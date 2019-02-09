Cryptos See Mild Movements After Market Surge, Bitcoin Holds Above $3,600

Saturday, Feb. 9 — as Coin360 data shows, major cryptocurrencies are facing a mix of mild gains and losses, following a major market surge since yesterday. Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady above the $3,600 price point.

Coin360 More

Market visualization from Coin360

BTC gained over $200 in value on Friday, Feb. 8, reaching a multi-week high of $3,691 throughout the day. The top currency continued to trade sideways today, before stabilizing to press time around $3,660.

BTC More

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

BTC daily transaction volume is steadily growing, according to transactionfee.info stats. As Cointelegraph reported earlier this week, the indicator has almost reached the levels BTC had back in January 2018, when world’s top currency was worth close to $20,000.

Ripple (XRP), currently the second largest cryptocurrency, has lost about 1 percent in price on the day and is currently trading near $0.31. Its market capitalization is over $12.7 billion — about $260 million more than the next largest crypto, Ethereum (ETH).

XRP More

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

ETH price is hovering around $119. Throughout the week the currency mostly traded sideways near $110, dropping to an intra-week low of $103 on Feb. 6. Yesterday’s market growth brought ETH prices back to the rates seen in late January.