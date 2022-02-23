U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.25
    +27.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,708.00
    +183.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,991.00
    +128.25 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.40
    +16.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    -0.66 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.22
    +0.47 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0780
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,874.15
    +1,181.99 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.63
    +56.34 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.89
    +30.68 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Cryptocurrency payments key to lowering cross-border remittance charges and boosting microwork uptake in Africa, study shows

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

In the past one decade, a $1 billion jobs market -- microwork -- has emerged around technologies that split activities into piecemeal tasks to be completed by many people over the internet, mostly using mobile devices.

The allure of microwork opportunities has grown to capture the interest of Africa’s youth, who stand to earn up to $7 per day, against a daily urban income rate of $4.35 urban earning average for low-income groups, according to a study conducted in Kenya by Mercy Corps Ventures (MCV), the impact investing arm of global development agency Mercy Corps.

Microwork has the potential to create jobs for gig workers of any skill level and boost employment for Africa’s booming youth population, with 10 million to 12 million youth entering the workforce in Africa each year, according to the African Development Bank.

However, the MCV study notes that the costs incurred in payment collection, as well as other barriers, have limited the uptake of microwork in Africa, where a turnaround could be achieved using crypto-payment options. Cryptocurrency payment cuts down the transaction fees by 93% regardless of the size of payment, according to the pilot which was conducted in Nairobi, Kenya to test whether digital stablecoins and mobile wallets could ease frictions and reduce costs in cross-border payments.

Other partners in the study were Celo, a mobile-first DeFi platform; Kotani Pay, a technology stack that enables blockchain protocols; Appen, a publicly traded data company, and NairoBits, a Kenyan non-profit that uses ICT to empower disadvantaged youth.

“We trained 200 Kenyan youth to access digital microwork from global platforms using a mobile app and integrated Valora digital wallet, which is built on Celo. Our pilot tested how a stablecoin could reduce the costs and challenges of sending and receiving cross-border micropayments over a three-month period,” said Mercy Corps Ventures Senior Managing Director, Scott Onder.

The outcome of the study, according to Celo partner Will Le, confirmed that, “by reducing financial frictions, we introduced a new model for tapping talent across borders, which was not previously possible with traditional financial infrastructure. Cryptocurrency, and specifically stablecoins, could hugely reduce the cost of remittances and foster cross-border commerce.”

In the trial, participants were paid a few seconds after task-completion, using Celo dollars (cUSD), a Celo-native stablecoin that tracks the value of the US dollar, with fees at approximately $0.01. The payments were temporarily stored in Celo’s digital wallet, Valora, and could be cashed-out at any time to Kenya’s mobile money platform, M-Pesa, with the conversion enabled by Kotani Pay’s off-ramp technologies.

In 2021, remittances, including payments for online jobs, made over 3.5% of Kenya’s GDP, at a value of $3.7 billion. With the global weighted average remittance costs at 4.71%, Kenyans receiving remittances are potentially losing out on nearly $100 million per year.

“Given that the average cost of remittances to the value of $200 is significantly higher than the global average (8.72 percent in sub-Saharan Africa versus 6.30 globally), the savings are potentially even greater. If all those transactions only cost the 2.02% enabled during the pilot, the total potential impact to the Kenyan economy could be over $200 million, or 0.22% over Kenya’s overall GDP,” said MCV, in a statement.

Overall, the online jobs market in Kenya is on a consistent growth path due to an increase in internet penetration – nearly 90% of the country’s urban population is aware of mobile internet. According to this study, at least 1.2 million Kenyans currently work online, earning an average of $182per month, in a country where 36 percent of its 2.6 million salaried workers (about 1 million people) earn between $176 - $274 per month.

Among the commonly used options for international online jobs are PayPal, Skrill and Payoneer, some of which have policies for withholding payments without explanation and higher charges for lower payouts.

“High transaction fees, especially for lower payouts, mean that microworkers often forfeit a significant portion of earnings (with a global weighted average cost of 4.71% but in some cases up to 30% of gross earnings), said MCV, adding that these barriers can be overcome using cryptocurrency.

Recommended Stories

  • 1/3 of Older Workers Are Saving Far Too Little for a Secure Retirement

    Every worker should be prioritizing retirement savings to ensure they have a secure future. Investing for your later years is important because you can't live on Social Security alone. You'll likely need to rely on your nest egg to make up the difference between the income you need and the amount your retirement benefits provide.

  • Thailand approves tax breaks for EVs, 'high potential' foreigners

    Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved tax incentives to promote a shift to electric vehicles (EVs), and to attract "high potential" foreigners to help boost the economy, the finance minister said. The vehicle tax measures include reducing import duty this year and next by as much as 40% for completely built EVs priced up to 2 million baht ($61,805), and by 20% for those priced between 2 million and 7 million baht. The government will cut excise tax on imported EVs to 2% from 8%, which is expected to add 7,000 EVs in the first year, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference.

  • Dominican Republic starts building border wall with Haiti

    The Dominican Republic on Sunday began constructing a wall that will cover about half of its 244-mile border with Haiti. The wall is an effort to stop the smuggling of goods, weapons and drugs as well as illegal migration from Haiti, according to Reuters."The benefit for both nations will be of great importance," Dominican President Luis Abinader said of the wall before officially beginning the construction efforts, Reuters reported.The...

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • Cardano’s ADA Jumps Amid Recovery in Major Cryptos, Traders Still Remain Cautious

    Prices of major cryptocurrencies were up as much as 16% on Wednesday after nearly a week of downslide.

  • Dollar dips in choppy trade as investors weigh Ukraine scenarios

    The U.S. dollar dipped slightly against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday amid choppy trade spurred by developments in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area. The Kremlin said it remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries as it faced actions from a slew of countries. The dollar weakened somewhat as U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia while saying he hoped diplomacy was still available.

  • Florida rent hikes were "on another level" last year. Increases continue with no end in sight

    Bidding wars aren't just for homebuyers anymore as landlords get multiple offers on rental units in a market still on fire two years into the pandemic.

  • Salvadoran women tell of unjust treatment under abortion law

    The four women all had sought medical help for obstetric emergencies, and each ended up in prison sentenced to 30 years on aggravated homicide convictions for allegedly terminating their pregnancies. After spending a combined four decades behind bars in El Salvador, one of the four countries in the Western Hemisphere with total bans on abortions, they were recently released thanks to a campaign by human rights activists . “I had just turned 17 years old and they locked me up,” said Kenia, who like the other three women gave only her first name.

  • Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan

    Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority on Monday said it was backing down from a contentious plan to encompass Christian holy sites on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives in a national park following vociferous outcry from major churches. The Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem rises above Jerusalem’s Old City and its sites are holy to three monotheistic faiths. The Armenian, Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches petitioned Israel’s environmental protection minister, whose department is in charge of the Parks Authority, in a letter last week.

  • This remote-controlled snowblower is fully 3D-printed

    Check out this awesome video of a 3D-printed, remote-controllable snow thrower.

  • Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

    Six European Union countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania's deputy defence minister said on Tuesday. In response to a request from Ukraine on Monday, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Romania, Croatia will send the team of experts they set up earlier to help other EU countries, institutions and partners to cope with cyber threats, Deputy Defence Minister Margiris Abukevicius said.

  • Apple’s 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro falls to a new all-time low

    If you've been looking for a MacBook Pro M1 but have been put off by the price, the 14-inch 1TB model just fell to a new all-time low at Amazon

  • NYSE Owner Gets on Board With Crypto-Powered Revamp of Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- TZero’s mission to remake U.S. stock trading into a blockchain-powered business just got a prominent new ally: the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wra

  • Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain is powered by the ETH coin, a cryptocurrency with a market value of $320 billion. Decentralized finance (DeFi) products are a type of dApp. Thanks to its first-mover status, Ethereum is the largest dApp and DeFi ecosystem in the blockchain industry.

  • Contentious Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is all but dead. At least for now.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze the $11-billion lin

  • On Vladimir Putin: There's some things in this world you just can't explain

    In his Tuesday column, Tim Rowland looks at Russian President Vladimir Putin's eyes on Ukraine, and how his crazy actually would fit in America.

  • Gold Fights Off Rising Rates, Bitcoin to Be Haven in Tough Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLook no further than bullion to get a sense of how an historically unusual constellation of global risks is rippling through markets.Prices have surged

  • Institutional Inflows Trickle Back into Bitcoin But Out of Ethereum

    Institutional investors have turned their sights back on Bitcoin-related funds but are cooling on those based on Ethereum as both assets continue to decline.

  • S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record

    South Korea's prime minister on Wednesday called on people not to panic about a major increase in coronavirus infections as new daily cases surged past 170,000 for the first time. Serious cases and deaths are at manageable levels despite record cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a pandemic response meeting. South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

  • Ready or Not, the Kardashians Are Back

    Hollywood's most famous family returns to our screens in April. Here's what to know.