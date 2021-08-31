U.S. markets closed

CryptoPunks creator inks representation deal with major Hollywood talent agency

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

One of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies is getting into the NFT game.

Larva Labs, the creator of CryptoPunks, just signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) in a representation deal that will bring one of the earliest and most iconic NFT projects into the entertainment and branding worlds.

"I would say that it is one of the first opportunities for an IP that fully originated in crypto-world to enter a broader entertainment space, and they earned it," head of UTA Digital Assets Lesley Silverman told The Hollywood Reporter. "They really have hit the zeitgeist in a tremendous way."

The deal could see CryptoPunks popping up across film, TV, video games and other licensing areas. Larva Labs' other art projects, Meebits and Autoglyphs, will also be represented by UTA moving forward. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

As speculative investment in NFTs explodes, CryptoPunks remain one of the most recognizable — and valuable — pioneers in the space. Larva Labs launched 10,000 of the individual algorithmically-generated pixelated figures on the Ethereum blockchain back in 2017.

To the untrained eye, and arguably to the trained eye too, CryptoPunks are just little pixelated portraits of different characters, some wearing pirate hats, others in aviator glasses smoking pipes. But to the crypto world, punks are a social signifier, communicating early investment into NFTs, personal style and, importantly, wealth.

The value of CryptoPunks skyrocketed from zero (they were initially given away for free) and now even the least expensive collectible punks run for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the most valuable selling for millions. In May, a bundle of nine CryptoPunks sold for just under $17 million in an auction run by Christie's. And last week, even Visa got in the game, spending $150,000 on CryptoPunk #7610, a digital illustration sporting a mohawk and green face makeup.

It's noteworthy that a traditional talent agency best known for representing A-list celebrities is getting into the NFT game, but it's not the group's first time getting its feet wet in the wild world of crypto. Earlier this month, UTA signed a company called Rally that runs a platform that helps creators issue branded social tokens that fans can spend on merch and exclusive content.

The Cult of CryptoPunks

CryptoPunks NFT bundle goes for $17 million in Christie’s auction

