U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,927.16
    -369.29 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Crypto4Winners Looks to Offer a Unique Trading Platform with a Wide Range of Useful Features

·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2022 / Crypto 4 Winners (C4W) strives to actively manage customers' BTC, ETH, and USDT in order to offer them a source of consistent passive income by increasing the amount of their respective crypto assets. To that end, C4W has several pools such as BTC Pool, ETH Pool, and Global Crypto Pool.

Ultimately, the team wants to offer a unique trading platform which can help provide security and reliable investment strategies to crypto-friendly individuals. There is also currently no competition regarding such a platform, thereby increasing the utility and value offered by C4W's services and features.

Simply ‘holding' won't cut it anymore

Buying and holding a crypto asset for an extended period of time does not guarantee a profit. In fact, it's very likely that the investor would end up losing money in the long run mainly because cryptocurrencies are often volatile and unpredictable. As a result, only holding cryptocurrency cannot be considered to be a viable way to generate passive income.

As such, the C4W team claims that despite the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency industry, long-term appreciation is still worth believing in given the sheer growth and trading volume of this sector on a global scale. The Crypto4Winners platform is hence meant for those crypto investors and traders who may not have the time to successfully manage their digital assets and would also want to accumulate additional crypto assets in a transparent, safe and trustworthy manner. To that end, the aforementioned investment pools can help C4W's users to generate high returns through the utilisation of BTC, ETH or USDT.

The investment pools

The BTC Pool was the first pool to be formed in July 2019, with a minimum investment of 0.03 BTC required to join. The strategies involved here include storing 50% of BTC in a cold wallet and splitting and managing 50% of BTC on a daily basis by an experienced team of traders. The ETH Pool, which shares the same characteristics as the BTC Pool, was introduced in April 2021. The minimum investment to join this pool is 1.0 ETH. This pool's strategies are the same as that of the BTC Pool.

Finally, the Global Crypto Pool's purpose is to build a diversified portfolio of crypto-assets invested in multiple ways. The Global Crypto Pool was created in January 2022, with a minimum investment of 10.000 USDT required to join. Holding, trading, staking, lending, and yield farming are all viable strategies involved with this pool.

Future goals

Regarding future goals, the team shall focus on hiring more talented individuals such as crypto analysts, starting and distributing an external communication campaign to raise company recognition (and spread reassuring messages), as well as creating and disseminating information about the Ledger collaboration. C4W will also do its best to retain its current customers while attracting new ones, with the goal being to have 5,000 clients by the end of 2022.

About Crypto4Winners

The C4W team is made up of highly skilled individuals with extensive understanding of emerging technologies, the Internet, blockchain, and asset management. It also consists of IT developers, business developers, and seasoned traders.

BTC, ETH, and USDT are handled by a team of 5 professional crypto and FX traders that oversee daily risk and money management of trading tactics (including day trading, scalping, and algorithmic trading), investing (including fundamental examination of various cryptocurrency projects), and yield tactics (including staking, yield farming, and so on along with continuous monitoring concerning yield/risk return). Furthermore, there are no fees involved other than those associated with performance.

Additionally, C4W has established key partnerships with Chainalysis and Ledger. There is also the ‘Referral' program, which has a single level. The referrer receives 10% of the recommended user's net profits for each referred user. The cryptocurrency will be credited to the appropriate user's dashboard under the section "Referral." The 10% commission given to the referrer will be deducted from 20% of the performance fee C4W is paid based on the net daily performance of BTC and ETH pools. Also, 50% of the performance fee C4W gets compensated based on the Global Crypto Pool's net monthly performance. For more information, check out the official website.

Contact Details

Head of Business Development: Adrien Castellani
Email: marketing@crypto4winners.com
Company: C4Wave Capital
Country: Stockholm/Sweden

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

SOURCE: C4Wave Capita



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692518/Crypto4Winners-Looks-to-Offer-a-Unique-Trading-Platform-with-a-Wide-Range-of-Useful-Features

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Recession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get Ready

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after one of the worst starts to an equity trading year in history, the market upheaval might just be getting started. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.Stock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-BuyingOminous signs are piling u

  • 1 Good Reason Why Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split Matters

    While stock splits don't change anything fundamental, there is a good business reason for the one Amazon just announced.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) plunged 44% on Friday, following reports that the Chinese ride-hailing leader was ceasing its preparations for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi reportedly went ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) in June despite calls from Chinese regulators to first strengthen its data management systems, so as to better protect its users' personal information. In December, the situation worsened to the point that Didi announced its intention to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Russian rouble drops a further 8% this week in Moscow

    The rouble has lost a third of its value in Moscow exchanges since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, as the local economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions imposed across the world in retaliation for the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict with Russia, but Russian forces bombarded cities across the country in what Moscow refers to as a "special operation," and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden joined allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A 20% decline in the Nasdaq is the ideal time to put your money to work in these innovative companies.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike; What To Do

    Russia's Ukraine invasion and a looming Fed rate hike are big headwinds as the major indexes nearing their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.