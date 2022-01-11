U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +3.10 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +22.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2940
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,672.05
    +988.74 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market size to grow by USD 46.90 Bn | APAC to Occupy 64% Global Market Share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market is fragmented and has many domestic and global vendors. The competition in the market is moderate as most of the growth is highly dependent on R&D and innovation. Some vendors are increasing investments to enhance manufacturing capabilities and stay ahead of the competition.

Attractive Opportunities in Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies adopted by vendors by purchasing our full report.
Download a Free Sample Before Purchasing

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is favorable government regulations. In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 15.50%. Technavio expects the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size to grow by USD 46.90 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market: Segment Highlights

  • By product, the monocrystalline silicon solar PV modules segment is generating maximum revenue in the market.

  • The segment is driven by the higher efficiency of monocrystalline silicon solar PV modules.

  • The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 64% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

  • The ongoing shift toward renewable power generation sources such as solar power and wind power in countries such as China and India will be crucial in driving the growth of the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market in APAC.

  • Also, the availability of financial incentive programs such as FiTs in China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam will foster regional market growth.

  • China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download Our Free Sample for additional highlights on top-revenue generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Notes:

  • The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

  • The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market is segmented by Product (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Canadian Solar Inc., Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Solar PV Backsheet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Solar PV Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 46.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.50

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Japan, and Turkey

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Canadian Solar Inc., Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystalline-silicon-solar-pv-modules-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-46-90-bn--apac-to-occupy-64-global-market-share--technavio-301457133.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Oil stocks rally, WTI crude oil futures settle at $81.22 a barrel

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the oil and energy market.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch