Cryptyde in Development of AI Generated Content Platform

Cryptyde, Inc.

AI Technology Aimed at Enabling Quick and Efficient Generation of High-Quality Content for Forever 8 Ecosystem

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is pleased to announce that development is underway for an AI generated content platform for its subsidiary, Forever 8. This platform will provide a user-friendly interface that generates unique and engaging content to be used across the company’s e-commerce ecosystem, from product descriptions and FAQs to customer service responses.

Leveraging advanced machine learning abilities, this cutting-edge technology will enable us to quickly and efficiently generate high-quality content for our clients. The platform's human-like responses to questions and prompts will provide Forever 8 with a competitive advantage, allowing us to create compelling marketing and support materials for clients.

"We are thrilled to introduce this innovative AI generated content platform into our Forever 8 business," said Cryptyde CEO, Brian McFadden. "We expect that this technology will provide a significant value-add for our clients, allowing them to expand their reach and drive growth through engaging, high-quality content for their e-commerce ecosystem."

Cryptyde is committed to exploring new opportunities to leverage AI and language processing technology in order to provide innovative solutions for our clients. With the development of this platform currently underway, we will continue to update the market on its progress towards completion.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is focused on driving growth through the acquisition and management of technology. With subsidiaries like Forever 8, a cash flow management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, Cryptyde is committed to identifying and acquiring businesses with untapped potential and developing strategies to scale them to new heights. Through focused execution and a commitment to innovation, Cryptyde aims to drive significant growth and value creation for its portfolio companies and shareholders.

For additional information, please visit http://www.cryptyde.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expand,” “advance,” “develop” “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “may,” “remain,” “project,” “outlook,” “intend,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the successful launch of Cryptyde’s AI generated content platform, and achievement of the expected benefits of Cryptyde’s AI generated content platform. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Given this risks and uncertainty, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Cryptyde’s actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Cryptyde’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cryptyde’s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2022, and Cryptyde’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 24, 2023. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Cryptyde undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Richard Brown

617-819-1289

investors@cryptyde.com



