CryptoStar Corp. Executes Equipment Hosting Agreement in Alberta, Canada

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 12, 2021, the Company and a U.S. based company (the "Alberta Customer") have executed an equipment hosting agreement (the "Hosting Agreement") effective September 1, 2021 for 10 megawatts (MW) of mining capacity to be deployed in Alberta, Canada.

Equipment Hosting Agreement

Under the terms of the Hosting Agreement, the Company will provide hosting services and infrastructure to the Alberta Customer for 10 MW of mining capacity at its data centre locations in Alberta, Canada.

Highlights of the Hosting Agreement:

  • Annual hosting and power revenues for the Company of up to USD$5.3 million.

  • Initial hosting term of 36 months, with the option to renew for an additional 36-month term.

  • Hosting services for the Alberta Customer to commence in Q4, 2021.

David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar stated, "We are delighted that the Alberta Customer has selected CryptoStar as its hosting provider. We are looking forward to providing hosting services to the Alberta Customer and we anticipate that this will be the beginning of a long term and mutually beneficial relationship. We are seeing unprecedented levels of demand for power and cryptocurrency mining hosting solutions from international mining organizations, and we are looking forward to taking full advantage of our power supply agreement in Alberta, Canada at amongst the lowest power rates available in North America."

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to CryptoStar's expectation of a long term and mutually beneficial relationship with Alberta Customer, the expected revenue and timing to commence the hosting services associated with the Hosting Agreement and CryptoStar's plans of becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/02/c5632.html

