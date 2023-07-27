Cryptocurrency: Four members of £5m drugs gang jailed

A drugs gang have been jailed for a multimillion pound operation which laundered profits in cryptocurrency.

Police estimated they sold more than 40kg of cocaine with a street value of about £4.6m.

Gang leaders Amir Khan, 30, and Joshua Billingham, 26, had family and friends launder the profits while they were in prison by using the Coinbase crypto exchange.

Stacey Challenger, 29, and Joshua Collins, 26, were also jailed.

Khan, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 20 years and seven months at Cardiff Crown Court for offences including conspiracy to supply drugs including cocaine, Ecstasy and ketamine, and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Khan on Thursday that his criminality was "truly staggering".

He said by converting the profits into cryptocurrency the money could be impossible to recover.

Billingham, also of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 14 years and eight months.

Collins, 26, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to seven years and eight months for conspiracy to supply drugs and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Billingham's partner, Stacey Challenger, from Caerphilly, was sentenced to 12 months for her role in laundering more than £300,000 and conspiring to launder money using cryptocurrency.

Judge Jenkins said the mother of the couple's two-year-old son had gone into the gang with her eyes "wide open".

When police raided the couple's Caerphilly home they found designer clothes worth more than £10,000, a money counting machine, and a Range Rover outside.

The judge said: "What was a money counter doing in your possession? You were unemployed and living with a man who had no job."

Julia Cox, defending Challenger, called her client "naïve".

She said Challenger had been used by her partner and had acted on his direction.

The court was told more than $176,000 (£153,520) placed in a crypto wallet was still unaccounted for.

All four will serve half their sentences in custody before being released on licence.

Eight other members of the gang will be sentenced on Friday.