Fox, 'Rick & Morty' creator plan a blockchain and NFT-enabled animated series

During its upfronts presentation on Monday, Fox told advertisers about a new animated series that leans on two buzzwords that you've definitely heard even if you don't know what they are: blockchain and NFT. Krapopolis, from Community and Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon, is "an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece" following gods, humans and monsters trying to coexist.

Where the crypto-buzz comes in is in several ways. Fox is launching its own NFT company, Blockchain Creative Labs, along with the show to "create, sell and manage NFTs, tokens and digital goods." As such, Krapopolis will be the first show ever "curated entirely on the blockchain."

What does that mean exactly? Well, other than representing a way to cash in on the show's popularity (assuming it follows the path of Rick & Morty sending fans chasing collectible tie-ins), it's also about advertising. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Fox CEO Charlie Collier telling advertisers that "just as we’re doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology"