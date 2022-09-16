U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.50
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,821.00
    -153.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.50
    -89.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.60
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.53
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2160
    -0.2410 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,773.28
    -362.53 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.16
    -14.23 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,539.88
    -336.03 (-1.21%)
     

CryptoPayments launches solutions for businesses and individuals to make crypto payments.

Crypto Payments
·2 min read

Businesses can receive and make payments in 9 cryptocurrencies with security.

Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoPayments is a blockchain payment solution that offers fiat gateway for B2B, B2C, and B2B2C. The company offers a wide range of cryptocurrency and fiat payment services worldwide.

With CryptoPayments, businesses can receive payments from clients. In order to achieve this, CryptoPayments aims to provide high-quality instant crypto and fiat payment services to individuals, businesses and corporations, along with the best tools to manage cryptocurrency transactions.

Some of the salient features of the CryptoPayments platform include:

  • Secure platform (Easily and conveniently protect your funds with two-factor account authentication.)

  • Various currency options.

  • API for developers

  • Up to 14 personal crypto wallets + multi currency cards

To learn more visit https://cryptopayments.com/

Benefits of Using the Platform for Businesses

With CryptoPayments, businesses will be able to accept crypto payments on their websites in nine cryptocurrencies. A number of features will benefit businesses, including flexible fees, automated conversion, and no chargebacks or rolling services. In addition, the platform's invoicing feature will assist in automatic conversion, messenger API and SDK support, which will also be risk-free since the platform claims that all the risks associated with currency conversion have been eliminated. Learn more To learn more visit https://cryptopayments.com/business

CryptoPayments also offers crypto currency exchange services by providing flexible and transparent online exchange solution that allows swift trading in a few clicks. Learn personal suite of services here https://cryptopayments.com/personal

About CryptoPayments

CryptoPayments is an all-encompassing B2C, B2B, and B2B-to-B2C cryptocurrency-fiat gateway. It offers a vast array of cryptocurrency and fiat payment options globally. As a result, businesses can collect payments from customers using a way that is not restricted by borders. They aim to provide the highest quality quick cryptocurrency and fiat payment services and the greatest tools to manage user payments.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Website: https://cryptopayments.com/

Contact Person: Dmitrii Rostkov

Email: office@cryptopayments.com

Location : Tallin, Estonia

Company : Crypto Payments


