confidence in Turkey’s economy days after he fired his third central bank governor in less than two years, causing market upheaval. Erdogan last week dismissed central bank head Naci Agbal, who had raised investor confidence and shored up the Turkish currency following a series of interest hikes, He replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a banking professor who has argued for lower rates, in line with Erdogan’s economic thinking. The move raised fears about Turkey's possible return to unconventional monetary policy and caused the Turkish lira to plummet.

  • Germany creates bridge between blockchain and euro

    German authorities have developed technology allowing investors to buy and sell securities on the blockchain in return for central bank money, bridging a gap between two worlds that once seemed irreconcilable. Private and public institutions around the world have been experimenting with using distributed ledger technology (DLT), best known for powering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, for settling trades in official money. The Bundesbank, which partnered with Deutsche Börse and the German government's debt agency for this project, said on Wednesday its solution was the first allowing those who sell securities on the blockchain to receive their proceeds on their account at the central bank.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Falling Yields, Capped by Stronger Dollar

    The U.S. Dollar crept back toward recent peaks on Tuesday as extended lockdowns in Germany and rising geopolitical tension turned investors cautious.

  • McKinsey settles with holdout Nevada for $45 million over role in opioid crisis

    McKinsey & Co will pay $45 million to settle an investigation by Nevada of the big consulting firm's role in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. Nevada had been the lone holdout among U.S. states investigating McKinsey's conduct, and Monday's settlement boosts the firm's payout for opioid settlements to about $641 million. McKinsey had in early February reached a $573 million settlement with 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, plus $23 million of settlements with Washington state and West Virginia.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Apax Nears Deal for $1.8 Billion German Eyewear Firm Rodenstock

    (Bloomberg) -- Apax Partners is set to acquire Rodenstock Group, becoming the German eyeglass-lens maker’s fourth private equity owner in less than 20 years.Compass Partners reached a deal to sell the business to Apax after five years of ownership, according to a statement Wednesday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The transaction could value Rodenstock at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.That makes the Rodenstock purchase the largest acquisition in Germany so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Rodenstock is betting on a trend for costlier individualized eyewear, saying it’s the first company to measure the shape and size of each of a person’s eyes to tailor their lenses.“Rodenstock has a strong reputation for innovation and German engineering proven over 140 years, and has created a paradigm shift in progressive lenses,” Arthur Brothag, a partner at Apax, said in the statement.Founded in 1877, Munich-based Rodenstock employs around 4,900 people and its products are sold in more than 85 countries. The company has been a favorite among private equity firms during its recent history. Permira invested in the business in 2003 before it was later sold to Bridgepoint and then Compass.Representatives for Apax, Rodenstock and Compass declined to comment beyond the statement. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. advised Compass on the sale. Demand for eyewear is poised to increase in the coming years as the global population ages. The global market for spectacles is forecast to expand to $93.4 billion by 2025, up from $81.8 billion last year, according to Euromonitor International Ltd.Other companies looking to capitalize on this growth include online eyewear retailer Mister Spex, which is preparing for an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported in January. Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica SA this week won European Union approval to take over eyewear retailer GrandVision NV after agreeing to sell hundreds of stores.(Updates with market forecasts in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Says It Brought RDIF Into Telegram Bond Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi‘s Mubadala Investment Co. said the Russian Direct Investment Fund participated in its deal to buy convertible bonds of Telegram, even as the fiercely independent messaging app said it doesn’t want the Kremlin-controlled entity as an investor.Russian-born founder Pavel Durov took Telegram to Dubai several years ago after being forced to sell his stake in a social network in Russia to a Kremlin-friendly billionaire in 2014. He later faced down efforts by Russian regulators to block the new app.RDIF “participated in a minority capacity” through “the Russia-UAE joint investment platform,” Mubadala said in a statement Wednesday, noting they’ve made similar deals together in the past.Telegram spokesman Mike Ravdonikas said that while RDIF hadn’t participated in the original sale, the state-controlled fund “appears to have bought a small quantity of Telegram bonds on the secondary market” in a separate deal over which the company had no control.“Given that the rights of the bondholders are limited and bonds do not give the power to influence the values or the strategy of the company, we generally do not consider transactions in Telegram bonds on the secondary market an issue,” he said.The bonds give investors the right to convert them into equity if the company goes public at a discount to the initial offering price.Russia ConflictThat statement came hours after an angry protest from the app, which clashed for years with Russian regulators over giving up encryption keys.“RDIF is not in the list of investors we sold bonds to. We wouldn’t be open to any transaction with this fund,” Ravdonikas said in an email late Tuesday. “The funds that did invest, including Mubadala, confirmed to us that RDIF was not among their LPs,” he added, referring to limited partners.Mubadala and an Abu Dhabi joint venture it owns a stake in announced Tuesday they had each made a $75 million investment in the offering, but they didn’t mention the Russian fund. An RDIF spokesman said later it had participated “jointly with Mubadala,” declining to say how much it contributed. The two funds have a number of joint investment projects.Telegram has over 500 million active users and has seen usage surge after major U.S. technology companies cracked down on conservative voices in the U.S. earlier this year. It was forced to raise funds to repay investors after an attempt at an ICO for its Gram cryptocurrency failed because of a ban imposed by the Securities & Exchange Commission.“I am happy to share that Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds (a form of debt) to some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world,” founder Durov said in a statement on the app that didn’t identify any of the buyers. “This will enable Telegram to continue growing globally while sticking to its values and remaining independent.”Russian regulators attempted to block the service in 2018 when it refused to provide law enforcement with encryption keys to read messages. For two years, the company thwarted efforts to enforce the ban, including by changing IP-addresses to evade blocking, until Russia ultimately gave up last June.(Updates with detail on Russia conflict in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Oil prices bounce as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, with support attributed to a blockage of the Suez Canal after a ship ran aground.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Deutsche Bank Plans Asia Equity Capital Markets Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG plans to rebuild its equity capital markets business in Asia, seeking to stage a comeback amid strong demand for share sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Frankfurt-based lender, which shuttered the majority of its equities business in Asia Pacific in 2019, plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers, said the people. The bank is looking to hire in roles across the spectrum to support its ECM business, including in origination, distribution and research, said one of the people.Deutsche Bank is working with a recruiter and has started to reach out to prospective candidates in the region, including in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.The move comes as global initial public offerings have already delivered the best quarter since at least 2009, with more than $200 billion raised so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After a sustained boom last year in special purpose acquisition companies, and with interest rising in Asia, the case for partially reversing cuts to equities has grown harder to dismiss.Deutsche Bank’s Asia ECM unit will prioritize serving established clients the lender has a strong relationship with, rather than extensively courting small- to mid-sized companies, according to one of the people. The team will likely choose to follow the strategy of its counterpart in the U.S., where focusing on a combination of SPACs, companies in the technology sector and existing clients has proved to be profitable, another person said.Read More: SPACs See Asia as Next Hunting Ground for Takeover TargetsShares of Deutsche Bank were up 0.8% at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in Frankfurt, giving the firm a market value of about 21.9 billion euros ($25.9 billion). Discussions with prospective candidates are ongoing, and the number of new hires could change, said the people.A representative from Deutsche Bank declined to comment.The German bank currently ranks 29th in Asia Pacific equity offerings, earning $738 million worth of deal credit, according to Bloomberg league tables. Among the bigger deals that it advised on for companies in the region are South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion U.S. IPO and online car-selling platform Autohome Inc.’s $689 million Hong Kong listing.Deutsche Bank is one of the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable. The blank-check wave is a significant opportunity for the bank and can be an important driver of profitability, said Barclays Plc analyst Amit Goel.Read More: Deutsche Bank Rides SPAC Boom to Make League Table ComebackThe German lender revamped its investment bank in Asia in 2019 by folding its financing and structured debt operations into the division and making job cuts. A majority of the ECM bankers in Asia were let go, Bloomberg News has reported. The plan was part of a restructuring unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, and included a target of about 18,000 job cuts by the end of 2022. Despite the cuts affecting all regions, Sewing said at the time that Asia would be a focus for growth.Deutsche Bank will build the next phase of its transformation, Sewing wrote in its annual report earlier this month. Thanks to progress in reducing costs, the bank was on a good path to make targeted investments this year, he told analysts in prepared remarks in February.The investment bank has been the standout performer for the German lender during the pandemic. Last year’s strong showing by the unit continued in 2021, with revenue up 20% this year, Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said last week.(Updates with Deutsche Bank share movement in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.