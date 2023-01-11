U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.25
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,892.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,291.00
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    +0.49 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.76
    -1.21 (-5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8650
    +0.6730 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,424.56
    +193.79 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.90
    +3.83 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,745.92
    +51.43 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Cryptyde, Inc. Releases 2023 Corporate Overview Presentation

Cryptyde, Inc.
·1 min read
Cryptyde, Inc.
Cryptyde, Inc.

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) announced today that it has released its 2023 corporate presentation. This will be filed as a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the presentation in the Investors section of the Cryptyde website at www.cryptyde.com. The overview outlines Cryptyde’s mission and key business principles, as well as providing a summary of its subsidiaries, Forever 8 and Ferguson Containers.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is focused on driving growth through the acquisition and management of technology. With subsidiaries like Forever 8, a cash flow management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, Cryptyde is committed to identifying and acquiring businesses with untapped potential and developing strategies to scale them to new heights. Through focused execution and a commitment to innovation, Cryptyde aims to drive significant growth and value creation for its portfolio companies and shareholders.

For additional information, please visit http://www.cryptyde.com/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Richard Brown
617-819-1289
investors@cryptyde.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 34 more stores in 4 key states

    On the brink of financial ruin and in need of massive additional cost cuts, execs at Bed Bath & Beyond appear to be OK with ceding even more market share to rivals such as Target and Walmart.

  • Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months. Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Why AT&T Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Although macroeconomic factors are producing drag at the moment, one pundit believes there is plenty of reason to be bullish on the company.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that recently received ratings cut from analysts. If you want to see some more stocks recently downgraded by analysts, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks. The key U.S. indices inched lower in pre-market trading Tuesday after a couple of Federal Reserve members […]

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Quiet As Bond Markets See Recession, Rate Cuts

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said nothing about rate hikes during a speech in Stockholm Tuesday. His silence spoke volumes.

  • Biggest Ever Bear-Market Bounces Create Unending Pain for Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- A disaster for bulls, the yearlong tumble in American stocks has in some respects been almost as rough for the other side of the trade.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorT

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • Exxon and 2 Other Stocks for This Huge Energy Rally, According to an Analyst

    Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar expects fossil fuels to three-peat in 2023. His top stock picks include Exxon Mobil, Diamondback, and Coterra.