Cryptocurrency Market Research Report: Current Drawbacks such as Cybersecurity Issues and Volatile Cryptocurrency - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Market Research Report by Type, Process, Offering, End-user Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryptocurrency Market size was estimated at USD 2,150.68 million in 2021, USD 2,558.85 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.18% to reach USD 6,163.82 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cryptocurrency Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cryptocurrency Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cryptocurrency Market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cryptocurrency Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cryptocurrency Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cryptocurrency Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cryptocurrency Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cryptocurrency Market?

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cryptocurrency Market, including

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

  • Alchemy Insights, Inc.

  • Binance

  • Bitfury Group

  • BitGo

  • Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

  • Bitstamp Ltd.

  • Canaan Creative Co. Ltd.

  • Coinbase

  • Dunamu Inc.

  • Ethereumminer.EU

  • Ifinex Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Ledger SAS

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Pandaminer

  • Xapo Holdings Limited

  • Xilinx

  • Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

230

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$2150.68 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$6163.82 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

19.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Decentralized Network Based Concept Associated with Economic Benefits
5.1.1.2. Convenient to Lead Worldwide Exchanges
5.1.1.3. Benefits of Cryptocurrency Over Fiat Currencies
5.1.1.4. Increasing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency by Financial Institutions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Current Drawbacks such as Cybersecurity Issues and Volatile Cryptocurrency
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Business and Individual Inclination Towards Digital Currency
5.1.3.2. Potential of Crypto Currency in Paying Employees
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of Awareness and Slower Adoption Rate
5.1.4.2. Lack of Legislation, Legal Obstacles and Difficulties in Cryptocurrency Transactions
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Cryptocurrency Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bitcoin
6.3. Bitcoin Cash
6.4. Dashcoin
6.5. Ethereum
6.6. Litecoin
6.7. Ripple

7. Cryptocurrency Market, by Process
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Mining
7.3.1. Cloud Mining
7.3.2. Pool Mining
7.3.3. Solo Mining
7.3. Transaction
7.4.1. Exchange
7.4.2. Wallet

8. Cryptocurrency Market, by Offering
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hardware
8.3.1. ASIC
8.3.2. GPU
8.3. Software

9. Cryptocurrency Market, by End-user Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Real Estate
9.3. Retail & e-Commerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c7frz

