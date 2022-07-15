U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,863.16
    +72.78 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.26
    +658.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.42
    +201.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    +1.79 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.43 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4560
    -0.5140 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.52
    +378.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.54
    +9.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Cryptominers defend gigawatt-scale energy usage called out by Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harri Weber
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NG=F

Citing "disturbing" levels of power used by cryptocurrency miners, a group of Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren is urging the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy to crack down on the controversial industry.

The letter, signed by four senators and two representatives, calls on regulators to compel cryptominers to disclose their carbon emissions and energy use. Environmentalists have long raised concerns about Bitcoin and other power-hungry, proof-of-stake tokens — and globally, cryptocurrencies are estimated to consume more energy than entire countries, such as Venezuela and Finland.

In the U.S., just seven firms have built more than 1.045 gigawatts of capacity for cryptomining purposes, the report states. "This is enough capacity to power all the residences in Houston, Texas." The mining farms highlighted in the report are run by Stronghold, Greenidge, Bit Digital, Bitfury, Bitdeer, Marathon and Riot.

Though the crypto winter of 2022 might incentivize some miners to scale back operations, the lawmakers argue the industry at large is poised to grow rapidly and "is likely to be problematic for energy and emissions." Still, they caution that "little is known about the full scope of cryptomining activity." Hence their call for more data.

In response to the lawmakers, the companies downplayed the industry as a source of planet-cooking emissions. Nevertheless, they highlighted their individual efforts to curtail emissions and tap into renewable sources.

Marathon pointed to its work "with energy companies to build clean, green, renewable energy resources (e.g., solar and wind) that might not otherwise be built." However, most of the energy tapped by Marathon currently comes from a coal-burning plant in Hardin, Montana.

Along similar lines, Riot argued that "Bitcoin mining drives more demand for renewable energy than the typical U.S. energy consumer" and spotlighted its use of hydroelectricity in upstate New York. Riot's operations in Rockdale, Texas, however, feature nearly seven times the capacity and draw power from the state grid. Texas generated most of its energy from nonrenewable sources last year (51% from natural gas and 13.4% from coal).

Speaking of coal, Stronghold told lawmakers that it is "actively working to remediate coal refuse piles and converting coal refuse into energy." Coal mining waste is an environmental nightmare, and cleaning it up is a good idea. Burning coal waste, on the other hand, still yields harmful emissions, though scrubbers can lessen the worst effects.

Blockfusion and Bitdeer, meanwhile, pointed to their use of software to minimize strain on energy grids.

Though the letter casts a critical eye on crypto, the majority of near-term emissions cuts in the U.S. need to come from the power and transportation sectors in order for the U.S. to reach its 2030 net emissions goal, according to researchers at the Electric Power Research Institute. In April last year, the White House said it aimed to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

D.C. remains virtually deadlocked on climate legislation, yet Democratic lawmakers not named Sen. Joe Manchin have recently sought to curtail emissions via tax credits, which could juice both renewable energy generation and electric car sales. In a June interview with TechCrunch, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said passing clean-energy tax credits this summer was "the most certain path" for the U.S. to follow.

Recommended Stories

  • Fearing Unity And Unreal Abandonment, Russia May Build Its Own Game Engine

    Russia is looking into the possibility of developing a national video game engine to support the country’s developers should American companies like Unreal Engine creator Epic Games and Unity Technologies refuse to do business with them over the Russian government’s ongoing assault on Ukraine, Kommersant reports. (h/t eXputer)

  • Identity of man who made anti-Asian remark, bumped into 62-year-old in Flushing sought by NYPD

    The New York City Police Department has released an image of the man accused of hurling an anti-Asian remark at an Asian victim at a gas station in Flushing, Queens, last week. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident as a case of aggravated harassment. The recent incident follows a string of alleged hate crimes targeting the Asian community in New York City.

  • Ocasio-Cortez, progressives call on Schumer, Pelosi to strip SCOTUS of abortion jurisdiction

    A group of House progressives led by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to strip the Supreme Court of its abortion jurisdiction. “We write to urge your support for restricting the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction in the areas of…

  • Russia has its own grade of crude oil—and its price is languishing

    To the oil industry, there is no single price of oil. Instead, there are multiple like Brent, Dubai, and WTI, each for a particular grade of crude. Russia has its own grade of oil—and its price is languishing.

  • NAACP Calls On Department of Justice To Investigate Killing of Jayland Walker

    The killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio, is another entry in the ongoing discussion of police brutality against Black Americans. While facts are still being gathered, the NAACP is calling on the Department of Justice and attorney general Merrick Garland to start their own federal civil rights investigation, the Associated Press reports.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record-high inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 9.1% in June, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Controversial lineman Richie Incognito announces retirement from Raiders

    Richie Incognito experienced multiple off-the-field issues over his 14-year career in the NFL.

  • ‘Things Are Going to Break’: Texas Power Plants Are Running Nonstop

    (Bloomberg) -- As searing Texas heat drives power demand to record highs, the state’s grid operator is ordering plants to run at a historic pace, often forcing them to put off maintenance to keep cranking out electricity. That’s helped keep the lights on, for now, but the short-term focus is putting even more stress on a system that’s already stretched near the limit. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay

  • Anti-LGBTQ+ Calif. Congressman Changes Tune When Facing Gay Challenger

    U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert once spoke out against marriage equality and outed an opponent, but now he's being challenged by gay man Will Rollins.

  • Utah's Great Salt Lake is drying out, threatening ecological, economic disaster

    Utah's Great Salt Lake dropped to its lowest recorded level this month amid a two-decade drought, a grim milestone as researchers and politicians point to grave threats to wildlife and people along its receding shores. The nearby metropolis of Salt Lake City is already subject to dust storms that experts fears could get worse. "To save the Great Salt Lake, so that we don't become Dust Lake City, is to make a conscious choice that the lake is valuable and that the lake needs to have water put into it," said atmospheric scientist Kevin Perry, who has biked across dried-out lakebed since 2016 to study its composition.

  • New York Attorney General Letitia James Postpones Trumps' Depositions

    New York Attorney General Letitia James is showing the Trump family a little empathy in the wake of yesterday’s death of family matriarch Ivana Trump.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law Allowing Victims To Sue Gun Makers

    While President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law a couple of weeks, providing modest gun safety provisions, some state legislators have taken matters into their own hands to hold gun companies responsible. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Tuesday which would allow gun violence victims as well as the state and local governments to sue gun makers for damages, according to CNN.

  • Former White House Doctor Says Obama Called Him Out for Tweet About Pres. Biden's Cognitive Health

    Texas Representative Ronny Jackson says former President Barack Obama gave him the business after the White House physician-turned-politician had some not-so-nice things to say about President Joe Biden’s cognitive health.

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem: No special session on abortion

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that she has reversed her initial plan to call a special legislative session this year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. When the Supreme Court’s decision first leaked in May, Noem tweeted that she would “immediately call for a special session to save lives” if Roe was overturned. Noem, who has since shown caution in the evolving landscape of abortion politics, is among prominent Republican governors across the country who are navigating an issue that threatens to divide the party while giving Democrats a potential election-year boost.

  • Barstow High School custodian arrested on suspicion of having firearm on school grounds

    A Barstow High School employee was arrested on suspicion of having a loaded firearm on school grounds.

  • In a Twist, Old Coal Plants Help Deliver Renewable Power. Here's How.

    Across the country, aging and defunct coal-burning power plants are getting new lives as solar, battery and other renewable energy projects, partly because they have a decades-old feature that has become increasingly valuable: They are already wired into the power grid. The miles of high-tension wires and towers often needed to connect power plants to customers far and wide can be costly, time-consuming and controversial to build from scratch. So solar and other projects are avoiding regulatory

  • Kremlin could seize Russian assets of U.S. companies, warns Moral Rating Agency

    Russia is positioning itself to engage in 'expropriation blackmail,' according to Mark Dixon, founder of the Moral Rating Agency.

  • Canada real estate: Home sales, prices plunge from highs as interest rates rise

    The average price of a home has fallen by over $150,000, or more than 18 per cent, from February to June.

  • Iraqi cleric Sadr's supporters throng Baghdad streets in show of strength

    Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's followers thronged the streets of Baghdad on Friday, answering the populist leader's call to a mass prayer in a show of strength to his political rivals. Sadr, a Shi'ite Muslim whose party came first in a general election in October, has vowed to disband powerful Iraqi militia groups loyal to Shi'ite Iran and to hold corrupt Iraqi politicians to account. Divisions between Sadr and the Iran-aligned groups as well as Kurds vying for the post of Iraqi president have already forced the country into its second-longest period without an elected government.

  • Jan. 6 committee schedules prime-time hearing on Trump’s inaction during attack

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack will hold what could be its final public hearing of the summer during prime time on Thursday, examining former President Trump’s three hours of inaction during the insurrection. A notice from the panel does not formally announce any witnesses, but the hearing will kick off at…