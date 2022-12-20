U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.87
    +7.21 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,864.89
    +107.35 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,555.04
    +9.01 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.03
    +10.45 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +29.70 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +1.19 (+5.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6330
    -5.2310 (-3.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,907.48
    +318.69 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.98
    +2.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Cryptocurrency Exchange Blockforia.com Set to Launch During Crypto Winter

Blockforia.com
·1 min read

Naysayers have predicted the impending death of Bitcoin, but crypto markets have shown to be surprisingly resilient. Amidst the "crypto winter", Bulgarian Blockforia EOOD is launching their new crypto exchange Blockforia.com.

Launching Bitcoin exchange Blockforia.com

Launching Bitcoin exchange Blockforia.com
Launching Bitcoin exchange Blockforia.com

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulgarian cryptocurrency exchange is announcing the go-live of Blockforia.com on the eve of 2022. The company will first begin accepting customers in selected EU jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2023. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself and its day-to-day operations will continue to be domiciled in Bulgaria.

Blockforia is looking to apply its KYC and AML procedures to all new customers. The main markets are set to be the EU, Canada and certain parts of Asia. The Blockforia crypto exchange supports all major credit and debit cards, whilst crypto wallets are provided free of charge.

Due to its use of official e-ID solutions for KYC, users from supported jurisdictions can set up accounts in under five minutes. Afterwards, they can start trading Bitcoin immediately. Crypto funds are held in safeguarded hot and cold wallets, on a strict 1-to-1 basis.

Bitcoin has been in the limelight for over a decade now, rapidly expanding its scope of applications, and continuously rising in value. On Jan. 8, 2021, Bitcoin hit a new milestone by surpassing $42,000 in value. However, markets soon crashed and Bitcoin is now trading at around $17,000.

Only time will tell where markets move next, but the inherent volatility of Bitcoin can prove profitable for exchanges like Blockforia.com, which earns the majority of its money on frenzy trading.

Contact Information:
Derek Brown
Marketing Manager
support@blockforia.com

Related Images






Image 1: Launching Bitcoin exchange Blockforia.com


Launching Bitcoin exchange Blockforia.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Is This The Best Time to Harvest Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's (NYSE:NTB) recent US$123m drop adds to long-term losses

    A look at the shareholders of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ( NYSE:NTB ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is In Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 2 Key Things From Rivian's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    The EV maker's management talks R2 platform launch and its expectation of a "significant discrepancy" between Q4 vehicle production and delivery numbers.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.