U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.25
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,158.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,108.50
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.93 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,696.10
    -13.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.15 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.01
    -1.26 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5070
    +0.4140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,169.71
    -99.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.97
    -3.37 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.18
    +30.88 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Cryptyde enters into definitive agreement to acquire Forever 8 Fund, LLC, a fintech company, to drive revenue and power future of Web3

Cryptyde, Inc.
·7 min read
Cryptyde, Inc.
Cryptyde, Inc.

Forever 8 Fund, LLC is an established e-commerce finance player that has seen consistent growth over the past 18 months

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) today announced that it has executed an agreement to acquire all of the membership interests of Forever 8 Fund, LLC, an e-commerce fintech company (“Forever 8”), for up to $56.4 million through a combination of equity, convertible notes and debt assumption, along with a further $37 million in contingent cash or equity consideration. The transaction stands to bring Cryptyde significant revenue in the back half of 2022 and provide a stable foundation for the future.

Forever 8 provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses which sell on Amazon, Shopify and other leading online platforms. Forever 8 uses proprietary technology to review product sales data and determine funding potential for online retail entrepreneurs around the world. Forever 8 has built a proven, proprietary funding platform that is scalable in a $4.9 trillion per year market according to Statista. On Amazon alone, there are over 1.9 million third party sellers.

“Forever 8 fills a crucial need for anyone selling products on the internet. They have proven there is a demand for their financing model with impressive growth over the past 18 months,” said Cryptyde President and CEO, Brian McFadden. “This is a phenomenal opportunity for us as Cryptyde begins to develop and deploy its core suite of products that will help power the future of Web3.”

By using a decentralized, SKU-based funding model to provide funding for e-commerce sellers globally, Forever 8’s process is entirely automated and does not require a personal guarantee, credit check or traditional lending requirements. Forever 8’s unique approach directly purchases inventory on its customers’ behalf, applies a mark-up and collects the revenue as the products are sold. Cryptyde’s roadmap is expected to allow Forever 8’s core business to scale, while also expanding out into new Web3 funding opportunities.

“Cryptyde’s vision for how people will buy and sell goods and services on the internet is extremely innovative,” said Forever 8 Co-Founder, Paul Vassilakos. “The Cryptyde team has laid out a distinct roadmap, including tokenized funding and smart contract applications, to complement our technology that harnesses the power of the blockchain to improve e-commerce results and empower the entrepreneur.”

Consideration to be provided by Cryptyde consists of the following: (i) up to $21.5 million paid in cash or equity with a maximum share issuance of 10.75 million shares, (ii) $27.5 million paid in the form of 3-year convertible notes, (iii) $7.4 million in assumed debt obligations and (iv) the right to receive up to an additional $37.0 million of contingent cash or equity consideration with a maximum share issuance of 18. 5 million shares upon the achievement of certain earnout milestones. The additional cash or equity consideration is contingent upon the achievement of the following three earnout milestones: up to $15.0 million of additional cash or equity consideration if Forever 8 achieves $115 million of cumulative collected revenue by August 31, 2025; up to an additional $12.0 million of cash or equity consideration if Forever 8 achieves $165 million of cumulative collected revenue by February 28, 2026; and up to an additional $10.0 million of cash or equity consideration if Forever 8 achieves $210 million of cumulative collected revenue by August 31, 2026.

The transaction is expected to be consummated in the third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2022 after the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. Additional information on the transaction can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Cryptyde with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYDE) is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer-facing industries. For additional information, please visit http://www.cryptyde.com/

About Forever 8

Forever 8 Fund, LLC, based in Pennsylvania, was founded in 2020 for the purpose of developing a unique way of funding inventory for e-commerce businesses. Forever 8 also has operating subsidiaries and offices in the EU and United Kingdom. Forever 8 has approached its sector differently by developing a technology-driven capital solution focused on taking product risk directly. When considering a business for its solution, Forever 8 first determines which products qualify for inventory funding within the customer’s product portfolio, using a proprietary due-diligence tool that assesses a number of parameters including sales, supplier terms and product category risk. Once approved and on-boarded, Forever 8 then purchases the existing inventory from the customer, immediately freeing up capital for the customer to focus on growth activities such as sales, marketing and product line expansion. Going forward, Forever 8 purchases all future inventory directly from the supplier that the customer requires in order to satisfy its growth, delivering a long-term, un-capped inventory capital solution for the customer. For additional information, please visit http://www.forever8.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Forever 8 and its potential future performance. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expand,” “advance,” “develop” “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “may,” “remain,” “project,” “outlook,” “intend,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties regarding the potential that Cryptyde and Forever 8 are not able to complete the contemplated transaction, and even if they do complete it, that the expected benefits of the transaction are not achieved; achievement of the expected benefits of Cryptyde’s spin-off from Vinco Ventures, Inc.; tax treatment of the spin-off; market and other conditions; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Cryptyde’s business more severely than it has to date or more severely than anticipated; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Cryptyde’s capital resources; Cryptyde’s inability to raise adequate capital to fund its business; Cryptyde’s inability to innovate and attract users for Cryptyde’s products; future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital asset mining activity. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Cryptyde’s and Forever 8’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Cryptyde’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cryptyde’s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2022, and Cryptyde’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2022. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Cryptyde undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Richard Brown
617-819-1289
investors@cryptyde.com

Media Relations
Joe Gerace
917-757-5374
joe@dittopr.co


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

    Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. The Oracle of Omaha has helmed Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for nearly 60 years now, delivering a compound annual return of 20.1% from 1965 to 2021. Given that track record, it's not surprising so many investors look to follow Buffett's approach.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cash Is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett Is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors should prepare for the inevitable rebound of growth stocks by loading up on these two names today.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.