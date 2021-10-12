U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,430.65
    -65.41 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,475.38
    -10.82 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.66
    +4.02 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.88
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1539
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0060 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6340
    +0.3120 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,260.39
    +21.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.99
    +12.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.16
    -32.69 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

CryptoStar Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Increases Self-Mining Hashrate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CSTXF" at open of markets on October 11, 2021. The Company is also pleased to announce the expansion of its self-mining Hashrate.

OTCQB Venture Market Listing

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar stated, "We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market will provide the Company with increased access to U.S. based investors and a much broader shareholder base. U.S. based investors now have the opportunity to share in the Company's growth."

U.S. Investors can obtain real-time level 2 quotes and market information for CryptoStar at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CSTXF/quote as well as access current company news and developments.

Operations

  • As at October 12, 2021, the Company has executed Equipment Hosting Agreements for an aggregate mining capacity of 37 megawatts (MW), with 12 MW of mining capacity located at its award-winning data centre facilities in Utah, USA and 25 MW of mining capacity to be deployed in Alberta, Canada in Q4, 2021 and Q1, 2022.

  • The Equipment Hosting Agreements executed for an aggregate 12 MW of mining capacity in Utah, USA are anticipated to contribute annual hosting revenues for the Company of USD$1.7 million.

  • The Equipment Hosting Agreements executed for an aggregate 25 MW of mining capacity to be deployed in Alberta, Canada in Q4, 2021 and Q1, 2022 are anticipated to contribute annual power and hosting revenues for the Company of up to USD$13.1 million.

  • The Company currently has an aggregate self-mining Hashrate of 89,050 MH/s from GPU miners and 55.4 PH/s from ASIC miners running at its data centres.

  • The 89,050 MH/s and 55.4 PH/s of existing self-mining Hashrate currently contributes USD$805,449.76 per month in self-mining revenue for CryptoStar. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on and ETH - USD exchange rate of 1 ETH = $3,467.27 and a BTC - USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $57,350.00 updated at 2021-10-12 11:34:35 UTC).

Future Growth

  • The Company plans to continue to further expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware. Additional ASIC miners have been ordered for delivery in Q4, 2021, Q1, 2022 and Q2, 2022 and further orders for mining hardware will be placed using astute capital management strategies based upon prevailing market conditions for delivery in Q4, 2021 and beyond.

  • The Company plans to continue to further expand its data centre operations in Alberta, Canada by partnering with large cryptocurrency miners seeking operating locations in North America. The Company continues to consider and perform diligence on several potential transactions and opportunities.

Financial Position

  • The Company is in a strong financial position and is well capitalized.

  • As at October 12, 2021, the Company held 273.4 ETH, 54.0 BTC and USD$13.4 million (CAD$16.7 million) in cash.

  • Additionally, the Company has made payments and deposits for ASIC miners, infrastructure equipment and engineering services of USD$4.5 million (CAD$5.6 million).

Summary

  • The deployment of 89,050 MH/s and 55.4 PH/s of existing Hashrate from GPU and ASIC miners currently contributes USD$9.7 million in annualized self-mining revenue for CryptoStar. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on and ETH - USD exchange rate of 1 ETH = $3,467.27 and a BTC - USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $57,350.00 updated at 2021-10-12 11:34:35 UTC).

  • The Company purchased 600 high performance ASIC miners to be delivered in 6 equal tranches of 100 miners during calendar 2022 commencing in January and ending in June. This will increase the Company's self-mining Hashrate from ASIC miners by 8.8 PH/s each delivery month, resulting in a total self-mining Hashrate increase from ASIC miners of 52.8 PH/s.

  • Once deployed, together with the additional 10 PH/s of Hashrate from ASIC miners to be deployed by November 30, 2021, as announced on September 15, 2021, the Company's total aggregate self-mining Hashrate from ASIC miners will be 118.2 PH/s, representing an increase in Hashrate of 190% from the existing self-mining Hashrate from ASIC miners announced on September 15, 2021.

  • The deployment of 118.2 PH/s from ASIC miners would generate approximately 23.2 Bitcoin per month based on current difficulty levels. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Updated at 2021-10-12 11:34:35 UTC).

  • The Company has executed Equipment Hosting Agreements for an aggregate mining capacity of 37 MW which are expected to contribute up to USD$14.8 million in annual hosting and power revenues for the Company, with the hosting services in Alberta, Canada expected to commence in Q4, 2021 and Q1, 2022.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to CryptoStar's expectation that trading on the OTCQB Venture Market will provide the Company with increased access to U.S. based investors and a much broader shareholder base, the expected revenue and timing to commence the hosting and power services associated with the Equipment Hosting Agreements, the expected revenue generating capabilities of the GPU and ASIC miners, the expected Bitcoin revenue generating capabilities of the ASIC miners, the time to deliver and deploy the ASIC miners, CryptoStar's plans to continue to expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware, increase its power capacity at its data centres in Alberta, Canada, expand its data centre operations in Alberta, Canada, to partner with large cryptocurrency miners and CryptoStar's plans of becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c0219.html

Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rebounding. It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Climbs On Record China Sales; 3 Tech Giants Eye New Buy Points

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock raced higher on record China sales.

  • Moderna to deliver additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Covax after options exercised

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has exercised its option to buy an additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Covax program. Of the additional doses, 116.5 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, while 60 million doses are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022. Covax still has the option to buy an additional 116.5 million COVID-19 vacci

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • CureVac Halts Its First mRNA-Based Covid Vaccine. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    CureVac is halting development of its first messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccine. The news triggered a dive in the stock.