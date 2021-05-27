U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,200.88
    +4.89 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,464.64
    +141.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,736.28
    -1.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.07
    +23.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.86
    +0.65 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4206
    +0.0087 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.6700 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,309.50
    -613.79 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.88
    +16.58 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

CS BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Credit Suisse Group AG Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Credit Suisse securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Credit Suisse class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2091.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuits, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisse’s co-mingling of its lending, asset management, and private wealth management functions and imprudently aggressive pursuit of fees had materially diminished the Company’s ability to properly assess and manage its own risk exposure to high-risk clients and potential liabilities from client losses; (2) Credit Suisse had ignored numerous red flags in connection with the Greensill Capital funds, such as suspicious shipment activities during an internal compliance check, and overrode the concerns of the Company’s in-house credit-structuring team in packing and selling billions of dollars’ worth of Greensill-linked securities to investors; (3) Credit Suisse had conspired with Sung Kook (“Bill”) Hwang to allow Archegos Capital Management to covertly take on billions of dollars in excessively concentrated and risky positions by utilizing highly leveraged total return swaps, placing the risk of loss associated with these positions on Credit Suisse and its investors; (4) Credit Suisse was understating its exposure to risk and thus overstating its Tier 1 capital ratios in its public statements; and (5) Credit Suisse’s internal controls were inadequate to ensure that the Company’s potential liability to customers and losses arising from its exposure to customer losses were properly accounted for, managed and disclosed to investors. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Credit Suisse class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2091.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pipelines Balked When ‘Blinking Red’ Hack Alert Went Off in 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, after hackers were caught infiltrating natural gas pipeline operations and an al-Qaeda video emerged calling for an “electronic jihad” on U.S. infrastructure, then-Senator Joseph Lieberman tried to sound the alarm.The system is “blinking red,” Lieberman warned his Senate colleagues during debate on the threat in 2012. “Privately owned and operated cyber infrastructure can well be, and probably some day will be, the target of an enemy attack.”Led by the Connecticut independent and one-time vice presidential candidate, lawmakers sought to require energy companies to strengthen computer security. But the effort withered under fierce lobbying by oil companies and other corporate interests that succeeded in killing the legislation. That left in place a system of voluntary guidelines that failed to stop last month’s ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co., which paralyzed a major artery for fuel along the East Coast.“It’s really a lost opportunity,” said Lieberman, now senior counsel at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. “The attack on the Colonial Pipeline might not have happened if we passed the legislation.”Now, in response to the attack, the Department of Homeland Security is preparing to jettison the voluntary approach and impose cybersecurity requirements on pipelines, according to a person familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified before a formal announcement.That would be a defeat for oil companies and pipeline operators that for more than a decade have successfully fought off federal standards to thwart cyberattacks from legislation or regulatory agencies. Unlike power plants, U.S. pipelines are not required to follow any federal cybersecurity mandates, even though Homeland Security was given the authority to impose them when it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.The Transportation Security Administration, the DHS agency in charge of protecting the nation’s pipelines, will issue a directive this week requiring pipeline companies to report cyber incidents, according to the person familiar with the plans. Additional requirements for safeguarding facilities and responding to attacks are set to be advanced in coming weeks, the Washington Post reported.“The Biden administration is taking further action to better secure our nation’s critical infrastructure,” DHS said in a statement on Tuesday. “We will release additional details in the days ahead.”Until now, the TSA had resisted using its authority to mandate cyberprotection measures.“My belief was we could get quicker and better security through working with the industry instead of regulating them because regulations set minimum security standards and industry in many cases was doing more than that,” said Jack Fox, who served as the agency’s manager of pipeline security before retiring in 2016.Lieberman’s bill would have imposed cybersecurity performance requirements on privately owned critical infrastructure -- and slap fines on companies that fell short. The rules would have been applied to more than pipelines: sectors where a hostile take-down of computer systems could lead to mass casualties, the collapse of financial markets or the disruption of energy and water supplies, were to be included.Even a watered-down version of the bill failed to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.Pipeline CompaniesFor Lieberman, the failure still stings.“We would sort of ask ourselves who is driving this aggressive opposition and the answer we were getting was the energy companies and the pipeline companies,” he said.Every major U.S. oil company -- including Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips -- lobbied on the legislation, alongside some refiners and at least one pipeline operator. Colonial didn’t lobby on the measure in 2012, according to disclosure forms it filed with Congress. However, groups it belonged to did, including the American Petroleum Institute, the Association of Oil Pipe Lines and the Chamber of Commerce -- a political titan that reported spending $103.9 million influencing government policies in 2012.The Chamber opposed the legislation at the time, calling it an overly broad, heavy-handed approach to regulation that threatened to create an “adversarial“ relationship between the government and private industry instead of fostering collaboration against cyberattacks. The group backed an alternative approach focused on greater sharing of threat information, a stance it continues to endorse today.“We support a public-private collaboration that strengthens our cybersecurity in all sectors, including pipelines, to benefit all Americans,” said Matthew Eggers, vice president of cybersecurity policy for the Chamber.Cybersecurity experts and government officials have cautioned for years about the consequences of a pipeline hack, including in 2019 when the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report warning a cyberattack could disrupt a pipeline “for days to weeks.”Nevertheless, there was widespread business opposition to the Lieberman bill, with almost every affected industry, from financial services to communications, getting involved to warn the proposed cybersecurity mandates would insert the heavy hand of government into corporate affairs.But proponents warned that mandates were essential to ensure there were sufficient safeguards amid a barrage of ever-more sophisticated attacks on private companies running power plants, dams and other critical infrastructure.al-Qaeda VideoWeeks after the bill’s introduction, the Department of Homeland Security warned hackers had spent months trying to infiltrate computer systems for a number of natural gas pipeline operators. ABC News reported the FBI had obtained an al-Qaeda video calling for “electronic jihad” against U.S. critical infrastructure. And computer security firm McAfee Corp. warned of coordinated, ongoing cyberattacks on global energy companies in 2011.The hacking episodes foreshadowed how alluring fuel delivery systems are to cyber-criminals, like the Russia-linked group that used DarkSide ransomware to hold Colonial’s computer systems hostage around May 7. The company was forced to shut down its roughly 5,500-mile-long (8,851-kilometers-long) pipeline system, which provides about 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast, spurring outages at filling stations and the payment of a $5 million ransom before service resumed five days later.It’s not clear whether mandates would have thwarted the attack, and investigations are still underway. Colonial has pledged to “review any proposal that takes lessons learned from this event that strengthens or hardens our infrastructure.”Oil and pipeline trade groups steadfastly insist now is not the time for prescriptive federal mandates.“Any discussion of regulation is premature until we have a full understanding of the details surrounding the Colonial attack,” said Suzanne Lemieux, API’s manager of operations security and emergency response. “But we are committed to continuing our robust coordination with all levels of government.”The trade association added in a statement it was generally aligned with the Chamber on the issue in 2012 and cautioned against a prescriptive one-size-fits all regulatory approach that it said would be counterproductive.John Stoody, a spokesman for the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, whose members include Colonial Pipeline, said “We want TSA to get right anything they plan to do.”“For example, an overly broad reporting requirement could overwhelm TSA with hundreds of thousands of cyberattack reports every day that would not do anyone any good,” he said.PartnershipChevron said in an emailed statement that federal regulation “should take a risk-based approach” that gives companies flexibility to defend against threats. And Exxon noted that the rapid evolution of cyber threats means “any formal and prescriptive cybersecurity requirements for the industry are often outdated upon completion.”The Transportation Security Administration has long taken a similar approach. A branch manager in the agency’s office of surface operations last year boasted it involves “very few regulations” and a “cooperative approach to industry adoption of security measure,” according to a presentation archived on the agency’s website.The TSA opted not to regulate the pipeline sector because it felt a partnership with industry was more efficient, said Fox, the retired TSA manager of pipeline security.“A regulation takes months or years to change,” Fox said in a phone interview. “With this partnership we could make a phone call and say we need you to do such and such and it would be reacted to the next day.”Republican FilibusterFox said he didn’t think the Lieberman bill would have prevented the Colonial cyberattack.“You can regulate whatever you like,” Fox said. “We have regulations on speed limits and gun control and all kinds of things so if you regulate something it does not means it’s not going to happen.”Ultimately in 2012, Lieberman and Collins watered down their bill in a desperate bid to win over Republicans to get it passed. They dropped mandates and fines in favor of a measure that would create only optional requirements.But even the pared-back bill wasn’t enough. Continued concerns about liability and privacy haunted the legislation, and the Chamber opposed the new version too. It was twice defeated by a Republican-led filibuster, ultimately falling nine votes shy of the 60 needed to cut off debate in November 2012.Amy Myers Jaffe, a Tufts University professor and author of “Energy’s Digital Future,” said the Colonial cyberattack may be the pipeline industry’s “Macondo moment.”That’s a reference to the Gulf of Mexico oil well that blew out in 2010, killing 11 workers and unleashing the worst oil spill in U.S. history.An overly cozy relationship between federal regulators and oil companies was blamed for contributing to the disaster, Jaffe said. “It’s shocking to me to think that an industry that likes to brag about its safety records would ever have lobbied against having government-run standards that are mandatory for cyber-security in vital energy infrastructure.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Dip Back Below 3% as Borrowing Costs Seesaw

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. are back below 3%.The average for a 30-year loan was 2.95%, down from 3% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday.Rates have seesawed in recent weeks, with investors looking for signs of inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Historically low borrowing costs have fueled a housing rally over the past year, with a shortage of homes to buy amid intense demand for properties in the suburbs driving up prices.Even with the increased buying power that comes with lower rates, many Americans are struggling to find properties they can afford. Sales of new homes declined in April by more than forecast, as the higher prices constrained demand.Mortgage rates plummeted as the coronavirus roiled financial markets. The bottom came early this year at 2.65%. Rates then started ticking up, hitting a high of 3.18% on April 1.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility has been sliding as the world’s largest central banks look to damp speculation that inflation will translate into any slowdown in their bond-buying programs.U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has been steadily declining, and hit the lowest levels since early March, as officials repeat the line that inflation will be transitory.In the U.S., “volatility is low because the Fed has crushed it,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, who likes owning volatility in five-year Treasuries and swaps. “I don’t think selling vol is attractive at all. It’s like picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.” he added. The three-month measure in the U.S. implies a breakeven range of around 30 basis point, suggesting benchmark 10-year yields may trade between 1.25% and 1.85%, versus about 1.56% currently. The same gauge for Europe has a range of 17 basis points either side of the current 10-year swap rate at 0.14%.The drop has come despite the three-month contract now covering the potential start dates for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This annual gathering of global central bankers which takes place around the last weekend of August has been a popular venue for signaling changes in central bank policies.Jackson HoleLarge bets for a hawkish shake-up at Jackson Hole were seen earlier this month, with option positions targeting a more aggressive rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.There are a series of factors that could inject fresh volatility into markets. Federal Open Market Committee minutes show a number of participants signaling openness to discussing tapering of bond buying at “upcoming meetings” if the economy evolves as expected. This position was echoed by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday.Hawkish Fed Surprise Bets Are Being Mirrored in European MarketsOver in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has been playing down the chance of a policy shift at the June meeting as accelerating vaccinations and a drop in virus cases fuel speculation policy makers could soon start discussing scaling back monetary support.The speculation has been evident in higher European bond yields, led by those which carry the most risk, such as Italian notes, and the collapse in the spread between German bond yields and interest rate swaps. The latter is on track to this month to tighten the most in a year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Crypto investor sues IRS over tax enforcement rules

    Investor argues that taxation of newly created tokens contradicts U.S. tax law.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

    Bitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment. People’s Republic of Centralized Control A major catalyst for the recent turbulence was Chinese institutional officials banning financial firms from offering crypto-related services to clients. Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • AMC Stock Is Soaring, Leaving GameStop in the Dust

    Investors are looking ahead to June 2. AMC shareholders of record then will be able to vote at the July annual meeting on a proposal to issue more stock.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.