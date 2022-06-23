U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.86
    -4.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,375.68
    -107.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,086.60
    +33.52 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,686.72
    -3.56 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.95
    -1.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.30
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    -0.36 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0460
    -0.1100 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8270
    -1.3130 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,286.74
    -28.54 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    +2.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

CRYPTOSTONE launches a crypto payment gateway in their anonymous financial ecosystem.

CRYPTOSTONE
·2 min read
CRYPTOSTONE
CRYPTOSTONE

Cryptostone introduces a crypto payment gateway in an anonymous financial ecosystem. Cryptostone currency ($CPS) is the Cryptostone project's native utility token.

London, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRYPTOSTONE is a newly developed crypto platform that provides exclusive services in the crypto business, such as disruptive technologies. It is an entirely anonymous project with no KYC financial ecosystem on the blockchain.


The team of Cryptostone launches the Crypto Payment Gateway in their anonymous ecosystem. A crypto payment gateway is an online transaction platform that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments. The founders offer their NO-KYC CPG services, as previously mentioned, for challenges with cross-border payments and other issues. Everyone in their ecosystem can utilize the Crypto Payment Gateway (CPG) on their homepage to provide their consumers with an alternative payment method.

Moreover, anyone from anywhere in the world can use the crypto payment gateway to pay businesses with cryptocurrencies. With their CPG API & plugins, users can track real-time and connect transaction systems to their e-commerce solutions.

Users in the CRYPTOSTONE ecosystem can always use their crypto payments gateway on their website to offer their consumers an alternative payment method. People can trade swiftly and discreetly using Cryptostone's centralized exchange. They can even create their cryptocurrency exchange and transact in a fully decentralized and peer-to-peer manner with their decentralized exchange.

Furthermore, Cryptostone offers a Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market platform to help customers organize fundraising events. It uses decentralized listing and delisting via blockchain consensus to make the crowdfunding and investment process more inclusive and accessible. Cryptostone provides its users with multiple crypto features, including:

  • Decentralized Worldwide Security Token

  • ICO Launchpad

  • Crypto Payment gateway (No KYC CPG)

  • Decentralized Crypto Exchange

  • Public Blockchain Network

  • Centralized Crypto Exchange

Cryptostone includes features such as a crypto wallet, crypto-forex services, asset tokenization, NFTs, P2P trade escrow, Smart Contracts, and DeFi lending with no KYC.

In addition, CRYPTOSTONE serves as a monetary blockchain ecosystem. It is committed to achieving equity, meaning income and opportunity can be spread equally among everyone. In other words, a lack of fairness in the market leads to a wide range of inequities.

When there is no fairness in the economy, one of the most prevalent difficulties an economy must address is income disparity. In this situation, genuine decentralization, as accomplished by Cryptostone, can be used to achieve equity as a goal.

A crypto payment gateway, centralized exchange, ICO launchpad, decentralized global security token stock market, and native coin are all part of the CRYPTOSTONE ecosystem. Cryptostone also had a profitable ICO last year, raising over $ 2 million.

About Cryptostone:

Cryptostone is neither a local nor a national project. Cryptostone is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that provides decentralized services to individuals worldwide.

Potential users must visit the following links for more information.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | YouTube | Medium.

CONTACT: Frank Kruger Cryptostone info (at) crypto-stone.io


Recommended Stories

  • Is Now a Good Time to Buy This Biotech Stock?

    To say that biotech Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) has significantly lagged the market in the past year would be an understatement. Last year, the company submitted two gene-editing therapies to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review. The first was beti-cel, a potential treatment for a rare blood disorder called transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Ken Griffin Moving Citadel From Chicago to Miami Following Crime Complaints

    Billionaire Ken Griffin is relocating the big hedge-fund firm to Miami, the third major employer to announce the move of a corporate headquarters from Illinois in the past two months.

  • Crypto broker Voyager recovers amid possible Three Arrows Capital loan default

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss crypto broker Voyager amid the possibility of a 3AC loan default.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Here's What Moved Tesla Shares Today

    As is often the case, there was no shortage of news and coverage on electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Thursday. The headline may have had investors turning negative about Tesla's near-term outlook, but the maintenance work scheduled for the plant is expected to increase its productivity. Another bit of news that drew a negative response from investors was the release of a May 30 interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he said Tesla's new factories in Berlin and Texas were both burning through cash and losing billions due to supply chain-related delays.

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • Revlon stock plummets after filing for bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the decline in Revlon shares after the company filed for bankruptcy.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Tesla’s ‘gigantic money furnaces’ in Berlin and Texas aren’t a concern for investors—yet

    Elon Musk warned his new plants are losing billions of dollars right now. Here’s why that’s not necessarily something to worry about.

  • Bitcoin market meltdown prompts fresh warning in China that value of world's leading cryptocurrency could fall to zero

    The global cryptocurrency industry's latest meltdown has prompted fresh warning in China that the value of bitcoin could drop much further and be worth nothing, as Beijing renewed efforts to dissuade Chinese investors from all crypto-related activities. An article published on Wednesday by the Economic Daily, a newspaper directly under the Central Committee of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said investors should beware the risk of bitcoin prices "heading to zero" amid the recent decline of

  • 5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

    For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.

  • Is Upstart in Trouble After the Fed's Monster Rate Hike?

    The rapidly rising interest rate environment proved to be a huge headwind for the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in the first quarter of 2022. As the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, the market -- sensing a newly hawkish Fed -- quickly drove up other short-term rates. This put pressure on loan demand and Upstart's overall business model.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • CATL Unveils EV Battery With One-Charge Range of 1,000 Kms

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. unveiled an electric-car battery it said has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge and is 13% more powerful than one planned by Tesla Inc., a major customer. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsYields Tumble as Powell Reiterates Hawkish Sta

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now for Lasting Wealth

    Warren Buffett has been investing for over 70 years and has generated substantial wealth for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders over the decades. Here are three top Buffett stocks you can add to your portfolio to create and preserve lasting wealth just like one of the all-time greats. It doesn't get much more "lasting" than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • How to Protect Assets From Nursing Home Costs

    Nursing home costs can take a real bite out of your assets without proper planning. Although protecting your assets can be complicated, it's a necessary step. Let's break down what happens when you go into a nursing home and common … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Assets From Nursing Home Costs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.