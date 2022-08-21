U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,410.91
    +145.08 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Crypto, where the fallen seek a fresh start

Anita Ramaswamy, Jacquelyn Melinek and Lucas Matney
·6 min read

Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

Last week, we talked about privacy in crypto and how it's sometimes at odds with regulation. This week, we're covering a larger-than-life founder who is perhaps seeking redemption through web3.

If someone forwarded you this message, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page.

there's always a crypto angle

A weekly window into the thoughts of senior crypto reporter Anita Ramaswamy:

It's a lesson we all learned over the last crypto bull run -- crypto is a well-known refuge for those looking to reinvent themselves. WeWork founder Adam Neumann is no exception. Neumann made waves in the tech world this week when it was revealed that his new startup, focused on residential real estate communities, had just received a $350 million investment from Andreessen Horowitz -- the largest check the VC firm has ever written, though it was unclear how much of that was equity versus debt. The company, Flow, earned a $1 billion valuation before, well, actually doing anything (aside from buying up apartment units), according to The New York Times.

In a bit of an ironic twist, the new venture aims to attempt to solve the housing crisis, a plan touted by Marc Andreessen himself in a blog post announcing the deal. Andreessen is the VC who, earlier this month, was found to have fought tooth and nail to prevent affordable housing units from being built in his wealthy hometown of Atherton, California. Initial details, though, were scant as to how exactly Neumann's company would actually address the crisis, outside of some vague commentary about renters not being able to benefit from owning their home equity.

Tech industry reacts to Adam Neumann’s a16z-backed return to real estate

As if all that wasn't enough to take in, now, there's a crypto angle.

Forbes reported this week that Neumann's startup, called Flow, plans to launch a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies. But there seems to be little to no overlap between the wallet product and the firm's stated focus in real estate tech, as the wallet won't allow people to make rental payments on their Flow-owned apartments through crypto.

The company has, according to Forbes, been recruiting candidates by describing its business as a "next generation multi-family property management system" that would include a tokenized rewards program and crypto payment capabilities. A Flow spokesperson later told Forbes that the job description was largely false and blamed the snafu on an external recruiter the company had worked with.

It's still not clear how big of a role crypto is to play on Flow's roadmap, but the spokesperson provided Forbes with a new job description that simply focused on "technology" in residential real estate rather than crypto or web3 specifically.

This isn't Neumann's first rodeo in the wild west of web3. He raised $70 million, also led by a16z, for Flowcarbon in May, a startup that intended to tokenize carbon credits on the blockchain. Flowcarbon has since halted a planned token sale, citing averse market conditions, and seems to have removed references to Neumann from its team page despite listing him as a co-founder of the venture at the time the a16z investment was announced. Curiously, the Flow announcement this week from a16z cited Flow as Neumann's first venture since WeWork, as though he was never involved with Flowcarbon at all.

While plenty of founders with substance and potential continue to be overlooked by today's VC ecosystem, a16z's choice to make such a big bet on the notorious Neumann is telling of investors' priorities. Though if one good thing comes out of this venture, perhaps it'll be a gripping TV series.

How a16z’s investment into Adam Neumann further solidifies the ‘concrete ceiling’

the latest pod

Jacquelyn and Anita took the reins on this week's news once again while Lucas was out, and the first item on their agenda was pretty juicy.

Do Kwon, the disgraced founder behind the Terra stablecoin collapse, gave his first interview since he went into hiding after losing billions of dollars on behalf of investors. He sat down with Coinage, an NFTV show from startup Trustless Media, to talk about his role in triggering crypto's biggest crash.

After recapping the highlights reel from the Do Kwon interview, Anita and Jacquelyn talked about Galaxy Digital trying to say "jk lol" after it agreed to acquire crypto custodian BitGo, and ran through both bad and potentially good news for Crypto.com.

Be sure to tune in for our guest interview next Tuesday in which Anita will be chatting with Devin Lewtan, cofounder of web3 media production studio Mad Realities.

Subscribe to Chain Reaction on AppleSpotify or your alternative podcast platform of choice to keep up with us every week.

follow the money

Where startup money is moving in the crypto world:

  1. Decentralized communications platform Satellite IM closed a $10.5 million round led by Framework Ventures and Multicoin Capital.

  2. Rocketplace raised $9 million in seed funding to build the "Fidelity for crypto."

  3. Tencent veterans at .bit secured $13 million to build cross-chain decentralized identities.

  4. Binance Labs made a strategic investment in web3 infrastructure protocol Ankr.

  5. Solana-focused Jito Labs raised $10 million in a Series A led by Multicoin Capital and Framework Ventures.

  6. Gaming studio Murasaki closed a €1.5 million seed round led by Japanese Incubate Fund.

  7. B2B web3 data analysis firm Datawisp brought in $3.6 million in a seed round led by Coinfund.

  8. Animation studio Invisible Universe raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six to launch new web3 IP.

  9. Fractional NFT platform Tessera (fka Fractional) raised a $20 million Series A led by Paradigm.

  10. Starknet-based gaming DAO MatchboxDAO raised $7.5 million led by Starkware.

This list was compiled with information from Messari as well as TechCrunch's own reporting.

TC+ analysis

Here's some of this week's crypto analysis available on our subscription service TC+ from senior reporter Jacquelyn Melinek

Polygon’s head of investments remains ‘highly bullish on web3’

The crypto market may be in limbo between a deep bear market and recovery, but that hasn’t stopped investors from deploying capital into the space. “In the grand scheme of things, nothing has changed regarding Polygon’s long-term mission, bear markets or not,” Shreyansh Singh, head of investments at Polygon, said to TechCrunch. 

Anthony Hopkins sees NFTs as ‘art in a new format’ 

As celebrities and athletes alike dip into the crypto sphere to endorse tokens or companies, others are looking to NFTs as a way to engage with fans. The newest entrant is two-time Academy Award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, who partnered with NFT digital collectible company Orange Comet to launch his own series, The Eternal Collection. “NFTs, for me, are a blank canvas to create art in a new format,” Hopkins shared with TechCrunch. 

Crypto scams have declined, but hackers remain resilient in bearish markets 

When it comes to crime, illicit activity is still abundant regardless of crypto volatility, according to a new Chainalysis report. But there’s nuance in the apparent downturn in illicit activity — some subsectors of crypto-based crime have increased in 2022, while others declined.

Open source software is needed to prevent future crypto hacks, Polygon CISO says 

As 2022 continues to rack up expensive exploits, many people in the crypto space are wondering what can be done to prevent these hacks in the future. Sure, they can emphasize the importance of education and protecting your own digital assets — but what else? The answer might be through projects employing open source software, Mudit Gupta, chief information security officer at Polygon, told TechCrunch.

Crypto scams have declined, but hackers remain resilient in bearish markets

Thanks for reading! And -- again -- to get this in your inbox every Thursday, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page.

Recommended Stories

  • Eat, Stay, Love: Check out 18 of our favorite Florida hotel restaurants

    From casual waterfront spots with local bands on stage to fine-dining places with dress codes, these Florida hotels have restaurants worth visiting.

  • MGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license

    Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a licence to operate its gaming business in Macau. Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau's legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must be a Macau permanent resident holding at least 15% of its capital. MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

  • Monkeypox gets a new name; vaccination requirements change

    California state officials have renamed monkeypox to 'm-pox.' They are also making changes to the vaccination requirement to fight the disease so that more people will be able to get the vaccine.

  • Never Buy the Dip if You See These Red Flags

    Not every beaten-down stock is a good investment, though. To avoid catching falling knives, you have to be able to distinguish the quality companies the market is overlooking from the struggling businesses that will likely continue to face challenges. The business is facing secular headwinds.

  • Voyager Customers Say No to 'Retention' Bonuses for Employees of Bankrupt Crypto Lender

    A group of Voyager's creditors have formally objected to the beleaguered crypto lender's bid to pay "retention awards" to its current employees, saying Voyager has done nothing to reduce personnel costs.

  • What Ethereum’s Big ‘Merge’ Means in Crypto Land

    The crypto platform is prepping for a major systems overhaul that could, among other things, make it more energy efficient.

  • The Anti-Adam Neumann

    According to earlier reports this week, Adam Neumann, the famed, controversial cofounder of WeWork, is in the process of creating a vast network of residential real estate properties that -- we're guessing -- can be rented on a highly flexible basis to people who don't want to be confined to one location or lease but to live as "global citizens." It was the vision behind an earlier company that Neumann started, WeLive, a short-lived offshoot of his far better-known company, WeWork, and it's an idea that in a post-Covid world where remote-work reigns, makes more sense than ever.

  • Turkey cenbank takes steps to address credit availability after rate cut

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank unveiled new measures on Saturday meant to address credit availability including higher reserve requirement collateral for lenders, days after it shocked markets with a 100 basis-point interest rate cut to 13%. The central bank replaced an existing 20% reserve requirement ratio for credits with a higher 30% treasury bond collateral requirement. Turkish authorities including the central bank and BDDK banking regulator have previously taken steps to limit loans to companies except those that are net exporters, as part of an economic plan that seeks to flip the big current account deficit to a surplus.

  • Manchester United's Match With Historic Rivals Liverpool Couldn't Be Coming At A Worse Time

    The seemingly inevitable Premier League hellscape awaiting Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United squad in their upcoming match against bitter rival Liverpool could haunt The Red Devils for the entire season. After a 2-1 loss to Brighton on their on their own turf, it didn’t seem like life for Man United could get any worse, but an abysmal 4-0 thrashing from Brentford quickly proved otherwise. Now, with Liverpool salivating at the thought of dealing a familiar foe a soul-destroying loss, here are a co

  • Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Crimea Drone; US Sanctions Warning to TurkeyUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns ‘Cruel’ Russian Actions ComingMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedHow to Beat Hedge Funds at The

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders

    The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Here's What You Should Know About the 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Tesla Shareholders

    Tesla's stock split will take place after the close of trading on Aug. 24, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.