Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in demand for transparency in the payment system and surge in flow of remittance from foreign countries have boosted the growth of the global cryptocurrency market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cryptocurrency Market By Offering (Hardware [ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and Others] and Software), Process (Mining and Transaction), Type (Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Tether [USDT], Binance Coin [BNB], Cardano [ADA], Ripple [XRP], and Others), and End User (Trading, Retail & E-commerce, Banking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global cryptocurrency market generated $1.49 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $4.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Increase in demand for transparency in the payment system and surge in flow of remittance from foreign countries have boosted the growth of the global cryptocurrency market. However, dearth of awareness regarding virtual currency hinders the market growth. On the contrary, potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 354 Pages) @

COVID-19 Outbreak:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in distorted business operations for receiving upgraded equipment & new hardware, which hampered the mining operations. This factor negatively affected the cryptocurrency market.

  • However, the as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the market is expected to get back on track soon.

The Software Segment to Showcase the Highest CAGR through 2030

Based on offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, as it enables to manage the massive volume of data being generated for meaningful insights and better-informed decisions. However, hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2020. This is due to increase in need to enhance the efficiency of financial payment tools.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Cryptocurrency Market @

The Transaction Segment to Register the Highest CAGR By 2030

Based on process, the transaction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, as cryptocurrency transaction allows users with more autonomy over their own money than fiat currencies and users can control their money without dealing with intermediary authority. However, the mining segment dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2020, due to the fact that the process involves validating data blocks and adding transaction records to public ledger known as blockchain.

Asia-Pacific, Followed By Europe and North America, Held the Largest Share

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global cryptocurrency market. In addition, the segment would register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in number of Bitcoin exchange across Asia.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @

Key Players in the Industry

  • BitFury Group Limited

  • BTL Group Ltd.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Ledger SAS

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Coincheck Inc.

  • Ripple

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

  • Xapo Holdings Limited

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

FinTech Lending Market Projected to Reach $4.96 Trillion By 2030

Hybrid Cloud in BFSI Market Anticipated to Grow $36.15 Billion By 2030

B2B Payments Market Expected to Reach $1.91 Trillion By 2028

Robo Advisory Market Estimated to Attain $41.07 Billion By 2027

Digital Lending Platform Market Projected to Hit $20.31 Billion By 2027

Buy Now Pay Later Market Projected to Reach $3.98 Trillion By 2030

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to Garner $247.37 Billion By 2026

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Cryptocurrency ATMs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocurrency-market-to-reach-4-94-billion-globally-by-2030-at-12-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301465850.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

